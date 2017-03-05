US Soccer has a new policy - players must stand for the national anthem
US Soccer new policy: Players 'shall stand respectfully' during national anthem https://t.co/ba1CE2bHgF #USMNT #USWNT pic.twitter.com/u5MFdLfCE2— CSNAuthentic (@CSNAuthentic) March 5, 2017
#USWNT coach Jill Ellis is "pleased" with new @ussoccer policy requiring players to stand during national anthem. https://t.co/MqL4jquSeL pic.twitter.com/mj16iEzi0n— FC Yahoo (@FCYahoo) March 5, 2017
- After Megan Rapinoe refused to stand for the national anthem, to show her support for Colin Kaepernick and to bring attention to racial inequality, US Soccer released numerous statements and women's head coach flopass Ellis made stupid comments about how they believe the anthem is for troops or whatever.
- US Soccer, being the Trump lovers they are, introduced a new policy - players must stand for the anthem.
- They don't specify what the punishment would be if you don't stand.
- The players were made aware of the new rule on Saturday.
Of the new policy, should-be-fired-coach Ellis said:
“I’ve always felt that that should be what we do, honor the country, have the pride of putting on the national team jersey, I think that should be the expectation. That’s our workplace out there and I think we should represent ourselves and our country, so I’m pleased with that.”
horan liked tweets from tr*mp supporters telling people to get over him winning
ohai allegedly liked a tr*mp tweet but idk
jj & tobin are possibly sketchy
but the men are like 1000x worse. i hope they cant even qualify for the WC tbh
I get that he wants to have a job next year but what world is he living in and where is all of this positive change that's come over the past year?
or rather he wants a job and doesn't want the 'distraction' on a new team
Does this mean American will be standing up for our rights? Or is this just an empty gesture?
"Idc about respecting people protesting (or the reason why they're protesting) they should be force to show the respect I think the flag deserves."~
/csb
Didn't really care that the USWNT lost, really. Jello will keep making stupid coaching decisions and will never learn.
And I didn't think about it when I was a kid but saying the pledge every goddamn day in school for years and years is weird to me now.
as i got into middle school/high school it always made me feel a little weird but i couldn't really put together why
I'm over people being so OTT over a god damn flag and song. We're so fucking brainwashed. It's only now that I have to see my kids do the pledge of allegiance all the time I get creeped out. Hell even the name for the thing is creepy in itself. Our whole American exceptionalism attitude and this idea of patriotism is literally taught to us from the start.
