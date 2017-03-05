Too hot for tv? E! cuts iconic lip lock from Cruel Intentions
#CruelIntentions: Same-Sex Kiss Cut From E!'s 'Sanitized' Broadcast Version — But Why? https://t.co/bo6ViDGZuL pic.twitter.com/croYuwdKFk— TVLine.com (@TVLine) March 5, 2017
-E! states that they did not intentionally cut the lipspit lock, it was an older version of the movie they had from way back when
-Should they ever air the movie again, they will likely seek out an unedited version (cause the movie is sooooo ancient)
Do you believe in censoring?
Yikes, i've really aged myself this.
nnnnn, I read that as scissoring.
I thought i was such a badass when I was younger for watching this before all my friends, lol.
Or the incest.
But honestly, why censor anything? Is the parents job to "protect" their kids from non-kids channels
Imo...
I like to read the reviews at http://www.kids-in-mind.com for laughs.
Also, I don't get why they try to show some movies on basic cable. Like Aliens and Pulp Fiction, among others.
If you are going to censor, at least put some effort into it.