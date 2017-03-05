Don Cheadle accuses FAUXTUS of extraordinary 'racist, misogynistic' golf course slur

that last tweet is making me laugh bc there aren't enough characters in a tweet to summarize Trump Reply

Thread

Link

Where was he with this before the election though..?



Not that it would've changed a thing. Reply

Thread

Link

It's literally stated in the post that he didn't mention it bc it wouldn't have changed a thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ontd doesn't read is my fave meme Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMAO my bad. Ugh. This is why I only lurk!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The response would have been either:



"Y-you can't prove he ever said that!"



or



"That was years ago/said in private/just a joke!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i believe he said this and some even more vile things we don't even know about.



and i agree, i don't think it would have hurt his campaign seeing as his supporters are just as shitty as he is and the media was too busy talking about hillary's emails that i'm sure they would have just glossed over this if it had came out during the campaign. Reply

Thread

Link

His supporters, especially the white women who voted for him, didn't care that he bragged about sexual assault. His supporters think and speak the way he does. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes, it's so disgusting. i remember i saw more than one of his supporter(white women) wearing "grab me by the pussy" type shirts after all that happened. i couldn't believe it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Excuse you white women are not all evil and they're not just as bad as white men sometimes!!!!!



I literally got snapped at for saying WW ain't shit either like nah fuck y'all too Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

is there a reason why woman who did vote for him dont care what he said? are they blind ?

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

his staunch supporters who dont see past this see themselves reflected on his character. so for them this is nothing, and whatever other awful things he said. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh ikr. But like WHAT ELSE would have turned his supporters against him? Everything that could have gone wrong in his campaign DID go wrong... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i believe that he would use the n word. hope the piece of shit dies along with the entire cabinet Reply

Thread

Link

idk what makes me madder - this, or the fact his supporters still won't care about his behavior Reply

Thread

Link

I believe it. Reply

Thread

Link

The people who voted for him don't care so this coming out during the election wouldn't have mattered. I mean, if the Access Hollywood tapes didn't do it, nothing will. Reply

Thread

Link

But I am :(



How fucking disgusting.



This twilight zone shit needs to stop



Edited at 2017-03-05 05:54 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i saw this tweet earlier and it didnt even phase me because OF COURSE he did

Reply

Thread

Link

same, I felt zero shock Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really want those apprentice tapes to leak. Reply

Thread

Link

God I can't even imagine what's on those tapes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, they wont make him not our president but dems and independents running in local and state elections can use them in voting ads. And even if "nothing changes" tbh I just want everything to leak Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

tbh i dont think they would make a difference in terms of his support Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Isn't that supposed to come out in the pending sexual assault lawsuit against him? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

same...along with his tax records. how has the irs not come for him yet?! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It wouldn't change anything. He could be fully in frame, on video screaming "I HATE N*GGERS" and they'd find a way to downplay it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i cannot believe he is trying to investigate obama. do you think weasel Jason or the other investigative committees will actually do it? even they arent that stupid right? Reply

Thread

Link

No bc the blow back would enormous. Jason doesn't want to look into Russia, where there are CLEAR facts backing up possible collusion, but he may look into some baseless claim made by FAUXTUS? Yeah no. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People on Twitter are jizzing themselves over fantasies of Obama behind bars in handcuffs, so fucking gross. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so horrified by all this glee over Hilary/ now Obama being locked up. These sick fucks would turn up to a public hanging and cheer if they could. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

See, and it's way more likely Dump and his henchmen will end up in cuffs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nope. Even GOP senators like Sasse of NE and Cotton of AR and Rubio of FL are like "dude, come on" over this shit. It's fascinating to watch them all refuse to carry water for him. His staff/aides hate him too and won't support his claims. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have no trouble believing this. I feel like he's the type of white dude who liberally seasons his everyday vocab with the n-word Reply

Thread

Link

Wouldn't be surprised. He did refer to the presidents of HBCU's as "you people". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His supporters exhibit cult-like behavior. It's scary. In their eyes, Trump can do no wrong. Reply

Thread

Link





http://www.thenewcivilrightsmovement.co m/johnwright/tiny_crowds_gather_at_march _4_trump_demonstrations_in_support_of_th eir_dear_leader There were a bunch of pro-Trump rallies yesterday that drew pathetically small crowds, which is somewhat heartening. The true lunatic fringe will never turn on him but I do think his support is dwindling. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

An AP poll on American nationalism was a little disheartening, though. It looks like Republican support from the pollers is up. http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/storie s/U/US_AP_POLL_AMERICAN_IDENTITY?SITE=AP&SECTION=HOME&TEMPLATE=DEFAULT&CTIME=2017-03-05-08-58-46 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm glad that asshat Jim Templeton got maced by one of his own buddies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was at a #standwithpp rally in boston yesterday and the trumpies were having their rally on the other side of the park. we took a stroll over to the other side of boston common just to kind of give it a once over--it was literally a dozen (give or take) people marching back and forth in front of the state house for their demagogue. super sad. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

His support IS dwindling. Not everyone who voted for him is in his cult; a lot just hated HRC and were like "welp, guess I'm voting for Tr*mp then." And a lot of those are regretting it. He has his hardcore cult members, but a lot of plain old straight-ticket Repubs are dropping him. And faster than I ever thought. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They really do. There's no hope for reasonable discourse with them, they are conditioned to say things like "snowflake, triggered, MAGA, libtard, loser" etc. Nothing he does will ever make them turn on him.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And there's no doubt he said this because we already know he's a piece of shit. I bet he said stuff like this on those Apprentice tapes too.



It's obvious Trump's Obama/wiretapping nonsense is the sequel to his birtherism claims. He has no idea what to do now that he's not running against Clinton, so now he needs to opposition and chaos - whether it's with the media, protestors, Obama, etc. Trump and Spicer are just making shit up as they go and now I just read that jackass Devin Nunes said they might open an investigation into the surveillance against Trump. I fucking can't. Yet nothing on Russia. I hope the paranoia kills Trump and soon. Reply

Thread

Link

Have Republicans commented on Trump's wiretap accusations against Obama Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Republicans in Congress are confused by Trump’s wiretap allegation, but they’re willing to investigate https://t.co/1P3djfoovM pic.twitter.com/lyvdGsnjk0 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) March 5, 2017





Some Republicans were on the morning shows today and had no idea what they were talking about. Just a lot of stuttering. I'm with Ted tho. I'd love to see what's in the warrants and what Obama's DOJ knew.



REP. @TEDLIEU on White House calling for investigation into alleged #Trump Tower wiretap: Bring it on #AMjoy https://t.co/mOd9Kccq8y — AM Joy w/Joy Reid (@amjoyshow) March 5, 2017







They have no idea but want to investigate anyways because evil Muslim Kenyan.Some Republicans were on the morning shows today and had no idea what they were talking about. Just a lot of stuttering. I'm with Ted tho. I'd love to see what's in the warrants and what Obama's DOJ knew. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Nunes is a dumb ass who is trying to cover his own ass. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's basically deflecting - only way FBI could've tapped his campaign was with probable cause and a warrant. I think they know shit's gonna come out through the Russia investigation and they're trying to delegitimize it every step of the way. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

a part of me is torn on this. like of course the GOP are sharpening their pitchforks so they can investigate obama. I don't want to see an investigation into prior presidents over stupid tweets, racism, and hyperpartisanism. But wouldn't it force them to indirectly investigate what they all don't want to admit? Why there's a FISA warrant in the first place? Whatever choice they make, I think all roads leads back to russia on this one. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





This man is an advisor to the leader of the free world. This guy, right here. #rogerstone pic.twitter.com/brxqZAfw09 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 5, 2017

holy fuck twitter was lit last night...including roger stone admitting he was the intermediary between trump and wikileak (big surprise there...) Reply

Thread

Link

unhinged, jfc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

should i be watching this? its all over my netflix Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

DANIEL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm reading these for the second time now and Jesus Christ. What fucking bizarre times we're living in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im just cackling at this, like this is a real thing that is happening? these are the people running our government? dear lord. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lordt Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtfffffffff. twitter needs to ban him tbh



actually i change my mind. let him continue to lose his shit and reveal some juicy deets



Edited at 2017-03-05 06:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Men go from 0 to 100 in two seconds, I swear. Stuff like "ugly bitch" is always on the tips of their tongues Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ok wait wait wait...I'm trying to figure all this out. Who is Caroline O.? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oh, wow. i just... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jfc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what the fuck reality are we living in. this is such a disgrace. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...and let me guess, in the US gov this kind of public display of hatred and unprofessionalism (that's a mild expression for this) will not affect his position in any way? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have no words Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Men are hysterical and should not be given positions of power when they can't control their emotions. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is there a single sane person in this administration? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link