Kenneth Lonergan defends Casey Affleck in Wesleyan University student newspaper
A student called Conner Aberle wrote an op-ed after Lonergan thanked Affleck in his winning speech for best original screenplay, for being complicit in the perpetration of sexual violence. Lonergan responded to Aberle's op ed saying that Aberle and The Argus (the name of the student newspaper) are complicit in slandering Casey Affleck. He calls the piece "such a tangle of illogic, misinformation and flat-out slander that only the author’s presumed youth can possibly excuse his deeply offensive display of ignorance, and warped PC-fueled sense of indignation". He reasserts that Casey Affleck is not guilty of the crime he was accused of. Lonergan goes on to claim that the sexual assault claim was merely mentioned in a civil lawsuit for breach of contract and that ultimately nothing was proved or disproved.
"Anyone can sue anyone for anything in this country; the unsubstantiated details go in the public record and stay there. Somebody as interested in actual as opposed to merely vocalized social justice as Mr Aberle presumably is, should unwind his tangled, immoral chain of reasoning and start over at the fundamental precept that an allegation is not an indictment" said Lonergan.
Ultimately Lonergan said that the piece was an example of the abuse of morals and reason that "those of us on the Left" like to imagine only exists on the Right.
Source
ONTD, I have no idea about Casey's case.That is why I have not provided any links disproving Lonergan's claims. Does anyone have receipts disputing his narrative of Casey's innocence?
He should have stayed out of this, he's just adding more fuel to the fire.
tw
In December 2008, Amanda White agreed to serve as a producer on an untitled documentary headed by Affleck and Flemmy Productions, which ultimately became I’m Still Here. She had a decade-long history of working with Affleck. Over the course of filming, White alleged in the complaint that she was repeatedly harassed. On one occasion, she claimed that Affleck ordered a crew member to take off his pants and show White his penis—even after she vehemently objected. She claimed that Affleck repeatedly referred to women as “cows,” and recounted his sexual exploits with reckless abandon. In her complaint, White recalled Affleck asking her “Isn’t it about time you get pregnant?” once he learned her age, and suggesting that she and a male crew member reproduce.
White’s accusations go on, ranging from incredibly unprofessional behavior to actual physical intimidation. She described an instance where she was prevented from returning to her bedroom during shooting, because Affleck and Phoenix had locked themselves in her room with two women where they had sex with them (Affleck was married with two children to Phoenix’s sister, Summer, at the time—though the couple recently split). She also alleged that Affleck attempted to manipulate her into sharing a hotel room with him. When she resisted, White claimed, he grabbed her threateningly and attempted to scare her into submission. Affleck then allegedly proceeded to send White abusive text messages, calling her “profane names” for refusing to stay with him. White filed a $2 million lawsuit against Affleck in Los Angeles Superior Court on July 23, 2010.
As part of her producer duties, White was also asked to renegotiate an agreement with Magdalena Gorka, the film’s director of photography. Gorka had previously left the project due to an alleged similar pattern of harassment. In her complaint, Gorka described her treatment at the hands of Casey Affleck as “the most traumatizing of her career.”
Almost immediately after beginning work on the project, the gross comments allegedly began. Gorka claimed Affleck and other members of the production team openly talked about engaging in sexual activities with her, and jokingly suggested that she have sex with the camera assistant, a good friend of Affleck’s.
On the assumption that Affleck’s behavior wouldn’t—or couldn’t—get worse, Gorka said she stuck with the project, and traveled with other crew members to New York for shooting in mid-December 2008. At the time, Gorka was the only woman actively working on the film. In lieu of paying for a hotel, she said Affleck and Phoenix decided to have the crew stay overnight at their apartment. After a long shoot, she claimed Phoenix offered to sleep in the living room and give Gorka his private bedroom.
According to Gorka’s complaint, she awoke in the middle of the night to find Affleck lying in bed next to her. She alleges that the actor was “curled up next to her in the bed wearing only his underwear and a T-shirt. He had his arm around her, was caressing her back, his face was within inches of hers and his breath reeked of alcohol.” Unaware of how long Affleck had been there or whether or not he had touched her while she slept, Gorka said she was “shocked and repulsed.” When she ordered Affleck out of bed, he allegedly responded, “Why?” to which she replied, “Because you are married and you are my boss.” Affleck then allegedly asked if she was “sure,” and when Gorka remained resolute, she claimed Affleck “left and slammed the door in anger.” Gorka then said that she flew back to New York, informed her agent of Affleck’s sexual advances, and quit the project.
http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2
Re: tw
Re: tw
Re: tw
Edited at 2017-03-05 11:06 pm (UTC)
Re: tw
Re: tw
Re: tw
Re: tw
Re: tw
Re: tw
Of course anyone can sue for anything, but they have to give depositions under oath and testify in court under oath, which these women were willing and able to do.
Casey Affleck won the fucking Oscar, alright? He's not being hurt by this, clearly. Nobody gives a fuck about victims, so your buddy remains free to assault again, and nothing is happening to him aside from being held responsible by a small selection of mostly-ignored journalists + internet commentators for what he's done.
He was sued for harassment.
The actions listed are assault.
Tf?
I hate everything
#StopYTs
the fact that he considers himself to be "on the Left" is so revealing. liberal ""progressive"" white men like to think they're feminists because they've said once at a dinner party ten years ago that they believe women should have equal pay.
ppl don't want to believe that their friends or associates are bad people but to dismiss someone's claims of sexual assault/harassment is perpetuating the same shit that makes it so hard for victims to come forward in the first place
but this is a man so of course he's going to say ppl can sue someone for anything
BTW, the people on this thread trying split hairs and be all "It was just harassment, not assault!" as if that somehow makes it better (abuse of power is abuse of power regardless of the form it takes) - I just can't at this. Not a good look.
I know society loves to forgive rapists and other sexual abusers but I have a hard time believing an innocent man would be so chill and agree to not talk about such strong accusations if they were indeed false.
Edited at 2017-03-05 11:36 pm (UTC)
I feel like I'm taking crazy pills when I hear people saying Casey's dull ass performance was better than Denzel's.
Why is it in his settlement that he isn't allowed to discuss the case publicly? Like... I get the women it happened to wanting to not be in the press every time he does an interview, but it is public record? I don't understand
Affleck and Lonergan are both so full of shit with their whole "Too bad the real story will never come out" when their silence is what he bought with the settlement.
what a surprise
tbh i think we all knew that was the real reason pinoe wasnt called up for shebelieves.