Don Cheadle accuses FAUXTUS of extraordinary 'racist, misogynistic' golf course slur







- Don Cheadle's hate for FAUXTUS is well documented. In a series of tweets last night, he revealed some pretty disgusting things FAUXTUS has said before he took office.

- Don isn't revealing the name of the man who had this encounter with FAUXTUS as his daughter is a celebrity. He didn't mention any of this while FAUXTUS was campaigning because he didn't think it would make a difference. Don then goes on to say that many know that this is his true nature. This story coming out would've changed little.

- This incident took place in Doral, FL during a mixed professional and amateur golf contest.





