Big Little Lies: Episode 4 Preview (HBO)

I need to watch thisss but I might just wait till it's done. Is it good so far?? Does it stay true to the book?

better than the book, it seems so much less fluffy than the book, but doesn't lose the charm

better than. iirc dek said some stuff is changed so we'll see where that goes~

It's a great adaption. Some things are different, but it works really well.

I have read the book, and this show elevates the text so much! I am in love and can't wait for Nicole to get that Emmy!



Also, Adam Scott turns me on SO MUCH in this show, oh my word. Reply

is it just me or are some of those looks he gives reese's older daughter kind of sinister?

His beard makes it seem creepier than it's supposed to be I think....

Not just you. They keep including shots of them together that seem really suggestive.



My one hope is that the shots are so over the top that they're NOT going there. Reply

i didnt notice it at first, then a user in the last watch post brought it up. then this ep she's outside taking photos w the wind blowing her dress and he's just like...watching. then the daughter moves out.



idk i rly truly hope they dont go there. but also the way the show's characterizing reese compared to literally everyone else, i almost wouldn't be surprised if it's a gross plot mechanism to be like ~her comeuppance~ for minding everyone else's business but ha own Reply

yaaas I had posted this but you beat me to it! I just watched both episodes right before tonight's and at first I was like "nah" to Shailene Woodley but idk she's growing on me now. that hotel room scene was intense. also I find something endearing (if intense) about Madeline but I haven't read the book so idk if that's how I'm supposed to feel. maybe it's just bc Reese is Reese and I've always liked her.

I like that Madeline seems self aware and doesn't give a fuck how she comes across to others.



Shailene was great in this episode, she doesn't stick out as a shit actress compared to the others, like I assumed she would. She's holding her own Reply

yeah when I first saw the casting I was confused as to why they'd set her up for failure opposite Reese and Nicole, but she's surprised me so far, save for a few moments where I can't really get into her as a mom. also, speaking of moms, Zoe Kravitz as Bonnie looks sooooo much like Lisa Bonet, it's scary.

she's always been a good actress, she just doesn't have the best taste in scripts/projects.

tbh every scene w her feels flat and they help her performance x100000

Reese is basically playing herself. I mean that's fine, and she's entertaining, but....I'm not that impressed?

it's because Madeline has empathy. Like, she's quick to make enemies and she chooses every hill to die on, but that's just because she has clear moral lines and is uber protective of literally everyone she thinks needs it. and I think she's had to be defensive her whole life, and thats just her default setting.



BUT that can be extremely exhausting for a lot of people to be around. but you can see how hard things weigh on her, and how fast she slips into the shoulder the lean on when its needed. Reply

i identify so much with madeline it's scary so i totally understand where she comes from every single scene. she's someone who has been hurt so she has a wall up to anyone who she knows could hurt her, but when she sees someone who has that same wall, she is able to let hers down to help them. she's honest in her crazy and doesn't appreciate people who aren't honest about theirs. she's not going to let anyone fuck with her, or other victims. her weakness is her strength. that is why she is so quick to help jane and celeste, as her husband said, she likes helping wounded people. but people like renata and bonnie, who seem to have it all together, just their existence is an offense to her because they aren't real. i've clearly overthought this but ugh, i fucking love that character.

shailene was great this episode and honestly i think she shines in scenes with her kid. she and that little boy have great chemistry? i'm so impressed by the child actors in this show, reese's daughter especially pulls off the precocious thing w/o being annoying

and agreed re: madeline



and agreed re: madeline Reply

Yay this is up on HBO Go! I'm going to make mac & cheese, watch it and I'll be back. :-)

I was glad they didn't change the truth behind the hotel scene, I was worried they would. I also am glad that they acknowledge PTSD.





Overall I could not be happier with the way they've done this, I think it's really well done. Reply

I feel like this is the only time I've ever seen a therapy scene with a married couple where the people actually told the truth(ish).

also I had no idea Adam Scott was relevant/big enough for his own tag, lol. I guess from his Parks days?

i am LOVING this show. reese witherspoon is snatching that emmy, and i am super impressed by my clay queen shaylene. she's great in this. like everything, it needs more adam scott, but overall, i am really enjoying it.

idk i feel like laura dern might be the dark horse as far as emmy nominations go, she's really fleshing out what could've been a one dimensional character.

mte



can we pls appreciate laura dern. okay.. thank you. I SAID THANK YOUUUUUU. Reply

oh, supporting actress is laura's award, without a doubt. unless, knowing what i know about the novel, someone comes correct in the finale and steals it from her in the last episode.

laura's killing it but also her character doesn't seem that one dimensional to me? like i was expecting her to just be the snooty rich bitch // or like antagonistic mom, but the show does a great job balancing that out w her anxieties abt being judged for working and wanting to look out for her kid.

Reply

this show has really reminded me how much i like nicole kidman as an actress



perry is a manipulative piece of shit tho and i hope he dies Reply

I'm really going to miss this series when it's over. I was really was impressed by Shailene tonight.

Book ppl please don't spoil me, but...is there something going on between Adam Scott & his stepdaughter? I'm getting a weird vibe, and it would explain why she wanted to move out.



Also, I thought Reese recognized the name of the guy who raped Jane and was crying bc it was someone she (&a the audience) knew, but the preview makes me think not...? I need some answers in the bitch already. Reply

*up in this bitch I HATE BEING ON MY PHONE

Link

i can answer you but not without spoilers obv lmao



i'll just say trust ur gut! usually your first prediction is right 🤘 Reply

yeah I thought Jane's rapist was going to be Perry for a hot minute, and that's why she came back and was giving Celeste weird looks when they first met, but next week makes him look like a nobody (I too have not read the source material)

There was a comment on AV club about how Nicole Kidman leaves nothing in the tank when she acts and it's so true. I had kind of forgotten bc she hasn't been in anything in a while besides Lion, which I haven't seen yet, bc she's almost 50 and Hollywood industry is a fucked up albatross.

Also excited to see her in season 2 of Top of the Lake.



Also excited to see her in season 2 of Top of the Lake. Reply

god i forgot season 2 of top of the lake is happening.

she was the only thing I really liked about Lion. It was a very slow moving movie especially since they show the whole plot in the trailer and I knew what was going to happen.

JESUS CHRIST SHE IS ALMOST 50.



she looks god damn amazing since she pulled back on the fillers and injectables. Reply

celeste was my favorite character in the book so i'm happy nicole is slaying the role. i cant wait for emmy time.

fucking snatch those emmys, my queens. bowing tf down to reese/laura/nicole. 😍



it creeps me the FUCK. OUT. how children of the corn these kids are tho. like... you're 6.. why tf are you speaking like a jaded 25yr old? creepy precocious know it alls Reply

some kids are really like that tho - my little cousin has always talked like an adult especially when frustrated "are you kidding me?" "you cant be serious" "oh come ON" she said that shit all the time and she knew what it meant, she wasn't mimicking.



and some kids just arent like that at all. I honestly think it has a LOT to do with how they are spoken too. a ton of kids are baby talked WELL into elementary school. I mean, like higher, softer tone of voices from parents, cutesy nicknames, never speaking about things happening around them seriously and ALWAYS through the 'little kid filter". and some families talk to their kids like anyone else (minus swear words and obvious things) and that has a lot to do with it (maybe idk). Reply

Link





i know but every single kid? lmao it creeps me out. i also hate children on tv shows, so. Reply

Yah I feel like the kids are the weakest part because of this. Like Reese's daughter is all "here I made you a playlist on a USB " and I was like yeah I know you're a millennial but you're also 6??!! But what do I know I guess babies start using iPads out of the womb nowadays.

Link