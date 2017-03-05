Shannen Doherty makes her first debut since finishing chemo!

I'm already tearing up and I haven't watched it yet. Reply

I LOVE THIS GUY!!!



his posts are awful to read.

I love him too omg

i've been following him for a couple of years. never thought i'd see him on ontd. posing with Shannen Doherty loll

Lol same here!! Amazing that she's working with him in his organization. I just watched the video in the post and cried. So many props to him and the other activists who do what they do. ❤❤

https://www.facebook.com/savekorean dogs/





https://www.facebook.com/savekorean dogs/

and for good measue, this is a page for the cats of aleppo: this guy takes care of them and it's documented if you're interested, another person i follow who works fighting the dog meat trade is Nami Kim. she's wonderful as welland for good measue, this is a page for the cats of aleppo: this guy takes care of them and it's documented https://www.facebook.com/groups/ilgatta rodialeppo/?fref=nf

TYSM for those links bb!!!

also, i just watched thursday's episode of riverdale. i love betty and jughead together.

I havent seen that one yet but ive been following all the posts and promo so I'm so excited to see them together! I finally binge watched the first four eps earlier today and now I'm hooked. I'm glad Jughead is getting more screen time cuz I've always loved his character lol. But Veronica will always be my favorite!

i feel like i'm too old to liek this show, but it has skeet ulrich and luke perry and it's a good murder mystery. and whatev sprouse it is - i like him as jughead.

You probably should be transitioning your life to non-stop CBS but it's hard to give up TheCW after we spent our entire lives watching that and TheWB.

LOL. actually it's investigation discovery all day every day for me. occasionally i break for walking dead and a few other shows.

Lol yeah I felt the same way watching it- it's so teen drama-y. But I love the aesthetics of the show and I wanna know who killed jason!! Also I hate Cheryl sfm.

OP your title is making me giggle

she's so inspiring. you can really tell how much this experience has changed her. she's always been passionate but watching her on chelsea, it really seems like she has a new outlook on life



i hate that i'll never be able to look at holly the same way again tho :/ like i obviously dont know the whole situation, but i cant think of a single acceptable reason to dump a friend at a time like this Reply

I hope they can work things out, they've been friends for pratically 25 years.

me too but now that shannen's on the back end of it (hopefully!!), it would literally be like... 'you're only back now that im healthy again and i cant count on you if i get sick again'. it would be v hard to rectify that

Same 😬. It's obviously 10000% none of my actual business but I am DYING to know what happened tbh. The timing is...not a great look for Holly.

It happens :/ people are shitty and don't wanna be sad



My sisters husband was diagnosed with brain cancer and over time his sister stopped coming over and his brother in law who they were very close to started attacking my sister over text blaming her for every single thing he's going through like the piece of shit he is even though my sister has been taking care of him and their two children since day one of his diagnosis.



Thankfully his tumor has gotten small enough to operate on soon though <3 Reply

jfc thats awful. sending well wishes and good vibes to your BIL <3

That's terrible for them to do.



Wishing the best for him ❤ Reply

How terrible, but I'm glad your brother in law is pulling through!



I've seen something like that happen, too. My uncle's fiance was diagnosed with cervical cancer, and had a good chance of making it, but she passed away within a year. During that year, my uncle had been helping her exercise to keep her strength up, making healthy food for her, taking care of everything she needed, etc. Her family was on his back the whole time telling him how it was his fault for not getting her to the doctor in time (to prevent her cancer I guess?? idk), saying he was hurting her by making her salads instead of like, a meatball sandwich. They called him useless, said he was draining all the life out of her bc he was so "harsh" and in pain from chemo, and then they treated him like an outsider at her funeral. It was awful. Reply

omg what happened

they haven't been seen together since shannen got sick (they used to regularly post each other on insta) and on chelsea handler's show shannen mentioned losing long-time friends who said she "wasn't fun anymore", which ppl think was about holly

No one really knows but once Shannen came out with her diagnosis, HMC vanished from her vocabulary and social media as if they didnt even know each other.

After my sophomore year of college. I dropped out of school and basically never left my room for a few years. about a year later one of my best friends from college, (we were together all the time, we lived within an hour from each other so drove home from college together) was diagnosed with cancer. I never went to visit him, I didn't interact with anyone but family during that time, didn't even go to his funeral. That was over ten years ago. That is still the biggest regret of my life. That through by own BS I couldn't be there for my friend. So I don't know what went down between them but I can't imagine that Holly wont regret putting whatever it was aside.

love her.



That gif omfg she was so stunning all through Charmed. Still beautiful now too obvi. Reply

She looks beautiful. 💖

She looks great ❤️



Fuck cancer Reply

I was just wondering how she was doing... get out of my head, OP!

jk, love you~



jk, love you~ Reply

So glad she's doing well and kicking ass!



Prue's season 3 hair <3 Reply

lol she better fuck it up in that video shiiiiid

omg your comment made me press play and she was feeling herself so much i love it

She looks great - and I just love the outlook she has on life now. She seems to be in a good place. I hope she is cancer free and stays that way for a very long time.

i just remembered that the charmed comics reboot is coming out on the 8th. the zenescope comics were garbage, but the new ones look... much worse lmao. how are they gonna have piper in a halter top?

Just in general, I was so pissed that they had them in very normal clothing for the first few seasons but then sexed them all up. Not surprised that the comics will continue to suck.

i always lived for phoebe and paige's thot aesthetics bc i felt like it was in-line w their ~free spirit~ personalities, but when they did it with prue (im assuming bc shannen liked it), it felt super unnatural. and then the few times they tried it w piper, it was like... blasphemous.

I'm really glad for her and I hope she remains cancer-free.

she looks awesome.



i was never really into charmed but that gif is awesome. so much attitude. Reply

I'm tearing up from that first video.



I never watched 90210 or Charmed but I remember how people piled on Shannon back in the day. Maybe she wasn't the sweetest thing back then but my god how she has grown as a person and she is SUCH an inspiration to me right now. (Just had a lumpectomy a few weeks back for "stage zero DCIS" and I'm trying to navigate the medical system and what to do next going forward.) I hope I have a fraction of Shannon's strength of character. Reply

She looks good

She looks good!





Fuck cancer. My dad's sister just passed away recently after battling with ovarian cancer for the past eight years. I was never close to her but it's been very rough for my dad :( She put up a good fight, but she was in so much pain near the end. I hope that she's at peace now. Reply

What an inspirational woman. I love her, I always wish her the best <3

I hope she makes it through. I know she has a reputation for being "difficult" but I love her. Definitely more than Katherine Heigel

I love Shannen, no matter how difficult she is, and I hope she comes out of this all right. I'm rooting for my favorited Charmed One.

My uncle was diagnosed with kidney cancer (that has spread to his lungs and bones) two weeks ago. He went in to the doctor in January because he felt a bit tired and what he thought was a strained muscle from pulling crab pots that hadn't gone away. He has 6 months, tops, to live. He's 59.

It's absolutely crazy how fast these things can happen and just change everything.

Edited at 2017-03-06 06:17 am (UTC)



It's absolutely crazy how fast these things can happen and just change everything.



Edited at 2017-03-06 06:17 am (UTC) Reply

