He is the only reason I care, and will pay, to see this mess. I couldn't be more ready to hear his version of The Mob Song.



All of his scenes are the best. Like i try to block out non-gaston scenes from my mind lmao Reply

He's not the slightest bit attractive. Reply

oop mte Reply

He's not wrong, he was born to play gaston. Just perfect casting and a great performance Reply

I think he'll be just like Josh Hutcherson playing Peeta - absolutely fucking wrong for the part in terms of looks but the acting was so spot on that you end up loving them as the character. Reply

josh hutcherson sucked lmao Reply

lol no, he didn't, he was easily the strongest actor out of the younger ones. Reply

i mean if u think so ig lol Reply

He was wrongly cast but he was a great Peeta. When Gale and Katniss were boring in Mockingjay, it was Peeta's time to rise. Reply

That would be Jlaw Reply

I didn't think he was too off for looks! Of course I read the books after he was cast so I had no other picture in my head. I thought he was great though. Reply

I can't give you an impartial opinion now bc his portrayal completely won me over lol But I remember thinking he was way too tiny to play Peeta when he was announced. Reply

Yeah, I think he was supposed to be stockier. He was a good fit though, he is just likable to me anyways and that's supposed to be Peeta's ~gift Reply

the only problem i had was with the eyes, because they should have been blue lmao but other than that, in the books he was kind of described as short and stubby so I think they did a good job with the casting lmao Reply

what I could've SWORN he was supposed to be tall! But then it's probably just projection, a desirable leading man, to me, has to be tall so that's how I pictured him lol Reply

He is described as being "medium height with a stocky build" and has "ashy blond hair that falls in waves over his forehead" with blue eyes so to me that's about his height in the movie, 'cause you know tall in Hollywood is 5'10" for a guy, and anyone above it is 'a giant' lmao



while Gale was supposed to be tall and lean with long black hair and grey eyes Reply

it's probably in comparision to jlaw he looks short bc most of the time she looked her age to me whereas josh looked like a small teen next to her (even though they tried with heels/camera angles to disguise he was shorter) Reply

lmaoooo ngl i imagined him like that while reading the books too, like a guy i'd never go for lol I like my men to be tall, it might have been one of the reasons I liked Gale more lmao





we think of Peeta as tall because Katniss was very short so when she compared herself to him he always seemed big Reply

I've heard Christians are freaking the fuck out about the "gay moment" with LeFou at the end and going to (ineffectually) boycott.



Anyone know what happens? Reply

I think it's some guy in Alabama who owns some local theater or something. Supposedly Russia wants to ban it too but i don't think that's gonna happen. Reply

It's like one theater lol. The moment is like 5 seconds long. Reply

Can't stand this bitch Reply

who is he dating right now? i've seen ppl speculating he is with kortajarena again but i doubt it tbh Reply

is he gay or bi? i never followed him, i thought he was straight for some reason lmao Reply

gay Reply

he really wants you to think he's straight Reply

i watched interviews of him and somehow got in my head that he's straight, this was a legit surprise lmao Reply

I liked him but all that business of erasing what he said during the Taboo era pissed me off. Reply

I could be wrong with some of the details but basically, he came out/admitted he was gay. And then when he started getting bigger jobs like The Hobbit And F&F, I read that his team was trying to scrub that interview and there was news that he was dating a woman -- his publicist. And he became cagey when someone asked him about his personal life. And he wasn't seen with that model Jon whatshisname for a while. Reply

He was gay before he wasn't. Reply

lmaoooo Reply

wait, what? I thought he was out publicly. Did he backtrack or something? Reply

Yes, he started dating his publicist or some PR person a few years ago. Reply

I love him. He has such a great voice. I am not excited for this movie but will see it for him. With hearts in my eyes the whole time he is on screen. Reply

I googled who he's dating and saw Lee Pace's name come up, another actor who I didn't know was bi :D they'd be hot together tbh Reply

I would hope Lee would have more options than his Hobbit castmates, but, ngl I'd be here for it too. Reply

He's bi? Wow, I always thought he was just gay. Reply

Lee? Yeah, as far as fans know, he's gay (but not out, obviously). Reply

