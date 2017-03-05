Katy Perry Says, "I Want To Redefine What It Means To Be Feminine."
New era, new hairdo: Katy Perry performed at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and debuted a new breakover pixie cut.
Katy first went blonde just a few weeks before she dropped her single "Chained to the Rhythm." She posted pics of her new cut on Instagram, just a few days after she broke up with Orlando Bloom. She said, “I feel the most authentic I’ve ever been,” and, "I want to redefine what it means to be feminine."
She performed CTTR with childen, a giant hamster, and a giant hamster wheel while wearing a red fringed Stella McCartney jumpsuit.
