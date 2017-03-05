CI Kathryn

Too hot for tv? E! cuts iconic lip lock from Cruel Intentions




-E! states that they did not intentionally cut the lipspit lock, it was an older version of the movie they had from way back when
-Should they ever air the movie again, they will likely seek out an unedited version (cause the movie is sooooo ancient)

Source
Do you believe in censoring?
