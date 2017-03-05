ANTM contestent Bello Sanchez says he was raped in Paris and police refused to investigate

i dont watch ANTM, is Bello Sanchez a man? what about ethnicity and sexual orientation?



anyway, i'm not even surprised (sadly), i doubt a little blonde girl would have got more attention unless she was 'somebody'.



society sucks.

And yeah that comment rubbed me the wrong way too like I don't doubt he faced some kind of discrimination but it's not like people take female rape victims seriously either. Yes.And yeah that comment rubbed me the wrong way too like I don't doubt he faced some kind of discrimination but it's not like people take female rape victims seriously either. Reply

thanks. yeah, i don't doubt that either :(



it honestly infuriates me so much! there is still so much stigma on survivors rather than those pieces of vile shit perpetrators.. and rape cases are often overlooked or dismissed -if brought to the police at all. i wished my city hosted a march for survivors on the 8th, instead theres just some fancy 'walk' where women can go and be like oh i'm woke. sometimes i really, really do loathe our society. Reply

He's so gross. Reply

The police department needs a serious overhaul. This is the second publicized case of French policemen raping Reply

he's probably not wrong considering it's france and all



that story about police sexually assaulting that black boy was infuriating Reply

"All the buildings are the same color. There's not really a lot of places you can hide at"



........? Reply

He's clearly upset so I'm assuming that made more sense in his head and he couldn't verbalize it properly. When he said that though I was kind of like... if everything looks the same wouldn't that make it easy to hide though? Reply

yeah i don't really understand that sentence either ??? Reply

I get it, he's in a foreign place and doesn't recognize any landmarks or his surroundings so sure, everything could blend together - especially when he's experienced trauma. Reply

All the buildings in Paris look very similar, which would make it way EASIER for someone to hide and not find them. I'm sure he was just upset and didn't express it well, but nothing about that sentence makes sense. Reply

That's not at all what he said though. Reply

I guess he gets confused by european architecture? Reply

lmao l was so confused by that too Reply

It makes sense for him, Bello is fucking nuts. Reply

ummm Reply

I believe him but I feel like this happens so often regardless of sexuality and gender. Like women get sexually abused by men and the police don't give a shit. It's not a high priority crime for them. Reply

I feel so bad for him, I can't imagine feeling that helpless. Reply

poor guy :(



unsurprising, following all the cases of police targeting minorities in Paris and the fact that everything about French police is like you just stepped into the 1960s. It's a huge problem and the police department needs to be completely redone bc... jfc. Reply

My cousin found her flatmate unconscious knocked out by the the edge of their living room table and raped by a stranger as she was unlocking the door after partying and the police was like "ugh what now. Stupid and silly drunk americans. Do u want to report it or not?" when she was studying abroad Reply

A friend of mine was roofied and raped in a club in Germany. He woke up in the hospital like two days later. The police basically said well that's what you get for taking a drink from someone I don't know what you expected you dumb American. Reply

Something similar happened to an acquaintance in France. His dad even had to flew there bc the guy was really bad :( Reply

Holy shit that's horrible! :( Reply

I called the police (in France but not Paris) when I walked in on my neighbor attacking his wife, and they just showed up like "ugh, you don't speak French at all?" and left. Reply

That's insane. I can't even Reply

omg that is horrible Reply

Not surprising from the Paris police. Didn't some Paris officers sexually assault someone and claim it was an accident? Reply

My frustration is not directed at you but



How can somebo...? Reply

yes they raped a black man with a BATON and tried to say it was an accident. fucking horrific Reply

Yeah, sadly no one cares about male rape victims unless they're kids.

And French policemen remain trash. Reply

Ugh that's so upsetting but not surprising. :( Reply

In my experience, the default status for Paris police is being awful and not giving a shit. Add a minority status in there and that just magnifies a hundredfold.



(edit: because I said French first, then realised that wasn't quite fair since only times I've had to ask/report anything has been in Paris)



Edited at 2017-03-05 06:15 pm (UTC)

I feel sorry for him :(





The Theo case still makes me so mad. Europeans have the nerve to say police brutality is just an American thing. Reply

exactly. or when they try and act like racism and colorism arent major issues in europe...im like??? Reply

Europeans have the nerve to say police brutality is just an American thing.

now girl let's not even compare the two because that is reaching Reply

