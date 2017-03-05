Logan wins the weekend with a $85.3 million debut
Box office: #Logan roars with massive $85.3 million debut https://t.co/WVD0rUN3J7 pic.twitter.com/ldRTQ4otNC— Variety (@Variety) March 6, 2017
Laura!
also lmao finn Jones deleted his twitter 🙃
Currently, I don't plan to watch Logan in theaters. I'll probably record it when it is on during a free premium channel weekend.
