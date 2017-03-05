Big Little Lies: Episode 4 Preview (HBO)
What did you think of the hotel scene? How about the therapy scene? Birthday party or Disney on Ice? Let's discuss!
*Please use spoiler tags if discussing things from the book for those who didn't read it!*
SOURCE
Also, Adam Scott turns me on SO MUCH in this show, oh my word.
My one hope is that the shots are so over the top that they're NOT going there.
idk i rly truly hope they dont go there. but also the way the show's characterizing reese compared to literally everyone else, i almost wouldn't be surprised if it's a gross plot mechanism to be like ~her comeuppance~ for minding everyone else's business but ha own
yaaas I had posted this but you beat me to it! I just watched both episodes right before tonight's and at first I was like "nah" to Shailene Woodley but idk she's growing on me now. that hotel room scene was intense.
also I find something endearing (if intense) about Madeline but I haven't read the book so idk if that's how I'm supposed to feel. maybe it's just bc Reese is Reese and I've always liked her.
Shailene was great in this episode, she doesn't stick out as a shit actress compared to the others, like I assumed she would. She's holding her own
yeah when I first saw the casting I was confused as to why they'd set her up for failure opposite Reese and Nicole, but she's surprised me so far, save for a few moments where I can't really get into her as a mom.
also, speaking of moms, Zoe Kravitz as Bonnie looks sooooo much like Lisa Bonet, it's scary.
BUT that can be extremely exhausting for a lot of people to be around. but you can see how hard things weigh on her, and how fast she slips into the shoulder the lean on when its needed.
and agreed re: madeline
Overall I could not be happier with the way they've done this, I think it's really well done.
also I had no idea Adam Scott was relevant/big enough for his own tag, lol. I guess from his Parks days?
can we pls appreciate laura dern. okay.. thank you. I SAID THANK YOUUUUUU.
perry is a manipulative piece of shit tho and i hope he dies
Also, I thought Reese recognized the name of the guy who raped Jane and was crying bc it was someone she (&a the audience) knew, but the preview makes me think not...? I need some answers in the bitch already.
i'll just say trust ur gut! usually your first prediction is right 🤘
yeah I thought Jane's rapist was going to be Perry for a hot minute, and that's why she came back and was giving Celeste weird looks when they first met, but next week makes him look like a nobody (I too have not read the source material)
Also excited to see her in season 2 of Top of the Lake.
she looks god damn amazing since she pulled back on the fillers and injectables.
it creeps me the FUCK. OUT. how children of the corn these kids are tho. like... you're 6.. why tf are you speaking like a jaded 25yr old? creepy precocious know it alls
and some kids just arent like that at all. I honestly think it has a LOT to do with how they are spoken too. a ton of kids are baby talked WELL into elementary school. I mean, like higher, softer tone of voices from parents, cutesy nicknames, never speaking about things happening around them seriously and ALWAYS through the 'little kid filter". and some families talk to their kids like anyone else (minus swear words and obvious things) and that has a lot to do with it (maybe idk).