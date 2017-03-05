This episode was all over the place idek how to feel.......



Hi bb!! Havent seen you in a while and i just wanted to say hi <3 Hope u had a good weekend! Reply

hey (: hope you are doing well! midterms kicked my ass so I've been busy with school lol Reply

Yeah... this felt like they know there is a ton of shit to wrap up in only a handful more episodes. Not that I mind Ray stuff, but I am surprised he's getting his own arc with so little time left. Reply

Mte and using the same trope twice in one episode was not a good look. I'm starting to have a feeling they won't wrap up shit and just have casual things going on up until the series finale Reply

what the FUCK Reply

lol I love Elijah. always calling out Hannah on how gross she is.



I liked how Patrick Walsh came back just to be the one to drop that bomb so nonchalantly.



The movie thing as a device to keep the love triangle mess going is dumb. I don't care about it. Hannah doesn't even fucking care about it anymore.



I want Shoshone to scream at Jessa more. With Elijah as her backup again. Reply

i'm liking shosh so much more this season. and yeah the movie plot seems so boring.... Reply

I always loved her and related to her the most out of everyone. Reply

omg I loved the Patrick Wilson cameo. I'm such a sucker for him Reply

Why are Adam & Jessa still a thing? Reply

So based on that summary, next week's episode has to feature a Marnie & Ray break-up, right? Their scenes together are actually painful to watch at this point.



I was genuinely surprised to see Patrick Wilson come back.



I hope this show has the balls to end a little messily and not just have Hannah/Adam and Ray/Shosh back together for the sake of full circleness or whatever. (Especially Hannah/Adam, ugh.) Reply

aww I like ray and shosh :/ Reply

They're not my fave, but I'd prefer them to Hannah/Adam for sure. Their scene tonight was cute. Reply

The sex scene was so cringy, I kinda root for Ray/Shosh, but only for them Reply

So Hannah is pregnant? Who's the dad? Reply

The surf instructor she hooked up with in the first episode of this season played by Riz Ahmed Reply

Is she keeping the baby? Reply

as of the end of this episode, yeah. might change later (hopefully) Reply

In the inside the episode it Lena made it seem like she's keeping the baby :/ Reply

that's what i suspect, too. she called the pregnancy an "arc." Reply

I think regardless if Hannah keeps the baby, it'll have an effect on her over the season.



Edited at 2017-03-06 06:50 am (UTC)

if its an arc maybe she keeps it but then miscarries. Reply

Her unborn baby is prob the first reoccurring poc on the show Reply

LOL Reply

i went back and rewatched that episode with patrick wilson in the second season and it's a really sweet episode before hannah goes and fucks it up.



i'm really curious as to what hermie's death will be the catalyst for in ray's life. i have always wanted ray/shosh to be together so i'm rooting for them.



i'm thinking hannah will get an abortion bc of lena's previous statement about being sad she's missed participating in the abortion discourse. she'll give hannah that gift lol. Reply

i'm thinking hannah will get an abortion bc of lena's previous statement about being sad she's missed participating in the abortion discourse.



I had that exact thought when he said she's pregnant Reply

I think Ray will get the balls to break up with Marnier after Hermie's death.



Same thought about Hannah. Reply

lol same I was like "oh look it's Lena's dream storyline" Reply

love that they brought patrick wilson back. i remember there was speculation when their episode came out that the whole thing was a fantasy.



ray and shosh are the only characters whose endings i give a shit about. i want them both to be okay, even if they are separate. Reply

I was super surprised to see Patrick Wilson.



I never loved Marnie/Ray, but a small part of me liked them...but now, they're so awful.



And I don't care, but Jessa and Adam are perfect for each other. They go together so well because they're both insane. I hated Hannah and Adam. Reply

I cackled in the scene where Jessa said that she grew out of being a sociopath Reply

"im a MIRACLE!" like, jesus lmaoooo Reply

Ray is always the character I relate to the most so this episode made me so sad for him. Reply

i always felt sad for ray idk why Reply

Same thing, I mean personally I loved but also hated his scenes..not because they´re bad but because perhaps I dislike watching with a character like Marnie, who´s treating him like shit the same way she´s treating Desi during the therapy. And even tough is definitely not Marnie´s fault that Desi is an addict, I can see where he´s coming from with all of Marnie´s selfishness.



Edited at 2017-03-06 06:22 am (UTC)

The "I have bruises from all the massages I need to get" line was so amazingly out of touch. Like I haaaaate Desi, but Marnie came off really badly there. Reply

omg yesss! How conceited can you be?? Reply

But it was the most Marnie thing ever lol Reply

Thought they were going to make Marnie or Jessa pregnant.



Beginning to like Elijah a lot more lately. Reply

So this shows ends like how a lot of shows end - with a pregnancy.



I think if Hannah doesn't have ano abortion, it would be disingenuous to the show.



I was pleasantly surprised to see Patrick Wilson back even with the articles I've been reading that parallel that episode with Rhys' episode last week. I totally forgot all about it but just rewatched it. It's a sweet moment in time, and you do see how Hannah has changed even if only incrementally. Reply

Loved the scene with Adam on the film set. Thst was the best part - the rest of the episode was all over the place. Oh, and Patrick Wilson yay. Reply

Didn't like this ep



I fucking hate Tracey Ullman



You go in for a suspected UTI they give you a pregnancy test? In what universe?



Two deaths in a row for Ray's enlightenment? Really?







if she was in for a UTI she had to give a urine sample and they ALWAYS check for pregnancy on those FYI. Reply

Jessa is so so so annoying this season. She's getting all manic now that she's isolated wth just her psychotic boyfriend Reply

