Teen heart throb Tommy Page has passed away at 46
Tommy Page, ‘I’ll Be Your Everything’ singer & music executive, dies at 46 https://t.co/lsFkQTtV9V pic.twitter.com/EaSxAhrNJj— Variety (@Variety) March 4, 2017
He was found dead on Friday, and although there is no official cause known, people close to him believe it was a suicide.
Tommy was known for his hit single "I'll Be Your Everything," which featured New Kids on the Block, and for most of us, his memorable appearance on Full House in 1992.
In recent years, Tommy worked as an executive at Warner Bros Records, the publisher of Billboard, and an executive at Pandora.
He is survived by his 3 children and his partner, Charlie.
ARTICLE SOURCE, VIDEO SOURCE
I just remember him on Full House.. "Oh, Stephanie.. MmmmMmmmMmmmm"
he died really young. RIP
thats the scary part
May he rest in peace.
i think i missed his era. I was 3 when his hit came out but its so sad to hear that someone passed away-especially from suicide.
i hope his spouse and kids will be okay. He was so young
I had to read the headline three times when I saw it this morning. I kind of hate that Full House was my first thought. Then I realized he couldn't have even been 50 yet. It all sounds so awful. I can't imagine how much worse it must be for his husband and kids.
RIP.
I had "I'll Be Your Everything" as a cassette single.
RIP
I hope his partner and kids have the best love an support they need rn.