MY EMMA/AUGUST FEELS ARE BACK IN FULL FORCE. THEY'RE MY OTP AND I LOVE THEM SO FUCKING MUCH.



He kept tabs on her for a while and saved her when she ran away AND INSPIRED HER LAST NAME. FUCK, I CAN'T DEAL WITH THIS.



Looking forward to Dark!David next week. Plus, EION'S RETURNING. MY OTP IS GOING TO INTERACT MORE. Reply

Wow, August. That character takes me back to a time when this show didn't disappoint at every turn, only a few but I was still too full of hope to care. Reply

LOL, this is the first episode in a while that I truly love. Reply

WHAAAAT



omg i hate this show it wants to drag me back in Reply

I'm dead from their scenes tonight, tbh. Reply

SIS I AM SO TEMPTED I AM GOING TO SCREAM Reply

I AM TRYING TO FIND A DECENT STREAM SMH I DON'T EVEN NEED CONTEXT FOR THEIR SCENES Reply

Is he back? Ugh, WE COULD HAVE HAD IT ALL with Emma/August instead of the-ship-that-shall-not-be-named. Reply

Yes! He was in tonight's episode and will be in next week's too. Not sure about after that but I really hope so. Reply

wait, like fully grown, hot as hell August? Noooooo I finally checked out of this show right before it went to hell (literally), don't pull me back in T^T

I should not have clicked into this post. Gosh I loved August and was so bitter when they turned him into a little boy (August>>>>Hook and the writers knew it psh)



must. resist. gahhh...*cough* what eps was he in anyways? asking for a friend *coughcough*

Reply

I stopped watching early this season, is Robin actually alive or a manipulation? Reply

He was a manipulation in an AU but came back through the portal so now he's alive again but a different version of Robin. Reply

Is the actor staying around, though? Last time I asked, you told me no, I think. Has anything changed? Reply

Robin Hood is back AGAIN? Hasn't he died, like, 5 times already? Jfc Reply

LOL, this is an AU version of Robin who came to Storybrooke through a portal with Regina and Emma. Reply

I dropped this show at the end of last season but I think I will return for the musical and Ariel ep.



I am surprised that they havent set an end date for this show yet. The ratings continue to dwindle every year and they've already exhausted every single storyline they could. Reply

when i was wild depressed i watch literally every season of this on netflix and promptly lost interest when i found the will to leave my bed...



is ragina still good/evil?

is emma and hook together still?

is gold and belle still together for whatever reason they were together in the first place?

is the kid still annoying?

is prince and snow still... them?



Reply

good

yes

I don't think so

Rumple & Belle's? Yes. Henry? He wasn't really in the episode but he's still the same.

Sort of, but they're under a weird sleeping curse so they can never be awake at the same time - so if one is awake, the other is asleep which means they don't interact with each other. Reply

my dad still watches this show so i see it on the ~perifery and he talks about it and i do not need them bringing back my faves. i will not be tempted again gdi Reply

I loved the first season of this show and then never picked it back up in the 2nd season. I am always amazed it is still on. Reply

Am I the only one who doesn't like Robin? I wish he would have stayed gone. Reply

i don't like him either. Reply

do swan queen shippers still exist Reply

I always lose interest during the season and stop watching altogether, but it makes for quite good and cheesy binge watching in the background at the end of the season. Reply

Maybe they should have kept AU Hook around for a while, just to change things up a bit. Reply

