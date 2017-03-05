Troian Bellisario defends Lena Dunham of sexual abuse accusations then backtracks
When will people realize sexual assault is a serious crime worthy of a serious sentence. ✊🏽 https://t.co/j01uiPewpp via @lennyletter— Troian (@SleepintheGardn) March 3, 2017
@reginalison post lies about anyone on my feed without any evidence, purely to be spiteful, I will block you. That's a serious accusation.— Troian (@SleepintheGardn) March 3, 2017
@sapphicstan I didn't block anyone but I do think that taking an element of a story out of context is dangerous— Troian (@SleepintheGardn) March 5, 2017
@ramisdelevgne okay. Thank you for calling me that. I have not read that essay and will make sure to do so immediately.— Troian (@SleepintheGardn) March 5, 2017
@ramisdelevgne your point would have been taken much more easily without profanity.— Troian (@SleepintheGardn) March 5, 2017
She also apologized to people who felt triggered by he story&I do believe that she is an advocate on every level for victims of sexual abuse— Troian (@SleepintheGardn) March 5, 2017
@dyslexeic it is NEVER okay. But I DID NOT experience this story from either side so it is not for me to say.— Troian (@SleepintheGardn) March 5, 2017
Wow guys. I have to get off b/c I'm going into something but clearly I was unaware of this story until just now. I have apologized— Troian (@SleepintheGardn) March 5, 2017
To the person who told me they felt I was uninformed and I looked to read the passage that made them say what they said.— Troian (@SleepintheGardn) March 5, 2017
@wnslets and that is what I am trying to do— Troian (@SleepintheGardn) March 5, 2017
@simmonsquake please show me where she admitted that. I am reading all I can right now— Troian (@SleepintheGardn) March 5, 2017
Again. I feel I apolgize for being totally unaware of this. I am sorry for anyone I offended by speaking or before educating myself fully.— Troian (@SleepintheGardn) March 5, 2017
I did always think that they could've cast someone slightly less white as one of her PLL parents but I guess that might've screwed up one of their secret children storylines and black people really haven't fared well on that show anyway.
edit: apparently she's only 1/4 black but idk how she was raised or what she identifies as so my point still stands
I had no knowledge her mother was black, that's why I thought it was some reference like emma stone being asian.
its the first thing i think of when i see her so i just put it in the post lmao
