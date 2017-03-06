ophelia-jlm

Elementary 5x16 "Fidelity" Promo



Joan and Kitty try to prove that a string of murders, stemming from an old case Sherlock and Kitty solved in London, is connected to an international government conspiracy with the Defense Intelligence Agency Flynn? at its center. Also, Sherlock and Kitty's relationship is strained after she shares life-changing news, on the conclusion of a two-part Elementary.


Madam Secretary 3x15 "Break in Diplomacy" Promo



Elizabeth is shocked when the Philippines' unconventional new president, Datu Andrada (Joel de la Fuente), makes a pass at her during their meeting to discuss his refusal to participate in an Asia-Pacific territory treaty. Also, Elizabeth asks Jay to look into Kevin Park's CIA connections, and Henry fears for his operative who is embedded in the religious cult when he goes radio silent.


The Good Fight 1x05 "Stoppable: Requiem for an Airdate" Promo



Lucca defends a TV writer-producer in a copyright infringement case with ties to the President of the United States. Meanwhile, Mike Kresteva takes aim at Reddick, Boseman and Kolstad.

