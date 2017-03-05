Adele is married!

Everyone around me are getting married and having kids....it makes me feel like such a failure Reply

love that this is the first comment Reply

after spending a long Sunday in the grocery store filled with unruly dirty kids, not having kids makes me feel like a fucking WINNER.



honestly hanging out w my friends who have kids... it sucks. lol that's mean but it's the truth. every single moment revolves around the children and I lose interest immediately. Reply

This is true. I miss having real conversations with some of my friends... Damn near impossible with kids around. Reply

lol yeah I def don't want kids right now..all my friends with kids look so stressed and tired constantly.it's crazy Reply

mte. It's pretty much all they talk about and it's just become to hard to relate anymore. Reply

I like kids just fine, but it annoys me when people who have them talk like they know more about life than people who don't. I mean, it's just different experiences, you're not a superior human being. Get over it. Reply

Most will likely end up divorced tbh Reply

Dude, like three people from my year have had kids and now two others (completely seperate) have announced they're engaged in less than a month of each other



meanwhile I'm just like 'hi still a virgin'



failure doesn't even cover it :/ I feel like such a child Reply

Everyone moves at their own pace. Just worry about living your life boo and if it happens, it happens and if it doesn't, it doesn't. Reply

it makes me feel the opposite tbh Reply

The thing is, you get to spend your time anyway you want without whiney kids chasing after you. I have two friends who had babies within the last 1 1/2 years. Meeting them is a drag, because all they talk about is pregnancy, birth, baby, the dos and don'ts of getting rid of the baby weight and so on. I'd rather be the childless friend than THAT. Reply

dude, don't let them trick you. i got married super young and i'm soooo glad i get to be divorced in my 20s bc i have such a renewed appreciation for living alone and being single. i want to tell everyone who feels the way you do to TREASURE THIS TIME Reply

its easy to feel that way, but ive gotten an inside look at my sisters marriage which looks perfect from the outside but having kids completely ruined her relationship with her husband and while she loves her kids unconditionally she hates being a mother (if that makes sense). watching how her life has transformed after having kids is really scary and makes me not want kids at all. Reply

"i'll be like 40 with no kids and people will say aww so sad for you and I'll be like how was the wiggles reunion tour asshole I went to italy last week for fun and didn't have to hire a sitter"



Basically describes my sentiment lol. You're not a failure bb. Whether or not you have kids or when has no relation to your level of success in life. ❤ Reply

Don't. Most of em are or will be miserable.



Edited at 2017-03-05 09:10 pm (UTC) Reply

this is such a weird sentiment to me lol and it's so pervasive. people haven't gone through what you have and vice versa, do you bruv. Reply

oh really? I feel the opposite. I'm 28 and have been living with my boyfriend for almost 2 years. we have a dog and do pretty well for ourselves. If we don't start having kids for 5-7 years, I'll feel great lol. Enjoy the freedom while you still have it. Reply

Aw, congrats Reply

He's kind of unfortunate looking, but as long as they love each other, that's all that matters 😀



Congratulations! Reply

mte Reply

Congrats to her!



OT Apparently I'm not banned from LJ anymore? like did this happen to anyone else? I'm so confused. Reply

GDI!!!!!!!!!! I've been campaigning for months to get you banned and here you are, fucking back again. Reply

It worked for like 24 hours lol Reply

she looks like a sephora beauty consultant Reply

good for her! shallow note i love the dresses she wears on her tours. Reply

Awww im so happy for her.... My loneliness is killing me tbh . I feel like i'll never find the one :( i'm still depressed over a breakup that messed me up 3 years ago... Reply

Are you me?

And it's especially hard at the moment. I'm a mess. Reply

same! my boyfriend from 3 years ago is the only person ive ever felt 100% comfortable around. i dont think ill ever have a relationship like that again. Reply

i'd be happy for her but i hate white men Reply

thats nice Reply

Congrats!



I wonder if their son will go to Eton too. Reply

i found my next person



lmao i get what she was trying to say but this is some unfortunate wording Reply

i lik how awkward she is, itz endearing Reply

im 26 and it seems like half the people i went to highschool with/graduated with are married, engaged or have kids and i feel kinda left out? idk like at 26 who is ready for that life commitment and know your ready to be with that person for the rest of your life Reply

That is an incredibly normal feeling, sis. You're not alone nor are you required to live your life as they do theirs, along society's standards marital conformity. Reply

lmao they will not be w that person for the rest of their lives Reply

I got separated at 25. Now I'm 31 and on my second (much better) marriage and all my friends have just got married and I'm WAITING FOR THE DIVORCES TO ROLL IN Reply

That kid is almost 5? Wow, time flies. Reply

I found my next person lmao that sure sounds romantic



But honestly congrats!!! Im happy for her Reply

people with relationships... and here i am, at 23, with 0 relationships at all. @ god, you get my point. Reply

im 26 and i've never dated i feel meh Reply

hahahah most of the time "meh" is how i feel as well but sometimes (esp. when i'm on my period) i feel like... well a boyfriend would've been nice maybe? Reply

same :/ i turn 25 this year kinda makes me feel like a failure lol Reply

I'm 29 and just starting my first real one. You'll get there. Reply

