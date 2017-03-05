britney

JoJo talks about Fifth Harmony dynamic on tour before breakup; Felt the tension in the group

"My advice is to always stay in the spirit of gratitude [...] and that you just want to keep that perspective in check whenever you feel a little too excited about yourself"


they start talking about 5H dynamic at 1:12



not the first time someone from their entourage talks about someone ruining the dynamic and having an ego problem



source: youtube
