March 5th, 2017, 03:09 pm rebeljean Emma Watson addresses Vanity Fair photo controversy "Feminism is about giving women choice... not a stick with which to beat other women with... I don't know what my tits have to do with it. It's very confusing."SOURCE
people learn from their mistakes. Emma is different now, everyone grows up lol. I'm not not a stan and quite frankly think she's a weak actress but leave her alone. if she wants to take a racy pic, she should be able to!
also white feminism is a problem.
people can do/say one shitty thing and it'll repeatedly be brought up no matter how they've proven otherwise while a shit person can do something good and it's like 'oh well..'
I'm gonna go ahead and assume it was the lady because women, especially white women, are THE WORST when it comes to body shaming other women.
You can embrace your body and your sexuality without catering to the male gaze. Like her Partition video was not just sexual, it was directed to men.
Except when it comes to Beyoncé.
she didn't lie tbh
The shots were clearly made for the male gaze. But I won't hold it against her for doing it, if that's what she wants answer feels empowered by it, you go girl.
