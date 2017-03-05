Netflix is reviving 'Gilmore Girls' ....again.

Kind of surprised. I don't watch this show, but the reception for the revival didn't seem very positive. I guess it got a lot of people watching regardless. Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe a new revival would be to fix everything they got wrong in the last one. And then that would inevitably be a fuck up again, and Amy Sherman-Palladio could keep living off do-over seasons forever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it may have been bc i'm older now than when i watched the original but the revival was fucking awful.

loreli and rory are awful, entitled women Reply

Thread

Link

They really are. I loved them before Rory went to Yale, but once she was there she became awful and so did Lorelai Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think it's cuz i only watched the show last year, but yeah. i hate them as well. lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah sis, its not that you're older, its just that we've had some distance from these characters and now we can see them in the light of day. They are legit self-entitled a-holes. I felt so bad for Luke and Emily while watching this. Like legit your mom lost her husband and you can't make sure she's doing okay. Or don't write a shitty novel about someone who doesn't want you to write a novel about them and also don't sleep with a taken man!



Like it ain't hard.





Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you right you right Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They were much worse in the revival, but even in the original- im rewatching and my god rory gets a lot of praise. i figured it was because she was going to an ivy from a small town but even then relax. her grandparents were always reciting how smart she was. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I tried to watch the original because everyone kept being hype about the revival but idg the love for that show. Everyone is awful and the dialog is annoying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're the worst. they always are on their high horse and shaming everyone else. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah, they've always been awful tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I could never get into the original because the characters annoyed me. And the way they talked so fast irked me as well.

I did watch the revival and even though I didn't watch the series on a regular it was very clear that they did not evolve. The lack of self-awareness was ridiculous. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah but Rory has kinda always been like that. Lorelei doesn't really call her out. She sort of did after she slept with Dean but that passed quickly. Idk. I liked parts of the revival but some were silly or didn't fit. You could tell they filmed it out of order and had to change things because of actors availability.



I miss Richard. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I couldn't agree more. I was so repulsed by them I couldn't watch past the first half of the first episode.



I was a fan from the start like since the premier of the first episode in 2001 but I rewatched the original series a few years ago and found myself hating them. I thought they would do better with the revival, change all the awful parts about it but NOPE. It continues to be absolute shit and more of it would be awful. It'll hurt their brand even more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When I was younger I didn't get this show when I was pregnant I sat and watched it all. Needless to say this show was so obnoxious I didn't connect with it whatsoever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mess Reply

Thread

Link

I hope they redeem themselves after the terrible ending, but you know they won't.



Excited tho!! Reply

Thread

Link

But the first revival wasn't good. Though I'll keep watching anything that has Lorelai Gilmore in it while complaining that it's unnecesary. Reply

Thread

Link

I enjoyed the revival a lot, and I love these characters, so I'd welcome it. Especially considering ASP's ridiculous final four words. Reply

Thread

Link

Same, I had the usual nagging complaints that I always had with the characters lol, but overall I really enjoyed the revival Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i would love that, but i honestly cannot imagine rory being a mom.



seeing milo as jack in this is us made me get over him as jess in GG. Reply

Thread

Link

wait i love jess from GG, should i not watch this is us? or are you saying he plays a better character in this is us? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's light years better in This is Us. Jack still has his issues but he's largely better. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he plays a MUCH better character in TIU! i'm saying it in a way that i made me stop seeing milo as just JESS. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jack from 'This is Us' is what would've happened if Jess had grown up and got his shit together and become the best father ever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's AMAZING in This is Us! After a few episodes I completely forgot he was Jess. I really REALLY hope he doesn't do more of this shitty show. I honestly believe more GG will kill the positive platform This is Us has given him. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

same. i thought i didnt like milo because i found jess to be annoying. also i really hate introverted male characters (personal prejudice idk..) but jack is such a great character and Milo does such an amazing job with him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like rory's not gonna keep the baby Reply

Thread

Link

Would be smart tbh, she is a mess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we can only hope Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think they'd dare have the ~~fourth Lorelai~~ aborted Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lettuce pray Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Let us pray on this. It would be for the best. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I effing wish. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol there is no fucking way they'd do that but it'd be great



idk how they can go onwards making rory a likeable character anymore tho (she was hanging onto a thread as it is) but now she has a child out of adultery and she prob will be precious about how logan should have been hers in the first place so it will just be a mess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That would be wildly preferable, but from a writing perspective it'd be pretty anticlimactic. ASP "always" planned for Rory to follow in her mother's footsteps (meaning make the same mistakes?? Tf), and that visit to Chris made it seem like she was def planning to keep it & raise it alone. But personally I am almost never a fan of TV babies anyway, so when it's with a character as annoying as Rory...oy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk. I don't see that happening if only for story purposes.. more drama if she keeps the baby. Otherwise the last four words is moot. The show hasn't ever really been pro choice for any female characters. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it would be interesting if she miscarried. It'd be a great way to avoid the baby drama, address a terrible thing that happens in real life but is never talked about and make Rory grow up a bit.



Not sure I would trust them to handle it with the sensitivity that's required though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh, she will. And it'll be the same tiresome mess we've seen with lorelai and rory. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fucking hope so Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That would be hilarious. A decade of hype over this fucking pregnancy and Rory just takes a pill and aborts the whole plot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they need to atone for that awful ending Reply

Thread

Link





not sure if i want but i know my ass will be watching anyway lmao



Edited at 2017-03-06 12:57 am (UTC) not sure if i want but i know my ass will be watching anyway lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Lol I've not seen this longer version before Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao I'd never seen this version before. What a face journey. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pls let rory get an abortion tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

ASP would die before she let that happen. Way easier to shame women for having sex with a baby around. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

save me from what straight white women in their late 20s want from the entertainment industry Reply

Thread

Link

Then there would be nothing and no one for ONTD to talk about. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this might blow your mind a little but some of us aren't straight or white Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Are they going to do something about that garbage ending because if not, hard pass.



Or if the show could exclusively revolve around Emily, Paris, and Michel. Reply

Thread

Link

Or if the show could exclusively revolve around Emily, Paris, and Michel



The holy trinity IMO. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe because im really interested in fertility medicine and obstetrics in general, i definitely want more paris time especially paris's work. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Michel was a gem to watch. Was he that snippy and witty in the original series? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Omg, if you haven't watched the original series, do it just for those three. Michel's attitude is so good throughout it. (And by "good", I obviously mean sassy as fuck)



Edited at 2017-03-06 03:22 am (UTC) Omg, if you haven't watched the original series, do it just for those three. Michel's attitude is so good throughout it. (And by "good", I obviously mean sassy as fuck) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm into it tbh. Bring me more Emily and Paris, ty. Reply

Thread

Link

Always more Paris. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That scene in your avatar killed me. It resonated with me too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SAME!



Definitely in the Top 5 in the revival. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All so they can get the undeserving annoying Rory together with Jess.

Somebody has to help her raise that kid, she's too lazy and distracted to do it by herself. Reply

Thread

Link

Jess is too busy raising his three kids with Mandy Moore. Rory will have to settle for a married Logan. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's dean. i don't like any of the dudes but i guess rory would deserve all of them. lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link