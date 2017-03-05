Netflix is reviving 'Gilmore Girls' ....again.
Report: Netflix in 'Preliminary' Talks for Second #GilmoreGirls Revival https://t.co/QlRAOgAzwL pic.twitter.com/xU0RLxOA6Y— TVLine.com (@TVLine) March 6, 2017
- Netflix wants a 9th season of 'Gilmore Girls'.
- They're still in preliminary talks.
- No idea how many episodes. If it'll be a regular season or something more like 'A year in the life'
Source
loreli and rory are awful, entitled women
Like it ain't hard.
I could never get into the original because the characters annoyed me. And the way they talked so fast irked me as well.
I did watch the revival and even though I didn't watch the series on a regular it was very clear that they did not evolve. The lack of self-awareness was ridiculous.
I miss Richard.
I was a fan from the start like since the premier of the first episode in 2001 but I rewatched the original series a few years ago and found myself hating them. I thought they would do better with the revival, change all the awful parts about it but NOPE. It continues to be absolute shit and more of it would be awful. It'll hurt their brand even more.
Excited tho!!
seeing milo as jack in this is us made me get over him as jess in GG.
idk how they can go onwards making rory a likeable character anymore tho (she was hanging onto a thread as it is) but now she has a child out of adultery and she prob will be precious about how logan should have been hers in the first place so it will just be a mess
Not sure I would trust them to handle it with the sensitivity that's required though
not sure if i want but i know my ass will be watching anyway lmao
Or if the show could exclusively revolve around Emily, Paris, and Michel.
The holy trinity IMO.
Michel was a gem to watch. Was he that snippy and witty in the original series?
Omg, if you haven't watched the original series, do it just for those three. Michel's attitude is so good throughout it. (And by "good", I obviously mean sassy as fuck)
Definitely in the Top 5 in the revival.
Somebody has to help her raise that kid, she's too lazy and distracted to do it by herself.