Girls 6x05 Promo - "Gummies"
Adam and Jessa begin shooting scenes for their film; Hannah's mother has a hard time accepting the next phase of her life; Marnie does a less-than-stellar job of being there for a grieving Ray. (airs March 12, 2017)
I liked how Patrick Walsh came back just to be the one to drop that bomb so nonchalantly.
The movie thing as a device to keep the love triangle mess going is dumb. I don't care about it. Hannah doesn't even fucking care about it anymore.
I want Shoshone to scream at Jessa more. With Elijah as her backup again.
I was genuinely surprised to see Patrick Wilson come back.
I hope this show has the balls to end a little messily and not just have Hannah/Adam and Ray/Shosh back together for the sake of full circleness or whatever. (Especially Hannah/Adam, ugh.)
In the inside the episode it Lena made it seem like she's keeping the baby :/
Her unborn baby is prob the first reoccurring poc on the show
i'm really curious as to what hermie's death will be the catalyst for in ray's life. i have always wanted ray/shosh to be together so i'm rooting for them.
i'm thinking hannah will get an abortion bc of lena's previous statement about being sad she's missed participating in the abortion discourse. she'll give hannah that gift lol.
I had that exact thought when he said she's pregnant
Same thought about Hannah.
ray and shosh are the only characters whose endings i give a shit about. i want them both to be okay, even if they are separate.
I never loved Marnie/Ray, but a small part of me liked them...but now, they're so awful.
And I don't care, but Jessa and Adam are perfect for each other. They go together so well because they're both insane. I hated Hannah and Adam.
Beginning to like Elijah a lot more lately.
I think if Hannah doesn't have ano abortion, it would be disingenuous to the show.
I was pleasantly surprised to see Patrick Wilson back even with the articles I've been reading that parallel that episode with Rhys' episode last week. I totally forgot all about it but just rewatched it. It's a sweet moment in time, and you do see how Hannah has changed even if only incrementally.
I fucking hate Tracey Ullman
You go in for a suspected UTI they give you a pregnancy test? In what universe?
Two deaths in a row for Ray's enlightenment? Really?
otoh of course this show ends w/ hannah pregnant