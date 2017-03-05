Too hot for tv? E! cuts iconic lip lock from Cruel Intentions

This movie is insanely racy I remember that scene where she's laying on her stepbrother Sebastian (barf) and dry humping him lol Reply

I don't even know why TV networks bother showing R rated movies on their channels since they ultimately end up censoring so much anyway. Superbad, Casino and Boogie Nights are literally unwatchable on network TV.

I swear a couple years after it came out Pulp Fiction was on Fox.

The only one that's worth watching is the VH1 edit of Showgirls, it is pure glorious terribleness!

Of all the things to censor in that movie.

They've always cut that scene whenever it aired on network tv here.

i was 9 when this came out & my mom sent me to bed early bc she was watching it... i was so curious, i laid there listening to the dialogue through the door.

i remember hiding on the stairs in the dark with my friend when we were around 7 or 8 years old and her dad was watching Hamburger: The Motion Picture. we were scandalized by it and we couldn't even see the screen, we just heard the dialogue.

Yikes, i've really aged myself this.





Yikes, i've really aged myself this. Reply

Do you believe in censoring?



nnnnn, I read that as scissoring.



I thought i was such a badass when I was younger for watching this before all my friends, lol.

Well do you Meryl? Believe in scissoring?

Link

I remember I was supposed to see this in theaters with a bunch of girls when I was in 7th grade but I didn't feel like going so I ended up being one of the last to see it since I had to wait for it to come out on video lol

Link

I used to always watch this movie on hbo growing up

Link

I believe in scissoring not censoring and definitely not censoring scissoring. Reply

Link

they should censor the NATM spoof of the scene instead, if they have to censor something related to this movie.



Or the incest.

omg, that scene was disgusting!

Link

lmao i read NATM as night at the museum and was like ??? what did i miss? Reply

Link

I read it as ANTM... Reply

lol

lol Reply

Link

lmaooo a scene for the history books! Reply

Link

Ryan philllipe(sp) was so hot in that movie Reply

Phillippe

Link

Kellyanne....his name is right there in the tags for you reference! Reply

Link

I believe in censoring Donald Trump's face tbh. Reply

And all his followers, if only we could blur out their faces irl. At last a form of censorship I could get behind!

Link

Worst episode of Black Mirror realness Reply

Link

Plus all of his cabinet picks tbfh. Reply

Link

"Do you believe in censoring?" I think that you either do it all the time or you don't. Like, the censoring in this movie, do they do it to all kisses or just same-sex? If you think is soo bad~~ then just don't play the movie.

But honestly, why censor anything? Is the parents job to "protect" their kids from non-kids channels

Imo...



But honestly, why censor anything? Is the parents job to "protect" their kids from non-kids channels



Imo...

The French version is raunchier. Which reminded me that 50 shades of Gray was rated pg-13 in France.

The one with John Malkovich?

Link

I think it was a porno. Oop at me. Reply

Link





I like to read the reviews at



TV edits of movies can be funny. Especially when they replace profanity with bizarre word choices.

That is a fun thing about being a kid and watching those bad edits. I dont watch movies on television anymore because of that..and well the commercials.

Link

We have this tv network 2x2 and it used to be a 24/7 [adult swim] but the conservatives were pissed over Happy Tree Friends and The Adventures Of Big Jeff, so now the channel censores and cuts things to the point of the plot being messed up. Every mention or drug use or homosexuality, even when other channels do it easily. I guess being animated makes show for children by default Reply

Link

holy shit the tv edit of scarface is amazing. they replace the line "how am I gonna get a scar like that eating pussy" to "eating pineapple" my friends and i would watch it alllll the time there were so many good edits Reply

Link

It's from the great year of racy movies with teens!



Also, I don't get why they try to show some movies on basic cable. Like Aliens and Pulp Fiction, among others.

Whenever I tell someone to watch Cruel Intentions (and most other movies) I always follow up with "...but not the edited for TV version"

Link





If you are going to censor, at least put some effort into it. Reply

So very 'Showgirls' of them

Link

This is amazing. Reply

Link

OT, sorry about it, but do I have a post in the queue? I was having trouble with ONTD earlier when I was trying to make a post so I'm not sure it was actually submitted or if I need to do it again. Reply

lmao

lmao Reply

