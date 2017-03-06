Kenneth Lonergan defends Casey Affleck in Wesleyan University student newspaper

Noooo, not you too, Ken. </3 It does make sense though, since he's been friends with Matt for a decade already Reply

yea i feel really sad because i loved margaret and i loved manchester by the sea. so this was disappointing even though we knew that he had no issues with affleck. i think it is genuine obligation (he feels grateful towards matt after the margaret production fiasco) and it has grown into goodwill towards matt's close friend casey too. Reply

Ken is just pissed because it's reflecting badly on his film. It mars the celebration of the Oscar win. They all want it to be swept under the rug and forgotten.



He should have stayed out of this, he's just adding more fuel to the fire. Reply

In December 2008, Amanda White agreed to serve as a producer on an untitled documentary headed by Affleck and Flemmy Productions, which ultimately became I’m Still Here. She had a decade-long history of working with Affleck. Over the course of filming, White alleged in the complaint that she was repeatedly harassed. On one occasion, she claimed that Affleck ordered a crew member to take off his pants and show White his penis—even after she vehemently objected. She claimed that Affleck repeatedly referred to women as “cows,” and recounted his sexual exploits with reckless abandon. In her complaint, White recalled Affleck asking her “Isn’t it about time you get pregnant?” once he learned her age, and suggesting that she and a male crew member reproduce.



White’s accusations go on, ranging from incredibly unprofessional behavior to actual physical intimidation. She described an instance where she was prevented from returning to her bedroom during shooting, because Affleck and Phoenix had locked themselves in her room with two women where they had sex with them (Affleck was married with two children to Phoenix’s sister, Summer, at the time—though the couple recently split). She also alleged that Affleck attempted to manipulate her into sharing a hotel room with him. When she resisted, White claimed, he grabbed her threateningly and attempted to scare her into submission. Affleck then allegedly proceeded to send White abusive text messages, calling her “profane names” for refusing to stay with him. White filed a $2 million lawsuit against Affleck in Los Angeles Superior Court on July 23, 2010.



As part of her producer duties, White was also asked to renegotiate an agreement with Magdalena Gorka, the film’s director of photography. Gorka had previously left the project due to an alleged similar pattern of harassment. In her complaint, Gorka described her treatment at the hands of Casey Affleck as “the most traumatizing of her career.”



Almost immediately after beginning work on the project, the gross comments allegedly began. Gorka claimed Affleck and other members of the production team openly talked about engaging in sexual activities with her, and jokingly suggested that she have sex with the camera assistant, a good friend of Affleck’s.



On the assumption that Affleck’s behavior wouldn’t—or couldn’t—get worse, Gorka said she stuck with the project, and traveled with other crew members to New York for shooting in mid-December 2008. At the time, Gorka was the only woman actively working on the film. In lieu of paying for a hotel, she said Affleck and Phoenix decided to have the crew stay overnight at their apartment. After a long shoot, she claimed Phoenix offered to sleep in the living room and give Gorka his private bedroom.



According to Gorka’s complaint, she awoke in the middle of the night to find Affleck lying in bed next to her. She alleges that the actor was “curled up next to her in the bed wearing only his underwear and a T-shirt. He had his arm around her, was caressing her back, his face was within inches of hers and his breath reeked of alcohol.” Unaware of how long Affleck had been there or whether or not he had touched her while she slept, Gorka said she was “shocked and repulsed.” When she ordered Affleck out of bed, he allegedly responded, “Why?” to which she replied, “Because you are married and you are my boss.” Affleck then allegedly asked if she was “sure,” and when Gorka remained resolute, she claimed Affleck “left and slammed the door in anger.” Gorka then said that she flew back to New York, informed her agent of Affleck’s sexual advances, and quit the project.



http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2 016/11/22/casey-affleck-s-dark-secret-th e-disturbing-allegations-against-the-osc ar-hopeful.html



Just a reminder... Reply

jfc Reply

anybody can sue for anything in this country tho! Reply

This is the first time I'm seeing names of the victims. Y did the dB do that?



Edited at 2017-03-05 11:06 pm (UTC) Reply

I don't think their names have ever been secret? Nearly every article I've read on these cases names them. Reply

Their names were definitely never secret. Reply

They were never secret but people here are pretty considerate and don't use them much Reply

The unaware part is what gets me when people defend him. Like people no one but he knows what he did and can you imagine how hard it would be to fall asleep after that experience?? Reply

disgusting. 2 unrelated women make the same claims and both are lying?? ok... Reply

"ultimately nothing was proved or disproved" -- yeah, because Casey Affleck settled the case, ultimately paying them off so they couldn't talk about it any more. Is that what an innocent person does, or do they want to prove they're innocent?



Of course anyone can sue for anything, but they have to give depositions under oath and testify in court under oath, which these women were willing and able to do. Reply

sexual assault? it was harassment. Reply

It was assault if he did was he accused of, he was only sued for harassment Reply

Does it make it less wrong or what? Reply

it was assault. there is literally no way to slice getting into bed with a woman and touching her in her sleep while naked that doesn't equal felony assault in criminal court. your priorities remain super cute. Reply

I have seen you make this "felony sexual assault" comment re: this case multiple times. Can you please point me to the jurisdiction where these actions would constitute felony sexual assault? I ask because I have never heard of anyone being charged for felony sexual assault for getting into bed with someone and touching their back. Generally (at least in my experience) sexual assault or sexual contact = touching or penetrating some area associated with sex (breasts, genitalia, butt). Not saying it can't happen, but that seems wild to me. By that logic, people could be charged with sexual assault for virtually any offensive physical contact. Reply

If he touched her back, that is offensive bodily contact and I do think it could be simple assault. But not sexual assault. Reply

go to fucking bed Reply

Fuck this narrative that women lie about being sexually assaulted on a regular basis.



Casey Affleck won the fucking Oscar, alright? He's not being hurt by this, clearly. Nobody gives a fuck about victims, so your buddy remains free to assault again, and nothing is happening to him aside from being held responsible by a small selection of mostly-ignored journalists + internet commentators for what he's done. Reply

lol right ? it's crazy how people who defend him keep saying he's persecuted and omg dare you, ruining an honorable man's career like this !!1 homeboy is more than fine, in fact he's got several projects coming up. Reply

assault? how about sticking to what he was actually accused of which was harassment? Reply

No, he was accused of assault.

He was sued for harassment.

The actions listed are assault. Reply

Istg. On insta I saw one person say 90% of girls lie about it and I'm like ???????



Tf?



I hate everything Reply

a friend from HS tried saying shady shit like that when i posted the article by Time about this talking about in this country we are innocent until proven guilty and that girls lie about this kinda stuff. a gf of mine who is a dr (and has had to perform rape kits on girls as young as 8 to women as old as 60) shut his shit down so fast. then he was all 'i guess im just biased bc someone lied about me assaulting them and it ruined my life'. this was the first i heard of him being accused of that so i dont know the background of it and tbh im SUPER curious about it but dont want to ask our mutual friends. Reply

If anything, Lonergan is guilty of defamation against the women who made accusations against Affleck. He pretty much calls them liars and frauds. Reply

Let this be a lesson to us all, even talented people can be terrible.



#StopYTs Reply

"warped PC-fueled sense of indignation" now i know why all the women in manchester by the sea are so one note and awful



the fact that he considers himself to be "on the Left" is so revealing. liberal ""progressive"" white men like to think they're feminists because they've said once at a dinner party ten years ago that they believe women should have equal pay. Reply

That's where I stopped. Said all I need to know about him and whatever bullshit he was going to keep spewing.



Reply

i'm always going to side with the victims because as a survivor I know how hard it is to come forward. the statistics show it is extremely rare for victims to make false accusations. so many women deal with shit like this at work and it is never reported.



ppl don't want to believe that their friends or associates are bad people but to dismiss someone's claims of sexual assault/harassment is perpetuating the same shit that makes it so hard for victims to come forward in the first place



but this is a man so of course he's going to say ppl can sue someone for anything Reply

When I was in my teens a man I knew (real estate agent in our neighborhood) made veiled sexual comments about how he'd like to "teach me" and I was so mortified it took me ten years before I told my mom or anyone else about it. And those were just words - I couldn't imagine having to come out and accuse someone of assault or harassment until in my 30's it happened with a supervisor on a job. (And then I had to educate the President and Vice President of the school I worked at what constituted sexual harassment in our state.)



BTW, the people on this thread trying split hairs and be all "It was just harassment, not assault!" as if that somehow makes it better (abuse of power is abuse of power regardless of the form it takes) - I just can't at this. Not a good look. Reply

He reasserts that Casey Affleck is not guilty of the crime he was accused of.



I know society loves to forgive rapists and other sexual abusers but I have a hard time believing an innocent man would be so chill and agree to not talk about such strong accusations if they were indeed false. Reply

I get that he's an alumni but it's weird as hell hes responding to a piece in a student newspaper tbh. Why not take something up with the many professional publications that ran something about Casey's past instead of a student run newspaper? Maybe it's because this one called him out specifically but this is a little cowardly imo. Reply

I wondered the same. Why is he even responding? He doesn't have direct knowledge of what happened. Reply

yea the response is bizarre (not to mention morally repulsive) Reply

BC he's coward. He is to afraid to go after the big dogs. Pathetic pos Reply

Exactly. A student's an easy target. Reply

Parent

i think it's a deliberate and pointed choice. the same way trump makes blanket accusations against "the media." he can't trust those publications because they're all "against" casey Reply

old people are panicked that "PC culture" aka being decent is taking over campuses and soon all of society. sad! Reply

I love he mentions that nothing could be proved or disproved and then goes on to add "He reasserts that Casey Affleck is not guilty of the crime he was accused of." LMAO. Make up your mind Ken. And the only reason it didn't go far was because Casey decided to settle out of court. Reply

i think he meant casey was not found guilty by a court Reply

He would have phrased it differently in that case. He would have stated he was not found guilty. Saying he is not guilty vs he was not found guilty is two very different things. What Lonergan wrote is what he believes to be true and not an assessment of court's decision.



Edited at 2017-03-05 11:36 pm (UTC) Reply

he wasn't tho. no criminal charges were filed, affleck settled with both of his victims out of court. Reply

I've missed this gif Reply

he was undoubtedly the best performance this year by far but i dont think he deserved the oscr after what he did to those womenn Reply

Not when Denzel managed to turn a sexist piece of shit dude into a layered, well thought character, sis.



I feel like I'm taking crazy pills when I hear people saying Casey's dull ass performance was better than Denzel's. Reply

Ok but is this the post to show all about how talented he is? Reply

denzel was pretty great too, wish he'd snatched it from him Reply

Personally I don't think he should have said anything. The power imbalance between him and a student is already huge and it's telling that he had the guts to go after a campus newspaper but not the few but larger publications that mentioned Casey's harassment. Reply

ugh kenny



Why is it in his settlement that he isn't allowed to discuss the case publicly? Like... I get the women it happened to wanting to not be in the press every time he does an interview, but it is public record? I don't understand Reply

A gag order like that is so that the women will shut up i.e. I will give you ex amount of money but you can never talk about this again or I will sue you. And he's included in that because no one would sign an NDA where their harasser was allowed to talk about it as much as he wanted and be the only one to put his version out there.



Affleck and Lonergan are both so full of shit with their whole "Too bad the real story will never come out" when their silence is what he bought with the settlement. Reply

Link

It's incredibly common in all civil law cases - not just hugely public celebrity cases, and not just relating to sexual abuse/harrassment - to have confidentiality as part of the agreement. I work in Wills law and every single settlement agreement I've drafted has that you can't talk about it. It's just common practice. Reply

trash men defend trash men



what a surprise Reply

