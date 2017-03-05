Variety Goes Behind the Scenes of Feud + Viewing Post!
Inside Jessica Lange and @SusanSarandon's new FX series, #Feud, which premieres tonight https://t.co/ZYNT8DGH4M pic.twitter.com/wiGOWNmqy2— Variety (@Variety) March 5, 2017
Source
Feud premieres tonight at 10:00 ET/PT
Edited at 2017-03-06 01:48 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-06 02:05 am (UTC)
recommended:
it's an excellent 6 episode season. the entire podcast is great. i must just have good timing, because i listened to the joan crawford season last week, watched what ever happens to baby jane? on last sunday, and now the feud is premiering tonight! i had 0 interest until i heard the podcast.
Re: recommended:
This current series, Dead Blondes, isn't all that interesting though.
Edited at 2017-03-06 02:06 am (UTC)
Re: recommended:
Re: recommended:
https://www.arconaitv.me/fx/#main