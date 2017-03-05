March 5th, 2017, 09:02 pm klutzy_girl Once Upon A Time - 6.12 - Murder Most Foul - Promo Source Tagged: once upon a time (abc), television, television - abc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2626 comments Add comment
He kept tabs on her for a while and saved her when she ran away AND INSPIRED HER LAST NAME. FUCK, I CAN'T DEAL WITH THIS.
Looking forward to Dark!David next week. Plus, EION'S RETURNING. MY OTP IS GOING TO INTERACT MORE.
omg i hate this show it wants to drag me back in
Is he back? Ugh, WE COULD HAVE HAD IT ALL with Emma/August instead of the-ship-that-shall-not-be-named.
I should not have clicked into this post. Gosh I loved August and was so bitter when they turned him into a little boy (August>>>>Hook and the writers knew it psh)
must. resist. gahhh...*cough* what eps was he in anyways? asking for a friend *coughcough*
I am surprised that they havent set an end date for this show yet. The ratings continue to dwindle every year and they've already exhausted every single storyline they could.
is ragina still good/evil?
is emma and hook together still?
is gold and belle still together for whatever reason they were together in the first place?
is the kid still annoying?
is prince and snow still... them?
yes
I don't think so
Rumple & Belle's? Yes. Henry? He wasn't really in the episode but he's still the same.
Sort of, but they're under a weird sleeping curse so they can never be awake at the same time - so if one is awake, the other is asleep which means they don't interact with each other.
Edited because my autocorrect sucks.
Edited at 2017-03-06 07:56 am (UTC)