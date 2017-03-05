Male Model Drama: Richeli Murari Accuses David Gandy of "Sucking A Lot of Dick" to Get Ahead

lmao omg. gandy is still dirty hot but he looks so rough now. tobias sorensen is fine as hell tho. Reply

He and Jasmine were such an attractive couple. I'm jealous of her. lol Reply

They broke up awhile ago. She's dating some exec for snapchat now. Reply

Lol he legit looks rough now but I'd still let him? Like it's the eyes and dark hair. Ugh why am I so typical Reply

I was reading Cat Marnell's memoir and she said she was dating (edit-I think it was less dating and more doing drugs together/fucking but ya know) a calvin klein underwear model who was like otherworldly beautiful until his addiction ruined his looks, but anyway she said he told her that the male models always went down on each other



Edited at 2017-03-05 11:28 pm (UTC)

i'd take anything she said with such a grain of salt, i could open my own salt processing company. Reply

lol, that's a good point



I gave up trying to find the timeline of her memoir because there was some conflicting shit in there, to be fair it could be hard to remember accurate dates/timeframes for a normal person and she was constantly fucked up it's probably even harder Reply

Glad to know I'm not the only one who was creating a Cat Marnell timeline of who was who. Marco sadly is a very real person who makes shitty art and I think is still somewhat friends with her. Reply

Eh I don't believe it. Reply

he looks like every single soap-opera "star" ever. Reply

I am always laughing at the picture of gandy promoting those vitamins or whatever. Reply

A+ gif usage. Reply

LMAO Reply

Tell us what you know, Queen Molly! Reply

He sounds bitter. Reply

He looks better suited to romance novel covers Reply

omg yes, all that's missing is some fainting woman in a half-torn dress Reply

lmao this is exactly what I pictured when I read the oc. Reply

I wish Reply

What the hell are up with those armpit wrinkles on his left arm?! Reply

lmao it kinda resembles this: Reply

lmfao goodbye Reply

LMAO fuck Reply

Lol wtf Reply

Omg why do you have this Reply

Oh hes French? That explains a lot. Reply

Brazilian/Italian. he's saying like "pardon my french/curse words" Reply

Wow his post is in Portuguese too and i didnt even pick up on it lmao im stoned. Reply

He's Brazilian Reply

why would him being french explain anything? Reply

He's serving me Lord Farquaad jawline. Reply

he's not cute, too skrong jawed. Reply

