Teen heart throb Tommy Page has passed away at 46

I've worked with him and he was such a nice, incredible man. RIP, I hope his husband and kids are doing as well as can be.

what did you guys do? work wise?

I worked at a label and he worked at Pandora, so we had a few artists play Pandora events. He was always my go to contact and he was such a nice man.

aaww!! well people with decent social skills and manners are hard to come by.



def. had a crush on him in the episode.

Me too. :(

Oh my gosh :(



Oh my gosh :(

I just remember him on Full House.. "Oh, Stephanie.. MmmmMmmmMmmmm"

this is my era and I was a big NKOTB fan but I do not remember this guy or his single



he died really young. RIP Reply

jfc. im mostly struck by how he had a (seemingly) great life. still young, had a nice family, good job... and yet suicide? usually circumstances like these are much sadder. mental illness really is a motherfucker

ikr? He seemed to have a good life



thats the scary part Reply

Omg wow, that song was everything.

May he rest in peace. Reply

"I changed all the Melanies to Stephanies"

omg poor guy



i think i missed his era. I was 3 when his hit came out but its so sad to hear that someone passed away-especially from suicide.



i hope his spouse and kids will be okay. He was so young Reply

This is so sad. RIP.

How awful :( RIP to him. I always remember him from Full House.

This made me so sad. It was my era, I even still have his CD. He also had a song called "A Shoulder to Cry On" that was a moderate hit before the other one. RIP.



Edited at 2017-03-06 03:13 am (UTC) Reply

Ok, that one I remember. I just listened to it right now and the lyrics are quite sad considering.

I had to read the headline three times when I saw it this morning. I kind of hate that Full House was my first thought. Then I realized he couldn't have even been 50 yet. It all sounds so awful. I can't imagine how much worse it must be for his husband and kids.

That's so sad. He was so young. I hope his family's holding up ok.

I honestly didn't know who he was outside of the Full House episode, but I always find it sad when someone commits suicide.

RIP. Reply

I don't remember that song but the name is familiar. RIP to him and love to his family and friends. <3

omg that's so terrible. RIP

Oh, wow. How sad. :(



Oh, wow. How sad. :(

I had "I'll Be Your Everything" as a cassette single.



:(



:(

RIP

he and chesney hawkes were my first musician crushes. i liked paintings in my mind. so sad.

RIP :(

Omg that's so sad--I had his album back in the NKOTB day!

this made me so sad when i saw gibbler tweet about it. i loved him when i was little, and was so excited when i saw his music was on spotify a few years ago, actually it's what made me start paying for premium. rip :(

i had two cassettes when i was in kindergarten - nkotb hangin tough and tommy's paintings in my mind. i loved both of them so much and i have super vivid memories of dancing to his songs with my stuffed animals. this is so sad. rip.

this is so sad. :(

this is so sad. :(

I hope his partner and kids have the best love an support they need rn.

jeez, that's too young. RIP and condolences to his family. this is so sad, damn.

I've seen that episode of Full House a million times and never knew he a real pop star irl.

I remember this full house ep so vividly. I'm heartbroken

