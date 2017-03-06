DAY6 - How Can I Say
How Can I Say (어떻게 말해) is DAY6's March Every DAY6 Digital Single:
For those of you who aren't keeping tabs on them, DAY6 is a JYP Entertainment group that will release a monthly digital single every month of 2017. Here are their previous releases (After the cut):
JANUARY - I Wait (아 왜)
FEBRUARY - You Were Beautiful (예뻤어)
This video is connected to their debut track, Congratulations, and it features the same actors.
Sources: How Can I Say, I Wait, You Were Beautiful, Congratulations
