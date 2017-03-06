yassdine

DAY6 - How Can I Say

How Can I Say (어떻게 말해) is DAY6's March Every DAY6 Digital Single:



For those of you who aren't keeping tabs on them, DAY6 is a JYP Entertainment group that will release a monthly digital single every month of 2017. Here are their previous releases (After the cut):


JANUARY - I Wait (아 왜)



FEBRUARY - You Were Beautiful (예뻤어)



This video is connected to their debut track, Congratulations, and it features the same actors.



