it's always about the comments in an emma watson post. ALWAYS.

lol same

Seriously

Yup, this is me every time there's a post about Emma Watson

lol

I'm personally offended by that dress, wtf.

its weird but she styled it well

There are a lot of people, men AND women, that don't truly understand feminism. And because the internet is forever and Emma Watson has grown up in the media spotlight, everything she's ever said as she too learned about feminism was recorded. I saw a tumblr picture set of her VF photo and a quote she said that was ignorant but like from 3 years ago.



people learn from their mistakes. Emma is different now, everyone grows up lol. I'm not not a stan and quite frankly think she's a weak actress but leave her alone. if she wants to take a racy pic, she should be able to!



also white feminism is a problem.



Edited at 2017-03-05 08:14 pm (UTC)

White feminism is the worst.

Yess continue to separate people based on race and remind us why we are different. Us vs. Them will bring us closer together!

Yes it is

Mte

that's what i find really strange about ... i dont know, internet culture or whatevr you want to call it.



people can do/say one shitty thing and it'll repeatedly be brought up no matter how they've proven otherwise while a shit person can do something good and it's like 'oh well..'

I have no problem with people learning from their mistakes, but if you are going to attach yourself to and be the face of a movement I expect you to publicly acknowledge those mistakes.

all of this, but at the same time, i'm pretty sure she's said something about how it's preferable to ~leave more to the imagination~ when it comes to clothing, and i wish she'd acknowledge that shit was stupid.

I think Ontd just hates the fact that she is the poster child of Feminism and are quick to attack her for it. I mean I'm sure Ontd would rather have Stone than a Watson

I would rather neither tbqh.

ontd hates both emmas.

Ontd doesn't like her either

I mean, she is annoying but I find it funny that to some people here, if you don't hate her/think she's the worst it means you're a stan who worships mediocre white women. There's a poster who'll literally reply to me every time I post a comment on Emma Watson and it's like... gurl, go waste your energy on something more fun.

Lmao at the replies 😂😂

Actually I would prefer Watson cause I do like even though I don't even know mcjh about her outside of ONTD posts but she just needs to fine tune her feminism and she would be alright. I do think ONTD can be unnecessary with their hate sometimes but she has said things worthy of criticism.

She also needs to pay taxes and stop evading her civil duties by opening shady accounts in Panama

emma stone as the poster child of feminism oh dear.

You mean quarter asian Emma Stone? Keep them both.

ontd hates emma stone

The bit with her on the red carpet, it's always so odd to see people in motion posing on the red carpet lol Especially with all the yelling, Idk how someone could possibly enjoy being on a red carpet.

lmao dan stevens shut up

Setting aside her hypocritical comments about Beyonce which she kind of contradicts in this video anyways, she's not wrong. Her showing her boobs don't make her less of a feminist. It's such a dumb thing to say tbqh. The lady, or it may have been someone else, that was criticizing her also made comments about the size of her boobs and how they weren't "full" of enough. You can't criticize her for not being feminist enough when you're shaming the size of her boobs.

The lady, or it may have been someone else, that was criticizing her also made comments about the size of her boobs and how they weren't "full" of enough.



I'm gonna go ahead and assume it was the lady because women, especially white women, are THE WORST when it comes to body shaming other women.

Yeah idk who it was tbh but I think it was the original white lady who was outraged by her showing some boob. Either way it was such a dumb and gross comment to make.

In my experience men body shame women just as much if not more than women.

Parent

ITA with this.

her comments about Beyoncé are not necessarily hypocritical



You can embrace your body and your sexuality without catering to the male gaze. Like her Partition video was not just sexual, it was directed to men.

Parent

What did she say about Beyonce?

Parent

So this woman's calling Emma hypocritical while being hypocritical and body-shaming as well? lmfao Jesus...

Parent

"Feminism is about giving women choice... not a stick with which to beat other women with"



Except when it comes to Beyoncé.

Basically

What did she say about Bey?

"As I was watching [Beyoncé's visual album] I felt very conflicted, I felt her message felt very conflicted in the sense that on the one hand she is putting herself in a category of a feminist, but then the camera, it felt very male, such a male voyeuristic experience of her."

"As I was watching [the videos] I felt very conflicted, I felt her message felt very conflicted in the sense that on the one hand she is putting herself in a category of a feminist, but then the camera, it felt very male, such a male voyeuristic experience of her."

that her videos are catered to the male gaze.



she didn't lie tbh

Parent

She's not wrong about Bey, though.



The shots were clearly made for the male gaze. But I won't hold it against her for doing it, if that's what she wants answer feels empowered by it, you go girl.

Parent

Mte

ONTD is obsessed with her fauximinst queen Mrs Carter. She did say "such a male voyeuristic experience of her", but there is a difference between having the choice to show your body or use it for and artistic expression and to do it just for the sake of pleasing the male. Her photoshoot is very different than dancing on a thong just to attract the viwers.

Parent

wtf is she wearing

The video is painful to watch. I literally never watch her intwerivews, is she always this... mannered/theatrical. She talks like Hermione still.

Yeah, lol

That's probably why she was cast as Hermione, she's not acting, she's just that annoying lol

For real her mannerisms are so affected. I don't understand it.

That is one ugly dress

hmm I feel like she's misunderstanding what the "controversy" was actually about

Yeah, the couple of people criticizing her for a fashion photoshoot that had no sexual component to it were stupid. But lol at this choice feminism non-answer. Nothing against Emma the activist, but it'd be nice if her feminism wasn't 101, let's-invite-Gloria-Steinem-to-a-Disney-m ovie level.

so they are going with feminist baiting and gay-baiting to distract from this movie's bestiality and stockholm syndrome hmm

yes, yes, and yes. now bill condon is saying that everyone made a big deal out of it even tho he said in the article that it was an exclusively gay moment.

please don't w the bestiality and stockholm syndrome, it's an 18th c fairy tale it's meant to be fucked up

Gurl, they don't really need to shift focus from that, only radfems really care that BATB is a bit of an ode to Stockholm syndrome. It's just a fairy tale.

lol irl

I think Beauty and the Beast is a better example of Lima Syndrome

Ooooh true.

I was just talking about this with a friend and I do think Lima Syndrome is more applicable to the Disney version.

nope disney fans are nuts lol



Edited at 2017-03-05 09:17 pm (UTC) Reply

IA. I'm really over the Stockholm Syndrome chestnut TBQH. The worst thing about the past few months WRT this movie is all the goddam thinkpieces about Stockholm Syndrome, whether it's excoriating both this and 1991 for it or about proclaiming that Emma Watson's Belle is the most feminist-est ever. I'm over it.

Parent

omg @ most of these responses to u

Parent

