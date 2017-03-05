I don't think it's going to happen. I think Andrea just cut herself and isn't bitten and it's a fakeout - just my opinion, though.



Having said that, I HATE this whole "redemption of Negan" bullshit. Kirkman has made Rick a crippled, weak old man just to make Negan seem like the virile hero, and it sucks. He bashed Glenn's head in, ffs, it's completely unbelievable to me that Rick (or anyone) would be fine with setting him free after two years in jail and I don't care how hard Kirkman tries to justify it. The whole thing rings false and it's ruining the comic for me.