really hope carol knocks the shit out of some saviors Reply

this ep man, is gonna be something



tonights ep was waaaaaay to cute omg my boos! Reply

When Michonne dropped that sword, I was like "No! No! No! Don't you do that!!!" That whole moment with Richonne went on too long. I loved tonight's episode even though they Glenn-ed Rick on me. Reply

im screaming at that cat pic omg Reply

i quit this show after the hiatus

negan no longer has a beard and therefore i've lost all interest Reply

omg that poor overweight cat. Reply

It looks so sad. Reply

my favorite non-richonne scene was tara talking to judith and judith being like ...okay? Reply

lol I laughed so hard at that scene Reply

Judith is so big now! Reply

Ugh, Carol...so they are totally going to kill her for Daryl's man pain, and to spur Ezekiel into war. Reply

I doubt they will kill Carol isn't she a fan fave next to Daryl? but I would be pissed as hell if they ever decided to kill Carol for Daryl's man pain. Reply

rick was trying to get alone time w/ michonne for as long as he possibly could. we should return to the kids and our friends right? "Nah" -Rick Reply

i can't wait for carol (and caryl) to die, i've hated her since season 2 and my petty ass is still holding a grudge even though i don't watch the show any more Reply

Then you missed her becoming a badass. Reply

it's sad it took the death of sophia for carol to become such a badass but i think perhaps beforehand she didn't really do much in terms of looking for her just in case something did happen to her and sophia came back and she wasn't there, etc. idk. but like i kinda think that's what woke her up, etc. Reply

idk i think it makes total sense she would become a badass after sophia, like her daughter was the only thing left in the world and she turned into a walker so she could either crumble, die, or just go full crazy on the world and i love that it was the latter, no one else has really done that except mb rick after lori Reply

maybe i'm one of the few here to still love carol but if they touch a hair on her head, forget daryl. forget ezekiel... i will go into the tv, and take care of the saviors myself. [shhh it's totally plausible.] Reply

Lol same Reply

ia tbh



they can kill Rick and I wouldn't give a shit but I'd be mad if they killed Carol *shrugs* Reply

That cat, though. Reply

The actors have such good chemistry that I like Richonne even though I don't like Rick. Reply

One of highest watched shows in America with award winning makeup and yet that's the best CGI deer they could get? Reply

that deer was sooo laughably bad, im dying. shiva took all the budget Reply

Yeah I think they do the best with the budget they're given. The deer was awful but they can only do so many practical effects, and in a Michonne katana heavy episode I'm sure the bulk of it went to the zombie killing. Reply

Aww, that poor cat.



I loved this episode.

Reply

I knew that they were eating the deer, not Rick. If the show actually does kill off Rick that would actually be a shocking moment because I feel like he's a character they'd never actually kill.



That poor cat in the picture really needs to be put on a diet or something =( Reply

i really liked that gabriel/rosita scene. i know people are hating on rosita this season, but i still enjoy her and understand where she's coming from, and thought that scene was really good. Reply

