US Soccer has a new policy - players must stand for the national anthem

that is creepy and some bullshit

Xenophobia and misogyny are cool but don't even think about disrespecting an inanimate object, I fucking hate both of these teams Reply

Well thats fucking stupid. Will the mens be forced to stand too? Reply

It's dumb as shit no matter which team is forced to be doing it. This shouldn't be a thing. Reply

I need to know the Trump supporters on this (USWNT, I don't care about the USMNT) team. ONTD help me out. I stopped paying attention to these fools on social media so I have no clue.



Edited at 2017-03-06 03:43 am (UTC) Reply

I know Hinkle for sure. She's trash who should stop being invited to every other camp but Jill keeps bringing her back. There are others people suspect but there's no actual proof. Reply

I think jj is a republican Reply

i think most tr*mp supporters are the nwsl players (betos, arin gillaland, hinkle, etc.)



horan liked tweets from tr*mp supporters telling people to get over him winning

ohai allegedly liked a tr*mp tweet but idk

jj & tobin are possibly sketchy



but the men are like 1000x worse. i hope they cant even qualify for the WC tbh Reply

I don't trust Heath or Horan. Reply

Kaepernick doesn't want his protest to detract from positive change he believes has been created, sources told ESPN. https://t.co/OP6UqIvx5i — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 2, 2017

Kaepernick doesn't want his protest to detract from positive change he believes has been created, sources told ESPN. https://t.co/OP6UqIvx5i — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 2, 2017

I get that he wants to have a job next year but what world is he living in and where is all of this positive change that's come over the past year? That's absolutely ridiculous. But also it doesn't even seem like the national anthem protest kneel is going to live longer in the NFL either.I get that he wants to have a job next year but what world is he living in and where is all of this positive change that's come over the past year?

But will he start voting now? Reply

lmao what change???? bye collin Reply

LMAO what positive change? I mean he added to the conversation but nothing has really changed since last year. Reply

...doesn't want his protest to detract from positive change he believes has been created



or rather he wants a job and doesn't want the 'distraction' on a new team Reply

Good luck with that, assholes.

Does this mean American will be standing up for our rights? Or is this just an empty gesture? Reply

A+ gif choice! Reply

it's the united states national team lmao. they're all american. Reply

I AM THE WORST. Reply

Hmmmmm so people should be forced to do as you please?



"Idc about respecting people protesting (or the reason why they're protesting) they should be force to show the respect I think the flag deserves."~ Reply

This is such bullshit. I love (most) of the USWNT and will support the players but I can't support the team. I was so happy when England beat them yesterday. Reply

Same. I felt bad for being so happy that they lost. Reply

England are my 2nd favorite womens team so I was ecstatic lol. I wish Lucy's shot was the one that went in but I'll take the rebound. And seeing the fan reactions after just made it oh so much sweeter. Reply

I was rme but not surprised at how some fans reacted after the loss lol. Like I get it sucks when your team loses but being salty and petty was so predictable. Some people were tweeting like "who is Ellen White anyways lol?" Or if there was a tackle or players being physical people were ott. Too many stans act like every team should bow down to us or how dare someone make a tackle on their fave. I swear like 10% of the USWNT fandom watches for the actual football. And I welcome that WoSo is getting more competitive and it's not boring games or blow outs 24/7.



/csb Reply

After Jello took Dunn out (Way too early!) and did the triple sub, I knew the USWNT were going to lose. Everyone on the pitch was doing a stellar job (except for Carli) up to that point. And it was freezing so anyone coming on wouldn't be as effective as they usually would be.



Didn't really care that the USWNT lost, really. Jello will keep making stupid coaching decisions and will never learn. Reply

that's stupid af Reply

These people are so dense. They think the only correct way to ~support the troops~ is by dutifully observing gestures and reposting prayers on facebook, when what the troops (and veterans) actually need are things like healthcare, and maybe not a commander and chief who will send them on missions without first consulting people who know what the fuck they are doing. ETC ETC ETC. But burning a flag is still more offensive than literally anything else. Reply

This so much. That people don't understand this simple fact is so fucking depressing. Reply

What's funny is that US Soccer and the culture here surrounding it is still incredibly white and conservative but half the fans I've seen at games steal so much of their new identity from European or African football. They'll be the first to talk about ~American identity~ too. Reply

honestly patriotism freaks me out. it gets to be too much really quickly, and then there's a fine line between that and nationalism Reply

I agree.



And I didn't think about it when I was a kid but saying the pledge every goddamn day in school for years and years is weird to me now. Reply

yeah it is weird.

as i got into middle school/high school it always made me feel a little weird but i couldn't really put together why Reply

I moved to the US when I was like 10 years old and remember being super freaked out doing that at school, I didnt understand what was being said so I was always like nope, im just gonna stand here and watch yall do that. Reply

they make you say the pledge every day??? Why??? Reply

I stopped in sixth grade and the only time I'm ever asked to do it is in this one dumbass judge's courtroom. So I do it, of course, but it's ridiculous. Reply

mte Reply

USSF stays being fucking idiots. Also Alexis Lalas needs to stfu



I'm over people being so OTT over a god damn flag and song. We're so fucking brainwashed. It's only now that I have to see my kids do the pledge of allegiance all the time I get creeped out. Hell even the name for the thing is creepy in itself. Our whole American exceptionalism attitude and this idea of patriotism is literally taught to us from the start.



Edited at 2017-03-06 03:55 am (UTC) Reply

Why are gringos like this? damn she just made a solidarity gesture and also was protesting, thing that is fair, my god, she did not shit on the flag, gringos mamones. Reply

Why are gringos like this?



lmao mte Reply

porque se creen mejores que los demas. incluso los gringos que dicen ser liberales. te recordás de cuando la jueza ginsburg critico a kaepernick por su protesta? muchos gringos no les gusta ver demostraciones contra el gobierno domestico, en realidad les incomoda porque lo ven humillante (para las instituciones como la policía por ejemplo) y reservado solamente para los países tercermundista. Reply

