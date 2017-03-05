Meryl

US Soccer has a new policy - players must stand for the national anthem




- After Megan Rapinoe refused to stand for the national anthem, to show her support for Colin Kaepernick and to bring attention to racial inequality, US Soccer released numerous statements and women's head coach flopass Ellis made stupid comments about how they believe the anthem is for troops or whatever.
- US Soccer, being the Trump lovers they are, introduced a new policy - players must stand for the anthem.
- They don't specify what the punishment would be if you don't stand.
- The players were made aware of the new rule on Saturday.

Of the new policy, should-be-fired-coach Ellis said:
“I’ve always felt that that should be what we do, honor the country, have the pride of putting on the national team jersey, I think that should be the expectation. That’s our workplace out there and I think we should represent ourselves and our country, so I’m pleased with that.”


SOURCES: 1 and 2
