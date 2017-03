thank you op for continuing to make posts so we can talk about the episode Reply

Cannot wait for some Richonne!



Andrew Lincoln said at London Walker Stalker yesterday that this episode is the "closest thing Rick and Michonne will get to a honeymoon". I am here for that.

oh Andy never fails with his love of richonne <3 <3 <3 Reply

I'm already liking the sound of this! Reply

Andy is captain of our ship after all <3 Reply

He's the best! Reply

YES! the best ep of the walking dead EVER is almost on! Reply

if it's a richonne episode then i have to watch i guess Reply

i missed eps 1 and 3 bc of the grammys/oscars and i still haven't watched them lmao. it's not as fun unless u watch it live Reply

I watched last weeks' this afternoon and i either fastforwarded through scenes or had it on mute. Reply

theres a glitch fare to South Africa right now. $226. Should I book it??? Reply

Yes Reply

obvs Reply

Oh god I'm so excited! Reply

YES I'm so hyped for this episode! I don't care if it's "filler" Reply

lord how many filler episodes can a shorter than normal series have Reply

is this the episode where there's a 2 second sex scene and tumblr is creaming themselves?





ive already decided to quit two shows today, im at the point where it may be a 3rd Reply

Why, you don't like sez scenes? Reply

no, i dont care for shows bowing down to fandom wishes in order to hide the garbage that it's turned into Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Andrea. So it looks like she has been bit and will die so that Rick and negan can get closer. That is my theory anyway. Negan was just telling his back story about his dumb wife who he didn't bury so now he will help Rick bury Andrea or some shit blah blah. It's so dumb. They are working so hard to redeem negan when they should just get rid of him. Now they are killing Andrea for that express purpose which also puts micchone in danger. It is bullshit. Who has been reading them? I want to talk about Reply

[ SPOILER ] I don't think it's going to happen. I think Andrea just cut herself and isn't bitten and it's a fakeout - just my opinion, though.



Having said that, I HATE this whole "redemption of Negan" bullshit. Kirkman has made Rick a crippled, weak old man just to make Negan seem like the virile hero, and it sucks. He bashed Glenn's head in, ffs, it's completely unbelievable to me that Rick (or anyone) would be fine with setting him free after two years in jail and I don't care how hard Kirkman tries to justify it. The whole thing rings false and it's ruining the comic for me. I read the comic, but Reply

I wonder if Tara is going to give up Oceanside. Reply

She probably will Reply

cool just here to watch michonne get dicked down Reply

i finally got all caught up on everything last week, and ngl i actually enjoyed the eugene ep and i was dreading it was gonna be boring lol Reply

i hope eugene makes it through this and can get back on ricks team Reply

mte, i still can't figure out what his angle is atm, i can't help thinking he'll enjoy the power negan will give him idk idk Reply

I think it's more interesting if he became a savior for real. Reply

Hey, glad you're here - I've missed you in these chats.

I love last week's ep. Then again, I love negan so... Reply

