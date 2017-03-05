Congrats to them. Still can't tell him and his brother apart Reply

They don't look that much alike! Their jawlines are different for starters. Reply

LOL, I don't notice things like differences in jawline unless they are standing next to each other. Reply

Bonus Shawn and Esmé





and Aaron with Esmé

Her cheeks kill me. Reply

This is my niece Esme in her first Halloween 👻 costume! "Grandma goes to vegas" I can't handle the cuteness!!! pic.twitter.com/gLBYItB2a7 — Shawn R Ashmore (@ShawnRAshmore) October 31, 2016

She's super cute. Reply

Congratualations!



p.s. It's weird to think that one twin is more attractive than the other, since they basically have the same face/body but I think Aaron's the sexier twin. Reply

I adore both of them but I'm always here for Aaron love. Reply

Congrats to them...



On a shallow note, i love her bathing suit.



Edited at 2017-03-05 06:33 pm (UTC) Reply

Came in here for the bathing suit too Reply

Why does this photo look photoshopped? Reply

It's not. It's just the edges of the swimsuit aren't straight / have a pattern. Reply

Also the water behind the back of her neck is smudged and strange Reply

It's always funny when posts get deleted due to lack of research. Reply

OP self-deleted real quick. Reply

Lol.



I mean....what a waste of a boring Sunday having that insightful gem of a post deleted. Reply

omg lmaoo I feel so dumb. I swear I saw he didn't know his bio dads race. this is what happens when you see shit in LSA and don't go past the first few comments.



Edited at 2017-03-05 06:49 pm (UTC) Reply

me too sis, at least we found out something new today! :) Reply

At least you learned something Reply

What happened? Reply

BABIES!!! Let's see, I know 7 (parents) with due dates this fall, just within my social/familial circle, thus far and it's only March! It's absolutely insane, LoL Reply

Shawn is the better looking twin, IMO.



I had no clue he even had a twin until I watched Veronica Mars a couple years after it ended. (troy + veronica 4eva!!!) Reply

I loved Troy. I wish they would have brought him back for the movie or books. Reply

I need to marathon Veronica mars Reply

Im learning about it rn lmao. I just thought xman, conviction and killjoys were made by the same person lmao Reply

X-Men and Conviction is Shawn. Killjoys is Aaron. Reply

Parent

Posts about Shawn and/or Aaron on ONTD are so fun to read. LOL (I think they're easy to tell apart too, OP, but it's taken me years)



Congrats to Shawn though! Reply

congrats to them! she looks really cute. i really like both brothers, i just watched the thaw last night. interesting. Reply

