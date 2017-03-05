JoJo talks about Fifth Harmony dynamic on tour before breakup; Felt the tension in the group
"My advice is to always stay in the spirit of gratitude [...] and that you just want to keep that perspective in check whenever you feel a little too excited about yourself"
they start talking about 5H dynamic at 1:12
not the first time someone from their entourage talks about someone ruining the dynamic and having an ego problem
source: youtube
they start talking about 5H dynamic at 1:12
not the first time someone from their entourage talks about someone ruining the dynamic and having an ego problem
source: youtube
Please put some respeck on the queen's name. They're not fit to be in *her* entourage.
and i was more talking about the choreographer, lawyer and drummer in this case
Edited at 2017-03-05 11:31 pm (UTC)
Is that Britney as a wendigo?
Edited at 2017-03-06 12:10 am (UTC)
I am not even an LM stan. I didn't know any of their songs except for black magic. go find a hobby
the dynamic has never been better? they are currently working on the new album? I honestly don't get the "ego from all of them"
I was surprised when I realized she didn't have one. I even tried "Joanna" because I thought there was no way
Anyway, I would hate to tour with people that have a lot of tension between them
cute LMAO
Also OP, delete that note, she toured with them, she's not part of their entourage. Like how you gonna do JoJo like this? Rude.
Edited at 2017-03-06 01:40 am (UTC)