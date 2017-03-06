19 Famous Songs You Didn’t Realise Are Actually Covers
“My Prerogative” – Britney Spears
Original: Bobby Brown - My Prerogative
It’s Oh So Quiet” – Björk
Original: Betty Hutton - It's Oh So Quiet
“I’m a Believer” – Smash Mouth
Original: I'm a Believer - The Monkees
“Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” – Cyndi Lauper
Original: Robert Hazard - Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
“Landslide” – The Dixie Chicks
Original: Fleetwood Mac - Landslide
source 12345678910
what's your favorite music cover??
The first one..... come on. That's Bobby Brown's bread and butter.
Plus Britney made the song sound good.
Edited at 2017-03-06 12:01 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-05 11:55 pm (UTC)
ETA: My husband just walked into the room and exclaimed, "Hey, it's 'lying naked, like an onion on the floor'!" hahaha
Edited at 2017-03-06 12:16 am (UTC)
Same!
She was so cute in this vid.
It was a legit scandal a few months after this was a big hit. Hollywood news was all over it like it was a huge expose even though she never claimed to have written it.
#ontdoldtimer
You should be lol.
I'm deeply disturbed at the claim people don't/didn't know about The Monkees.
Even if you're not a fan, you've heard that shit in passing. Come on.
Then again, I was a Monkees fan as a kid (in the mid-90s...)
Same. I grew up listening to Oldies radio stations by choice and even recognized how HUGE that Boy Meets World ep. with Davy, Peter, and Mickey was when it aired. I was 10.
Like all I know about Bobbi Brown is that he fucked up Whitney Houston
But I guess it just depends on age/what kind of music you listen to
'cause I can understand liking this cover better than the Indigo Girls cover
but I will never understand liking this cover more than the original :-)
I could go on and on lol
to be fair most of these are filler tracks on albums, with the exception of I Do Not Hook Up being a single
so Katy Perry had her first album which I think??? was gospel and then she had her weird matrix band and then she finally hit it big with I Kissed A Girl
This post also made me realize she has at least 1 cover on each of her English albums lol
https://youtu.be/GZ7VuB7K51k