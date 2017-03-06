sri

Kenneth Lonergan defends Casey Affleck in Wesleyan University student newspaper



A student called Conner Aberle wrote an op-ed after Lonergan thanked Affleck in his winning speech for best original screenplay, for being complicit in the perpetration of sexual violence. Lonergan responded to Aberle's op ed saying that Aberle and The Argus (the name of the student newspaper) are complicit in slandering Casey Affleck. He calls the piece "such a tangle of illogic, misinformation and flat-out slander that only the author’s presumed youth can possibly excuse his deeply offensive display of ignorance, and warped PC-fueled sense of indignation". He reasserts that Casey Affleck is not guilty of the crime he was accused of. Lonergan goes on to claim that the sexual assault claim was merely mentioned in a civil lawsuit for breach of contract and that ultimately nothing was proved or disproved.

"Anyone can sue anyone for anything in this country; the unsubstantiated details go in the public record and stay there. Somebody as interested in actual as opposed to merely vocalized social justice as Mr Aberle presumably is, should unwind his tangled, immoral chain of reasoning and start over at the fundamental precept that an allegation is not an indictment" said Lonergan.

Ultimately Lonergan said that the piece was an example of the abuse of morals and reason that "those of us on the Left" like to imagine only exists on the Right.

