Kpop Post: Gfriend,Victon and more!
Gfriend "Fintertip" their girl crush concept
Victon-EyeZ Eyez
Subin-Circle's Dream
Day6-How can i say
Source:
S2:
S3:
S4:
Edited at 2017-03-06 04:24 am (UTC)
DAY6's release is their weakest so far (imo), but I like that it sounds similar to 'I Wait'
Sowon fits this concept so well! All the girls look great, though I really want Yuju to change hair eventually. I've seen people rave about SinB's looks in the past and I never really saw it till now - she looks amazing here.