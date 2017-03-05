jeremy renner, captain america: civil war, clinkt barton, hawkeye

Teen heart throb Tommy Page has passed away at 46



He was found dead on Friday, and although there is no official cause known, people close to him believe it was a suicide.

Tommy was known for his hit single "I'll Be Your Everything," which featured New Kids on the Block, and for most of us, his memorable appearance on Full House in 1992.

In recent years, Tommy worked as an executive at Warner Bros Records, the publisher of Billboard, and an executive at Pandora.

He is survived by his 3 children and his partner, Charlie.




ARTICLE SOURCE, VIDEO SOURCE
Tagged: ,