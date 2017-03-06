Elementary 5x16 "Fidelity" Promo

I enjoyed the return of Kitty on Elementary! Her baby was so cute, OMG. Disappointed we never got to see Sherlock's full reaction.



IKR, that baby with his chubby cheeks and bee blanket. It was seriously too much cuteness. Poor Sherlock.

Right?! Omg he was smiling when he went to answer the phone so it would've been a positive loving unSherlock like reaction. I hope we see a real one in the next episode.

can't wait for next week

I love Kitty so I'm glad we get to see her again.

The good wife tag should be modified to add the good fight.



I'm enjoying it so far. Diane and Kalinda were always my favourites.

IA, "the good wife (cbs) / the good fight (cbs all access)" sounds about right. A reasonable length for a tag.



I will always be a fan of Diane and Elsbeth Tascioni. Lucca is such a great addition to the show as well. Will Kalinda ever appear on TGF? I highly doubt it.

I doubt it. They way the Kings treated her, I don't think you wants to revisit the character.



Also, was Kitty's baby white? For a second I thought it was Lucy's baby, but I couldn't see his eyes that well. Reply

Her character on The Fall suffered a similar fate. Poor Archie.



I don't think that was Lucy's baby. He looked smaller and younger than Rockwell to me. Reply

i am so loving the good fight and i'm so happy to have found a channel that airs it! (W Network, if anyone wants to know. it's a channel that seems to focus on women-centric TV shows)



the opening scene when diane is listening to the inauguration of fauxtus was absolutely iconic.

I read somewhere that there's going to be a Milo type character in an upcoming episode. Can't wait for his downfall. Reply

yassss i'm so ready for this!

Kitty is back??? ugh I need to catch up on this entire season just for that

Yes, only for a couple of episodes though!

Kitty is awesome.

Archie is awesome.

Aunty Watson is awesome.

but Margaret is super awesome.



I'll be SADD! if Shinwell doesn't show up next week.



I think I'm going to start watching The Good Fight "legally" now.

Fuck, I ain't sleeping it seems. Gotta catch up on Elementary and The Good Fight. BOOOO!

We all need to sleep well in preparation for another week of tanTrumps. I'm really looking forward to it.

I gotta wake up early for the morning news cycle. Cramps are going to keep me up! BOOOOOOO!

I really enjoyed this ep of Elementary. I'm excited for the next ep!

lol at that old lady owning Watson in a fight, love it



Kitty ♥

OMFG. The current episode of The Good Fight. I WANT MORE COLIN/LUCCA! ALSO WHERE THE FUCK IS MAIA'S GIRLFRIEND?!

