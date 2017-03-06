Elementary 5x16 "Fidelity" Promo
Joan and Kitty try to prove that a string of murders, stemming from an old case Sherlock and Kitty solved in London, is connected to an international government conspiracy with the Defense Intelligence Agency
Madam Secretary 3x15 "Break in Diplomacy" Promo
Elizabeth is shocked when the Philippines' unconventional new president, Datu Andrada (Joel de la Fuente), makes a pass at her during their meeting to discuss his refusal to participate in an Asia-Pacific territory treaty. Also, Elizabeth asks Jay to look into Kevin Park's CIA connections, and Henry fears for his operative who is embedded in the religious cult when he goes radio silent.
The Good Fight 1x05 "Stoppable: Requiem for an Airdate" Promo
Lucca defends a TV writer-producer in a copyright infringement case with ties to the President of the United States. Meanwhile, Mike Kresteva takes aim at Reddick, Boseman and Kolstad.
I'm enjoying it so far. Diane and Kalinda were always my favourites.
I will always be a fan of Diane and Elsbeth Tascioni. Lucca is such a great addition to the show as well. Will Kalinda ever appear on TGF? I highly doubt it.
Also, was Kitty's baby white? For a second I thought it was Lucy's baby, but I couldn't see his eyes that well.
I don't think that was Lucy's baby. He looked smaller and younger than Rockwell to me.
the opening scene when diane is listening to the inauguration of fauxtus was absolutely iconic.
Archie is awesome.
Aunty Watson is awesome.
but Margaret is super awesome.
I'll be SADD! if Shinwell doesn't show up next week.
I think I'm going to start watching The Good Fight "legally" now.
Kitty ♥
I totally forgot that papa sherlock took over that terrorist group until this episode, I feel like he must be involved? idk