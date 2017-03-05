JoJo talks about Fifth Harmony dynamic on tour before breakup; Felt the tension in the group

what a misleading headline by OP Reply

idk i thought they broke up so i went to make fun of them to my friend but it's just about the one member leaving

"someone from their entourage"



Please put some respeck on the queen's name. They're not fit to be in *her* entourage.

mte

will you calm your ass, i love JoJo lmao. she toured with them. she knows stuff and was around.



and i was more talking about the choreographer, lawyer and drummer in this case



Edited at 2017-03-05 11:31 pm (UTC)

i wanna read about this, do you have deets or links?

jeez, it's been a long ass time. i lost all receipts. I can dig into it later tho

I was distracted by OP icon.



Is that Britney as a wendigo?

jojo has such a good head on her shoulders. that being said... its easy for her to say that when she's been a solo artist her entire career. i'll never fault anyone for wanting to get out of a group they dont want to be in.

JoJo is without a doubt the nicest celebrity I've ever met. So genuinely kind and down to earth.

I kind of lol'd at her just nodding when he asked if she could feel any tension

I wouldn't even blame just Camila entirely because they're still an absolute mess even without her. 5h were never going to work together there was just so much ego from all of them aside from Ally. They never really seemed to mold together like the other Syco acts (1d/LM/5sos) did

yea i saw LM when i was at the ariana grande concert and they were so cute. jessi did the introduction and was like i want to introduce you guys to my 3 best friends. it sounded genuine too. if 5H said that i would puke lol

Well yeah LM get along better because they didn't have someone whispering in their ear like Camila did with Simon/LA Reid that only Perrie was the star and the others were just extras. They learned how to love and respect each other in their group. Not to say 5H don't care for one another but it just feels different.

i mean, tbf, that did happen with Perrie- that judge from Take That was pretty vocal on that matter. Also, not sure if the general public was just parroting his ideas but there were a lot of "countdown to when the blonde girl goes solo" comments, etc. But by that point they already were friends and had their own vision of what they want the band to be.

Edited at 2017-03-06 12:10 am (UTC) lmao... another blender stan. will yall stop comparing there dynamics? 5H have more solo ambitions. that's all. and will you stop creating those imaginary feud between them. the four remaining girls love each others like sisters

are you for real? 5H have stans on ontd caping for them? how old are you?



I am not even an LM stan. I didn't know any of their songs except for black magic. go find a hobby

?

the dynamic has never been better? they are currently working on the new album? I honestly don't get the "ego from all of them"

Eh every time I've seen them perform live it always looked like they were trying to one up each other like it was a sing off or something

sorry, but most of the time it's yall projecting

Sis I like them a lot more than LM but it's true lol their music is a lot better than the kidz bop garbage LM continuously push out but they can't seem to synchronize with each other live

I second this. Fifth Harmony's music is much more superior but they look like a bunch of solo artists trying to do a tribute performance. They just don't work well as a group.

Parent

Yeah I was really hoping after Cam left that they would find more balance not having to "compete" with her but from the performances I've seen it's like they've gone even further with the unnecessary runs and whatnot. They need to like go back to the basics of blending and playing off each other's voices and sounding good as a WHOLE rather than individually doing the most. It's so bizarre. I like them so much I want them to do well and it's like they don't have anyone to steer them towards that or they just don't want to do it idk

Yessss vocal Queen always serving gratitude & humility! Seeing her May 4th, can't wait!

This man's thighs tho <3

I'm so bummed her show here sold out 3 months before it even is happening. I waited, thinking that there was no way she'd sell out, but here I am now, ticketless :(

i've been procrastinating on buying a ticket. i'm a bad fan :(

I got VIP months ago. I wasn't taking any chances.

when is jojo getting her tag back

MTE

I was surprised when I realized she didn't have one. I even tried "Joanna" because I thought there was no way

She had one for like two weeks but people kept using it for some random child star Jojo

Parent

well, she definitely deserves one. they could go for "Joanna (JoJo)" so there's no confusion

Parent

I just realized the song in the radio that creeps me out is Camilla's song.



Anyway, I would hate to tour with people that have a lot of tension between them

Just listen to the OG

omg "UUUUHM........... Mhm!"



cute LMAO

Jojo just seems like a really cool person. Like being around her would cure your diarrhea or something.

I honestly had so much hope for these girls (mostly because I wanted to see KKKarla fail) but they have given us NOTHING.



Also OP, delete that note, she toured with them, she's not part of their entourage. Like how you gonna do JoJo like this? Rude.

Edited at 2017-03-06 01:40 am (UTC)





Jojo is so slept on. One of my fave pop albums of the past year. I feel bad that she has to do interviews like this.

Love her. She was so... polite/diplomatic in her response lol. I want to go see her when she comes here but I don't wanna go by myself!

