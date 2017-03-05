Don Cheadle accuses FAUXTUS of extraordinary 'racist, misogynistic' golf course slur
Hated him since he asked my friend's father at a Doral pro-am if he'd ever "f*cked a nigger..." Did it for me ... https://t.co/ypCNEPldH5— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 4, 2017
- Don Cheadle's hate for FAUXTUS is well documented. In a series of tweets last night, he revealed some pretty disgusting things FAUXTUS has said before he took office.
- Don isn't revealing the name of the man who had this encounter with FAUXTUS as his daughter is a celebrity. He didn't mention any of this while FAUXTUS was campaigning because he didn't think it would make a difference. Don then goes on to say that many know that this is his true nature. This story coming out would've changed little.
- This incident took place in Doral, FL during a mixed professional and amateur golf contest.
He wasn't the president then. Just a racist, misogynistic, draft dodging, "birther" conspiracist, pussy grabbing, bankruptcy machine... https://t.co/Lgz0EoOyvu— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 5, 2017
source
source
source
Not that it would've changed a thing.
"Y-you can't prove he ever said that!"
or
"That was years ago/said in private/just a joke!"
and i agree, i don't think it would have hurt his campaign seeing as his supporters are just as shitty as he is and the media was too busy talking about hillary's emails that i'm sure they would have just glossed over this if it had came out during the campaign.
I literally got snapped at for saying WW ain't shit either like nah fuck y'all too
I shouldn't be surprised
How fucking disgusting.
This twilight zone shit needs to stop
Edited at 2017-03-05 05:54 pm (UTC)
http://www.thenewcivilrightsmovement.co
It's obvious Trump's Obama/wiretapping nonsense is the sequel to his birtherism claims. He has no idea what to do now that he's not running against Clinton, so now he needs to opposition and chaos - whether it's with the media, protestors, Obama, etc. Trump and Spicer are just making shit up as they go and now I just read that jackass Devin Nunes said they might open an investigation into the surveillance against Trump. I fucking can't. Yet nothing on Russia. I hope the paranoia kills Trump and soon.
Some Republicans were on the morning shows today and had no idea what they were talking about. Just a lot of stuttering. I'm with Ted tho. I'd love to see what's in the warrants and what Obama's DOJ knew.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/04/polit
actually i change my mind. let him continue to lose his shit and reveal some juicy deets
Edited at 2017-03-05 06:25 pm (UTC)