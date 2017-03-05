Katy Perry Says, "I Want To Redefine What It Means To Be Feminine."

idk how that haircut will redefine femininity considering it's the same exact cut every edgy white lady in their 30s, and Miley Cyrus, gets. Reply

MTE Reply

ScarJo has had it forever. I guess she's already *redefined* feminism. Reply

Lmao Reply

i had it when i was 23 HDU!!!!! Reply

And... it's ugly af. Sorry. Reply

True. I can name at least 10 other famous women who have had that haircut. Reply

She throws on a dress and campaigns for Hillary but thinks she's a retro revolutionary. She makes racist displays and ableist jokes so she still ain't shit.







Edited at 2017-03-06 04:25 am (UTC) Reply

I mean she's a white feminist. This shouldn't come to a surprise to anyone anymore. Reply

does she have something in her tooth in that second pic? Reply

popcorn kernel? Reply

came here to ask same thing lol Reply

It looks like a popcorn kernel Reply

lol but also it's kinda gold? I'm so lost Reply

omg you're right lol Reply

I actually think it's one of those piercings people get inside their mouths but idk Reply

katy's caption on instagram: Currently taking applications for real friends who aren't afraid to tell me there's quinoa in my teeth Reply

I don't know how a edgier version of the "I want to speak to you manager" haircut will redefine what it means to be feminine, but OK Reply

Ba ha ha hahaa, the accuracy. Reply

i feel like its more "asst manager at Carl's Jr" Reply

Or: "this my video haul from Bath and Body works" Reply

lol Reply

mte Reply

like every 5th woman in hollywood wants to redefine what it means to be feminine. Reply

She doesn't think when she speeks Reply

Femininity and Feminism have already been revolutionized by Miss Taylor Alisson Swift, thankyouvermuch, KT! Don't you have some dancers to steal?!?!?!



Edited at 2017-03-06 04:28 am (UTC) Reply

her artpop era is here Reply

Gaga even had a similar styled wig when Applause video premiered Reply

lol Reply

OMG what is she even doing. This era is all over the place and she's just copying several other people.. one of whom I think might be Ellen based on those shoes and that dancing. Reply

I just legit cackled. Reply

OMG @ that Ellen bit Reply

She's giving me Kristen Stewart teas, which is interesting bc supposedly they are friends. Reply

Aren't they close with Robert? Reply

Parent

Yea I was just thinking that, during Teenage Dream her concept was pretty clear but now her current era is just messy and I don't really get it Reply

lmao irl Reply

LMAO no votes for smash Reply

well, her lead is kinda flopping. hard to steer the ship back Reply

She can still Four Five Seconds it Reply

bye Reply

the fuck was that performance Reply

Did she cancel AGAIN?👀 Reply

she did. she betta quit before she gets a bad reputation with her young fanbase Reply

Parent

Is wanting to redefine what it means to be feminine internalized misogyny? Reply

