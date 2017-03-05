Male Model Drama: Richeli Murari Accuses David Gandy of "Sucking A Lot of Dick" to Get Ahead
In this Instagram post, barely-known model Richeli Murari made reference to managers and agents requesting that he lose weight to get more jobs, which he refuses to do. When a commenter brings up David Gandy, Miss Richeli goes off, writing "David Gand[y] suck a lot of dicks to get where he is now. I am not bisexual or gay... and I know a lot of top top models. They are 99% go through it. Bc who owns all this business are gay... sorry my French just being realistic." He had more to say, but the comment has since been deleted, so this was all I could get from it. See the receipts below.
Source
