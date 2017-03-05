Shannen Doherty makes her first debut since finishing chemo!
-On chronicling her journey through breast cancer "I just thought, I was doing something that was beneficial, maybe to myself and others, and maybe through that journey we could all learn something, I learned a lot from my fans who follow me and my cancer family who post and tell me about their journey"
MARC CHING!!!!!!
his posts are awful to read.
https://www.facebook.com/savekorean
and for good measue, this is a page for the cats of aleppo: this guy takes care of them and it's documented https://www.facebook.com/groups/ilgatta
i hate that i'll never be able to look at holly the same way again tho :/ like i obviously dont know the whole situation, but i cant think of a single acceptable reason to dump a friend at a time like this
My sisters husband was diagnosed with brain cancer and over time his sister stopped coming over and his brother in law who they were very close to started attacking my sister over text blaming her for every single thing he's going through like the piece of shit he is even though my sister has been taking care of him and their two children since day one of his diagnosis.
Thankfully his tumor has gotten small enough to operate on soon though <3
Wishing the best for him ❤
I've seen something like that happen, too. My uncle's fiance was diagnosed with cervical cancer, and had a good chance of making it, but she passed away within a year. During that year, my uncle had been helping her exercise to keep her strength up, making healthy food for her, taking care of everything she needed, etc. Her family was on his back the whole time telling him how it was his fault for not getting her to the doctor in time (to prevent her cancer I guess?? idk), saying he was hurting her by making her salads instead of like, a meatball sandwich. They called him useless, said he was draining all the life out of her bc he was so "harsh" and in pain from chemo, and then they treated him like an outsider at her funeral. It was awful.
That gif omfg she was so stunning all through Charmed. Still beautiful now too obvi.
Fuck cancer
jk, love you~
Prue's season 3 hair <3
I'm really glad for her and I hope she remains cancer-free.
i was never really into charmed but that gif is awesome. so much attitude.
I never watched 90210 or Charmed but I remember how people piled on Shannon back in the day. Maybe she wasn't the sweetest thing back then but my god how she has grown as a person and she is SUCH an inspiration to me right now. (Just had a lumpectomy a few weeks back for "stage zero DCIS" and I'm trying to navigate the medical system and what to do next going forward.) I hope I have a fraction of Shannon's strength of character.
Fuck cancer. My dad's sister just passed away recently after battling with ovarian cancer for the past eight years. I was never close to her but it's been very rough for my dad :( She put up a good fight, but she was in so much pain near the end. I hope that she's at peace now.
It's absolutely crazy how fast these things can happen and just change everything.
she better werk in that video!