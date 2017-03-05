freja scream

Katy Perry Says, "I Want To Redefine What It Means To Be Feminine."

New era, new hairdo: Katy Perry performed at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and debuted a new breakover pixie cut.

Katy first went blonde just a few weeks before she dropped her single "Chained to the Rhythm." She posted pics of her new cut on Instagram, just a few days after she broke up with Orlando Bloom. She said, “I feel the most authentic I’ve ever been,” and, "I want to redefine what it means to be feminine."

She performed CTTR with childen, a giant hamster, and a giant hamster wheel while wearing a red fringed Stella McCartney jumpsuit.

Poll #2064200 New Katy era
Open to: All, detailed results viewable to: All. Participants: 342

Will this era smash or flop?

View Answers
Smash
14(4.1%)
Flop
152(44.4%)
Be mediocre
176(51.5%)


