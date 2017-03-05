Adele is married!
The British singer had people speculating when she referred to partner Simon Konecki as her "husband" during her Grammy speech.
She confirmed the news during a concert in Australia:
"I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record because as bad as a break up can be, as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling.
Obviously I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now. I’ve found my next person”
Konecki and Adele reportedly met and began dating in mid to late 2011. She announced she was pregnant with their child in June 2012 and gave birth to son Angelo in October 2012.
source
honestly hanging out w my friends who have kids... it sucks. lol that's mean but it's the truth. every single moment revolves around the children and I lose interest immediately.
meanwhile I'm just like 'hi still a virgin'
failure doesn't even cover it :/ I feel like such a child
Basically describes my sentiment lol. You're not a failure bb. Whether or not you have kids or when has no relation to your level of success in life. ❤
Edited at 2017-03-05 09:10 pm (UTC)
Congratulations!
OT Apparently I'm not banned from LJ anymore? like did this happen to anyone else? I'm so confused.
And it's especially hard at the moment. I'm a mess.
I wonder if their son will go to Eton too.
lmao i get what she was trying to say but this is some unfortunate wording
But honestly congrats!!! Im happy for her