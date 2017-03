mehhh

what kinda flop choreo is that

as i said on the other kpop mv post this sounds/looks like a kara retread.

I actually liked their innocent concept, oop.

Reminds me of Hoot by GG for some reason. I really like GFriend though. Not many girl groups in Kpop right now that I like.

needs more umji

how did such a terrible song get approved for the second time now, literally why are u punishing me (MV is sf bad too)



Edited at 2017-03-06 05:31 am (UTC)

this is posted like five entries below

I know... I submitted this before that post got approved :X should I delete this or?

oh i'm not sure bb! i'd probably leave it up to the mods :)

I guess I'll do that

OP ur icon of gorgeous ass woo bin <3 <3 <3 i'm obsessed w/ him after watching uncontrollably fond.

I've been flop stanning him since 2013 but I haven't even watched that because it's a melodrama... I should fix that soon

this is the actual bop tho:







shame they're flopping. Reply

I liked this song! But I also pretend their debut never happened

still pissed at jellyfish for wasting all their momentum from pd101. this would've made a great debut

ugh Gugudan is super talented and should be slaying the charts but Jellyfish screwed them up with that shitty debut song and weird mermaid concept. This is 100x better and should have been their debut.

is it an unsaid rule that girl groups have to debut with a cutesy image, then gradually progress with subsequent comebacks? it's become so predictable and it weirds me out that these industry execs haven't figured out that it doesn't work? or does it?

I love GFRIEND. But why is there another GFRIEND MV post when it's been posted already?

I submitted this before the other post got approved. I think I'll delete this post :X

This mv deserves a far better song

the other post that this mv is in is still on the front page lol

I know, I submitted this before the other post got approved ;__;.

Hear The Wind Sing should have been the lead single

Bop? I don't think so.

Givin me 90's anime closing theme song teas

