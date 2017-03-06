19 Famous Songs You Didn’t Realise Are Actually Covers

The first one..... come on. That's Bobby Brown's bread and butter. Reply

lol right? Reply

lol mte! Reply

lmfao mte Reply

ikr? lol Reply

Okay, I thought I was just old. Reply

Right? I feel better now. Reply

Every Little Step is also a bop tbh but IA Reply

As a Brit fan i knew it too Reply

lol mte Reply

That and the Fleetwood Mac mention has me scared. People really don't know this? Reply

lmao ikr Reply

Seriously. How do you NOT know that? Reply

I actually didn't know about it, but I'm not american so... Reply

lmao mte. who the fuck thought my prerogative was a britney original. rme Reply

RIGHT? I was like 'Is there a different My Prerogative I do not know about?" Reply

lol right? i was jamming to that song when i was little waaaaay before britney came along. Reply

like if you don't know this dont even speak to me tbh Reply

lol mte Reply

Not everyone was born in 1972, sis.



Plus Britney made the song sound good. Reply

Recently a co-worker said the Placebo version of Running Up That Hill is better than the original and in that moment I wanted to transfer. Reply

Omfg I would have wanted to leave too. What kind of blasphemous statement. Reply

Link







Edited at 2017-03-06 12:01 am (UTC) but it is Reply

Link









keep these wrong opinions away from me Reply

punch him for me Reply

i hope they get fired Reply

They clearly have no taste. Let me go listen to my queen now. Reply

Brian is one of my fave male vocalists of all time, but that's a fucking lie Reply

But it is... Reply

i hate that cover and there are users here who think it's superior. Reply

I believe that too tbh Reply

They gotta be fired. See them out. Reply

I think its better than the original, but that's because the 80's style of the original doesn't appeal to me. I prefer a band {??????????} sound, more than like electro stuff going on....or whatever the heck they used in that time. It just doesn't touch my soul. It feels and sounds artificial. Reply

I adore the original and it is superior but Placebo's version is not so bad in my opinion. Reply

i love ewan mcgregors version of your song more than the original Reply

Elephant Love Medley from Moulin Rouge is my shit Reply

Definitely agree. Reply

Me too!! Reply

Me too. I die and go to heaven everytime I hear him sing: "yours are the sweetest eyes IIIII'VE EVER SEEEEEN!" That voice <3 Reply

who tf doesn't know about landslide? Reply

lol right? My first thought was, what moron doesn't know that DC song is a cover? Reply

mte like really?? Reply

seriously. downright shameful, tbh Reply

Seriously. That one is obvious not to mention Fleetwood Mac is played everywhere! Reply

I was about 10 when the Dixie Chicks version came out and I still knew that. Reply

mte I've never even heard the cover Reply

i was shocked when i found out this was a cover







i was shocked when i found out this was a cover

wow!!! well, that explains why her other stuff doesn't sound like torn (which is my favorite song by her) Reply

STOP!!!!! who was the original?! my whole life is a lieeeeee Reply

Link





ETA: My husband just walked into the room and exclaimed, "Hey, it's 'lying naked, like an onion on the floor'!" hahaha



ETA: My husband just walked into the room and exclaimed, "Hey, it's 'lying naked, like an onion on the floor'!" hahaha

Google says Ednaswap ETA: My husband just walked into the room and exclaimed, "Hey, it's 'lying naked, like an onion on the floor'!" hahaha

Ednaswap wrote it, but they weren't the first to record it. Other artists recorded it before them and before Imbruglia. Reply

Wait really?! 😩 Reply

The original was too slow and missing something.



She was so cute in this vid. Reply

man, i hate this song sfm Reply

WHAT Reply

i came in here just to post this song Reply

Seriously. But I don't care. It's her song. Reply

I had no idea this was a cover. Reply

It was a legit scandal a few months after this was a big hit. Hollywood news was all over it like it was a huge expose even though she never claimed to have written it. #ontdoldtimer Reply

Whenever people don't know about Landslide I get very concerned. Reply

mte Reply

You should be lol. Reply

i don't even know about the song landslide Reply

lol Reply

I'm deeply disturbed at the claim people don't/didn't know about The Monkees. Reply

Even if you're not a fan, you've heard that shit in passing. Come on. Reply

Same :/

Same :/

Then again, I was a Monkees fan as a kid (in the mid-90s...)

Same. I grew up listening to Oldies radio stations by choice and even recognized how HUGE that Boy Meets World ep. with Davy, Peter, and Mickey was when it aired. I was 10. Reply

Link





Same. I'm a born-again Monkees fan as of late. Thanks to Tumblr lol. Reply

lol same I watched all the reruns on disney Reply

me too Reply

I just saw (half of) The Monkees last summer in concert. They are still a lot of fun but I was one of the youngest people in the crowd so maybe the youth of today really don't know them. Reply

I was obsessed with Monkees reruns on Nick at Night when I was a kid. For my 7th birthday my dad got me an original copy of their first album. Reply

Same. But that's because I'm in love with the Monkees. Reply

That one and My Prerogative have me sitting here with my mouth wide open. People didn't know this??? Reply

4/5 of the ones put in this post are obvious covers though. Certainly everyone knows Landslide is a Fleetwood Mac cover, no? And My Prerogative is like a signature song for Bobby Brown. Reply

I'm confused as to how people think some of these covers are more famous than the original. Like, in what world? Reply

Seriously, lol Reply

young world Reply

The only one out of these listed that I know more is Fleetwood Macs Landslide



Like all I know about Bobbi Brown is that he fucked up Whitney Houston



But I guess it just depends on age/what kind of music you listen to Reply

I think Torn and It's Oh So Quiet are really the ones that a lot of people thought were originals. Reply

This is one of my fave songs ever. I love all the cover songs The Killers have done, BFlow's voice makes everything sound heavenly and perfect.



Reply

i looooove this cover Reply

I just have to make sure you know this is a cover of Dire Straits, not Indigo Girls



'cause I can understand liking this cover better than the Indigo Girls cover



but I will never understand liking this cover more than the original :-) Reply

love this song. always makes me wanna cry Reply

i think most ppl who are into music know about these songs being covers...js. Reply

Love this one! Reply

Her version of Here Comes The Sun gets me every time, I love George Harrison, but Nina's version is something else. Reply

Kelly Clarkson has had a lot of these "covers" over her career lol



































I could go on and on lol



to be fair most of these are filler tracks on albums, with the exception of I Do Not Hook Up being a single Reply

Jesus Katy's Long Shot is terrible. I love that song though. Reply

If I remember correctly there was a producing group called The Matrix and they did some big pop songs (a couple of Avril's early hits for example) and then they "found" Katy and like tried to make a band and they released the two Kelly songs I posted here and one other but obviously the band never went anywhere lol



so Katy Perry had her first album which I think??? was gospel and then she had her weird matrix band and then she finally hit it big with I Kissed A Girl Reply

Those are all mostly from All I Ever Wanted, which seemed to be Kelly just giving the label what they want so they leave her the fuck alone, post My December, where they tried to get her to record a Lindsay Lohan song hahaha Reply

at least a couple of these aren't really covers tho cause the "originals" are just unreleased demos right? Reply

oh shit I had no idea Just Missed the Train was a cover. love that song! Reply

wtf at katys long shot, sh was going for an alanis morissette vibe or what? Reply

i love his version of come together in across the universe Reply

My absolute favorite. I can't listen to it without mimicking him mimicking playing the base. The only person who could possibly do The Beatles better than The Beatles. Reply

I LOVE this version. Reply

Queen of covers tbh!!











Reply

I drove all night!! Another gorgeous cover!

This post also made me realize she has at least 1 cover on each of her English albums lol



Reply

Cat Power is my own queen of covers, she is amazing Reply

i do like her cover of 'alone' Reply

Love her version of River Deep, Mountain High. Reply

Link





https://youtu.be/GZ7VuB7K51k This is one of my favorites Reply

I'M SO FUCKING LATE TO THIS. YO I LAID OUT THE GOSPEL OF CELINE IN THE FFAF! Reply

