Troian Bellisario defends Lena Dunham of sexual abuse accusations then backtracks

I subscribe to Lenny letter but I've never actually read it. Does anyone here read it? It seems like Lena brings in good writers. Reply

I mostly skip over it as well. It has had some good articles but I read so much lately that I don't have time for it. Reply

as messy as she is, she brings attention to way better feminists through her podcast and lenny letters. idk why credible people want to associate with her, but for some reason they do. i'm waiting for her podcast with rowan blanchard and janet mock to air. Reply

are they both on the same episode? in that case i might have to listen. she was so insufferable on sooo many white guys though, idk how phoebe coped Reply

maybe to reach the #ffffffeminist girls audience Reply

i don't get the african american reference can someone explain Reply

she actually is african american on her mom's side. Reply

her mom is deborah pratt who is/of african american descent



Edited at 2017-03-06 03:24 am (UTC)

She is part African-American. Her mother is black. But since she looks practically white, people debate over whether it is fair for her to call herself AA. Reply

Obviously the way she looks plays a role but I think it has more to do with her mother being 1/2 black so Troian's only 1/4 black. I don't actually think she's going around saying that she isn't multiracial though and most of people on the internet being weird about it seems to be when they find out that she's part black.



I did always think that they could've cast someone slightly less white as one of her PLL parents but I guess that might've screwed up one of their secret children storylines and black people really haven't fared well on that show anyway. Reply

if she's half black and considers herself black then she is. it's nobody's business to "debate" over



edit: apparently she's only 1/4 black but idk how she was raised or what she identifies as so my point still stands



Edited at 2017-03-06 01:30 am (UTC)

well, what is she supposed to call herself? white? who's debating this? Reply

she would be considered a poc because of the one drop rule, wouldn't she? Since I don't live in USA, I didn't even think about it, and she would totally be considered white here in Brazil.



I had no knowledge her mother was black, that's why I thought it was some reference like emma stone being asian. Reply

its the first thing i think of when i see her so i just put it in the post lmao







Edited at 2017-03-06 12:31 am (UTC) what everyone else said not a reference this her mum (deborah pratt) when she was young she was in magnum pi, happy days and bunch of tv shows back in the day

Her mom's creole. Reply

@ everyone who replied. Thanks! I didn't know her mother was african american. Reply

Is Lena Dunham the hill you want to die on?

lena said that story thinking it would fall under the umbrella of "oh what a crazy wacky white girl i am"

unforunatly for her stupid ass common sense calls this sexual assualt Reply

You really think young kids doing that qualifies as sexual assault?



Really? Reply

yeah when lena was 12 and her sister was 5 and she masturbated next to her and even admitted that what she was doing was predatory

yeah i do Reply

i mean if it was consensual maybe there'd be a grey area but being that one of them was 7 years younger and not okay with it i'd totally would consider this sexual assault. Reply

Why not? What does age have to do with it? Are you trying to suggest that children can not sexually abuse other children? Because you are so very wrong if that's the case. Reply

But I DID NOT experience this story from either side so it is not for me to say.



hmmmmmm Reply

Seriously, the messages she's sending.



"We need to take sexual assault more seriously."

"I wasn't there so I can't say if it was molestation or not." Reply

"we need to take it seriously but not thaaat seriously" basically Reply

Maybe she said that because Lena's sister doesn't believe she was molested. Reply

oh sis Reply

this is so stupid. i know it's lena's website but she didn't write the article.



this just derails the conversation. like these people calling her out for supporting lena dgaf about victims, they just want to call someone out and be right and tell her she's wrong. this is exhausting. Reply

Link

This is what I got from it. You're right. It takes away from the issue and is exhausting Reply

patrick gonna file for divorce Reply

I mean, I didn't experience the situation either just like I didn't experience Ke$ha being abused by what's his face but that doesn't mean it didn't happen... Reply

Link

Idk. I sort of get what she is saying because in Kesha's case the vicitim is telling us it was abuse but Lena's sister refuses to call it that? Idk. It's all so weird. She shouldn't have said anything. Reply

That is true. Like you said, she shouldn't have said anything. Reply

... blocks this gif Reply

but it's fucking hilarious lmao Reply

what the fuck is she doing to her tits Reply

disgusting omg Reply

idc this episode was amazing Reply

She looks like Har Mar Superstar.



Reply

this was legit a really funny moment lol Reply

i watched Girls up until this scene. and i'm glad i fucking stopped. Reply

I wish tagging mmods worked so I could have you banned tbh.





#noregrats Reply

idk who this is, but it's mind boggling how lena dunham is still a thing and that ppl still stan her after all that she's said and done. Reply

Why even... Reply

she seems soo pretentious but i did learn a lot of my basic english skills from her mom's show so i guess i like her by association Reply

How old was Lena when she was messing with her sister? I never get a sense of that. Reply

She was 11 Reply

I don't remember the exact details but it went on for years, started when she was 6-7 and her sister was 1 to possibly her teen years. She also mentioned having to bribe her sister after a while because she didn't want to do it which comes across as extremely predatory. Reply

not a Lena stan but your description is a little OTT/out of context Reply

oof @ celebrities who interact with fans on twitter Reply

Is that weird? I always find it endearing. lol



Well, as long as it's at a distance. Reply

