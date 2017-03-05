Can someone explain this series to me? Its based on real people and they just ramp up rumors to 100? or its all based on real things that happened? Reply

A little of both I believe. Real ppl and real situations just exaggerated.



they were both big name actresses who hated each other due to a variety of reasons, mostly linked to affairs with men. They had to work together on a movie (whatever happened to baby jane?) and supposedly they tried to sabotage each other with ridiculous antics.

super pumped for this

Viewing posts and NYE are the two worst things about living on the West Coast. I hope it's good, probably won't end up watching til tomorrow.

If u have the fx app you can watch the east coast stream

I'm so excited to watch this later. I still find CZJ to be such a random choice to play Olivia de Havilland though.

I didn't like her as Olivia from what we've seen.

that I was one of the people who didn't get a nomination for The Meddler, and [it] mentions that it might have something to do with the Clintonized Hollywood, when I supported Bernie Sanders."

"I think it is more annoying to have a woman with opinions for a lot of people. I couldn't give you any solid proof that has hurt my chances in the business. Today in the New York Times, they were talking about the Academy awards and the fact."

"Ms. Sarandon was critically lauded for "The Meddler," he noted, and might have made some headway were it not for the unusually stiff competition for best actress this year. (Whether a Clintonista Hollywood would have embraced an avowed supporter of Bernie Sanders and then Jill Stein is another matter.)"

Hey Rami <3 The thing that pisses me off about Susan Sarandon is the myth that she gave a flying fuck about Bernie Sanders. No. Susan Sarandon is only ever out for one person - Susan Sarandon. She just happened to claim she voted for him in the primaries. I really like Bernie and I voted for him in the Primaries. She gives everyone who did a bad fucking name. Edit: Also, Viggo got his nom, so SS can fuck off with her victim complex)



Edited at 2017-03-06 02:05 am (UTC) Reply

lmao spare me

jesus christ.... she's so dumb, loud, and annoying

I can't stand either one of these broads. No thanks.

since I don't have FX and have to wait for a stream to show up I decided to watch What Ever Happened to Baby Jane to prepare myself

I am intrigued by this but idk if I'll be able to follow it considering I know next to nothing about this feud.

I believe they go through the day whole backstory of the feud anyways in the episodes so you probably don't need to know anything about it to know what's going on

I really wanted next season to be Olivia de Havilland and Joan Fontaine :/

I want ALL of the old school feuds. Give me Capote and Vidal, give me Jackie and Lee, give me IT. ALL.

Same! I even want Frank and Ava's messy ass marriage. I cannot believe we haven't had a movie about them yet.

SAME

Or biggie and Tupac tbh

hell yesssss.

Susan has been so insufferable lately that idk if I want to watch...think I'll wait for reviews

Reviews are already in, it has a 90% on RT last I checked. People who've watched it raved about it, Lange in particular is apparently the stand out

I just started reading The Divine Feud, I think I'll wait until I'm finished reading it to start the show

it's an excellent 6 episode season. the entire podcast is great. i must just have good timing, because i listened to the joan crawford season last week, watched what ever happens to baby jane? on last sunday, and now the feud is premiering tonight! i had 0 interest until i heard the podcast. the joan crawford series of you must remember this! if you're interested: http://www.youmustrememberthispodcast.c om/episodes/2016/six-degrees-of-joan-cra wford-douglas-fairbanks-/-lucille-lesueu r-goes-to-hollywood it's an excellent 6 episode season. the entire podcast is great. i must just have good timing, because i listened to the joan crawford season last week, watched what ever happens to baby jane? on last sunday, and now the feud is premiering tonight! i had 0 interest until i heard the podcast.

This was excellent. Up there with the Manson series imo.



This current series, Dead Blondes, isn't all that interesting though.



Edited at 2017-03-06 02:06 am (UTC) Reply

i liked all of the episodes so far with the exception of carole landis, the most recent one. once they do marilyn it'll be interesting, i think. i honestly enjoy all of the episodes. my favorite was the mgm exposé.

ooh I will have to check this out thanks

Does anyone have a streaming link to this?

https://www.arconaitv.me/fx/#main here's one i found on twitter but idk how reliable it is:

I hereby recommend a season centered around Trump's feud with the "Media" starring Jake Tapper as himself.

