Shawn Ashmore expecting first child
Shawn Ashmore (Animorphs, X-Men, The Following, Conviction) took to Instagram today to share the following picture of his wife Dana Ashmore. The couple have been married since 2012. This will be their first child.
Source
So happy for them! Shawn is also uncle to Esmé, 9 months.
and Aaron with Esmé
p.s. It's weird to think that one twin is more attractive than the other, since they basically have the same face/body but I think Aaron's the sexier twin.
On a shallow note, i love her bathing suit.
Edited at 2017-03-05 06:33 pm (UTC)
I mean....what a waste of a boring Sunday having that insightful gem of a post deleted.
Edited at 2017-03-05 06:49 pm (UTC)
I had no clue he even had a twin until I watched Veronica Mars a couple years after it ended. (troy + veronica 4eva!!!)
Congrats to Shawn though!
I've know about the twins for years now but I honestly couldn't tell you which one has been in what off the top of my head lol