fingertip is so good!

Edited at 2017-03-06 04:24 am (UTC)

MTE. All the album is so good. How I'm going to sleep now, damn

yeess this is so good

I'm officially a Buddy!

Omg I'm loving this....kinda wishing this was the single :/ it's ok I still loving fingertip!

wish they chose this one instead. the violin reminds me of Rough.

D'oh. I just submitted two posts (GFriend & DAY6). Anyways, I loved Fingertip! It sounds different from Rough/Me Gustas Tu/Navillera.



DAY6's release is their weakest so far (imo), but I like that it sounds similar to 'I Wait'

Fingertip is a really fun song, though I have no clue what's going on in that MV but it's entertaining lol. I just watched a line distribution video for Fingertip and it's pretty standard for Gfriend. I love how it still sounds like classic Gfriend despite some changes.



Sowon fits this concept so well! All the girls look great, though I really want Yuju to change hair eventually. I've seen people rave about SinB's looks in the past and I never really saw it till now - she looks amazing here.

Damn this is so good. I'm definitely stanning them now, I'm in love with this concept.

Idk how i feel about fingertips I'll need to hear it more, but all their past titles have truly been iconic

can we talk about Got7's upcoming release? I'm slowly coming around to them so I lowkey need to fangirl about them.

i hope it's a bop!

me too, I hope we aren't disappointed and it's not a flop!

got7 is a guilty pleasure. <3 kings of bad songs.

ugh so true, i'm really here for Jackson and Jinyoung and I need them to rise.

Jackson and Yugyeom are my faves i need them to prosper

they're my faves too ❤️

omg lies!

i love them but i am realistic about their talent ): just right is their best release/concept but they hate the cutesy concept which sucks because this faux artsy concept doesn't suit them and neither did the bad boy concept for if you do

... alright i'll agree there. i don't blame them for not wanting to do cute concepts but it really was their peak and everything after has kinda bored me

fingertip sounds like a kara retread

