Still feels like a karaoke instrumental. I want some kettle drums. Reply

Thread

Link

OP there is a John Legend tag. It starts off with Chrissy Teigen. Reply

Thread

Link

Thank you! Just added it :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You should add this to the post.



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

god I hate couple tags. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what in the period blood clot hell is she wearing? Reply

Thread

Link

Ari looks good! Reply

Thread

Link

she really does look great from the neck up. maybe after this video she'll see that she doesn't need that gd ponytail Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah i hated the ponytail phase lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

in most of her recent mv's she hasn't had a ponytail idt Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This movie needs to come out already so I can stop seeing it everywhere Reply

Thread

Link

Why do people still give Ariana attention, she's got a decent voice, but she's an asshole. Reply

Thread

Link

I like it. Reply

Thread

Link

Its not bad, not great just okay.



Why is she wearing a loofah? Reply

Thread

Link

John, you're too good for this weird karaoke. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm comforted by the fact that Chrissy has probably already razzed him way harder than we could. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol so true. I appreciate her brand of trolling support. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ariana looks like a loofah. only rihanna can rock the loofah look and pull it off. Reply

Thread

Link

rihanna can pull off terrible haircuts and outfits Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol no she (rihanna) can't Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That dress is ridic but I like the little opening rose thing they did 🌹 Reply

Thread

Link

This sounds cheap but John's voice is my fave. It's perfect to me. Reply

Thread

Link

Ariana's voice is so thin except for one point toward the climax, and so it sounds out-of-place. The phrasing is all weird and choppy too. Celine/Peabo >>>> Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't understand why we get this karaoke version but the trailers have one that sounds infinitely better. *sigh* Reply

Thread

Link

omfg her jaw at 1:37 during that run. girl. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao right?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i paused the video to make this comment and then it just KEPT HAPPENING. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i hate when singers move their jaws like that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wonder if she has TMJ or something like that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link