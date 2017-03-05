saw logan this morning and i loved it. i knew it was rated R but i was seriously shocked at how violent and graphic the kills were. and i loved all the cursing lol and i love hugh and patrick together. the whole father/son dynamic broke my heart. ugh. such a great movie. Reply

Logan was so good I saw it Friday and still keep thinking back to it :') Reply

me too! i need to see it again! Reply

Haven't enjoyed a X Men movie since the first came out. It was truly a good movie. I did not know going in it was rated R...super surprised by the killing scenes, but such a good movie. Reply

watched legion this weekend. really enjoyed it.



also lmao finn Jones deleted his twitter 🙃 Reply

Did something specific happen or was it just people calling out Iron Fist? Reply

iron fist Reply

Why did he delete it? Reply

lmao I keep forgetting Iron Flop is gonna be a thing soon Reply

i really enjoyed it. i hope they make a brutal rated r Uncanny X-force film without Bryan Singer being involved. (with Psylocke too). Reply

For anyone who's seen Get Out no spoilers plz but is it actually scary like will I jump in the theatres lol Reply

no Reply

If you weren't scared of the sixth sense, you will be fine here. Reply

there are a few moments that make you jump, but not like every 10 minutes like standard scary movies Reply

no jump scares or scary at all. there's some gore but it's not gratuitous Reply

There is like ONE jump scare, and it isn't even something scary, but the music cue tricks you into jumping at it pretty much. Otherwise I didn't think it was scary at all. Reply

it's more anxiety inducing than jump scares Reply

I only jumped during one scene, but it wasn't a scary scene. lol Reply

I was going to see Moonlight in theaters again but I caved last night and bought it from itunes. I ended up crying more the second time around.



Currently, I don't plan to watch Logan in theaters. I'll probably record it when it is on during a free premium channel weekend.



Edited at 2017-03-06 03:40 am (UTC) Reply

I saw it and it was so good but it didn't feel like an xmen movie to me Reply

Coming from someone who doesn't like the wolverine movies, I thought this movie was great. Reply

I saw Get Out and loved it so much! I went by myself, last minute decision while deciding how to stay up to watch SNL haha. Reply

I really wasnt expecting how much I ended up loving it. Best superhero movie I've seen so far Reply

I am so shocked by Logan, I didn't even know it was in development haha then POOF it's just in theatres without much notice Reply

Can anyone give me an honest review? I was thinking of skipping this comic book movie but if it's that good I guess I'll make time for it. Reply

It's a modern western with a dash of mutants thrown in so if you like that genre you'll like this Reply

I'm not a big Wolverine fan, that's the biggest issue Reply

as someone who wanted hugh to retire his wolverine for ages, i found myself ugly crying. it's REALLY good, tbh. Reply

I thought it was super depressing, he looks awful throughout the whole film. It's also incredibly violent. Reply

It doesn't feel anything like any of the previous X-Men or Wolverine movies. Like, if you took out the mutant powers it would still be a fantastic movie. The acting was really impressive, and the basic themes are very relatable and transcend the whole "sci-fi/mutant/X-men" thing. Personally, I love sci-fi movies, but I always feel that they should be good movies with good acting first, and then sci-fi movies second, or the whole finished product just won't hold up. This film absolutely does. Reply

