Shannen Doherty makes her first debut since finishing chemo!



-On chronicling her journey through breast cancer "I just thought, I was doing something that was beneficial, maybe to myself and others, and maybe through that journey we could all learn something, I learned a lot from my fans who follow me and my cancer family who post and tell me about their journey"










