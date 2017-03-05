Karan Johar has become a father to twins- Yash and Roohi.

wow so happy for Karan! and lovely names he chose for the babies. Reply

Is he gay? Reply

yes. he has indicated as much but he cannot come out Reply

Awh, poor guy. I Googled some pics of hos, and yeah, he is.



How is being gay in India? Reply

sodomy is illegal, gay people are pretty underground for the most part, though things are changing. it's not really like in america, where there's a huge, organized, political anti-gay movement but it's such a patriarchal and family-centric culture and people who don't fit into that mold, for whatever reason, can be very marginalized.



i have a close family member who's a very butch lesbian in her late twenties still living with her parents in india and it's basically understood that she's never going to get married or have the traditional family structure and her parents have made their peace with it, as long as she never says it out loud. i think that's fairly typical for gay people from urban/upper middle class families



also urban vs. rural, middle-class vs. working poor realities are so different that they may as well be different worlds



Edited at 2017-03-05 05:17 pm (UTC)

How is it harder to be gator lesbian? Also, what about trans people? Reply

it's hard to compare and impossible to really answer but i feel like it's harder to be a gay woman just because the social pressure to marry and bear children before 30 is much more intense for women than for men. in my experience, it's not really hatred of gay people specifically that motivates homophobia in india (though there is some of that), more that it's just distrust of people who don't marry and follow their parents wishes and have that standard traditional family life



trans people are complicated because there is a category of gender non-conforming people in india called hijras that have existed for thousands of years, who are very well-established elements of indian culture, so in some ways, the idea of transgender people is easier for many indians to understand than the idea of homosexuality



Edited at 2017-03-05 06:56 pm (UTC)

i'm bi (mostly into women) and it sucks. the user above is right. it's a very family centric culture so it isnt that gay sex is against god or whatever (although it kinda is for christianity and islam here, i guess) but the fact that you will not fit into the usual script. so even if you tell your parents you are gay AND they accept you as you are they will prob still ask you to marry and have kids because "who will take care of you when you are old". marriage is not about love. it is an obligation. there are also these disgusting "psychiatric" clinics which torture gay people to stop being gay. Had a friend who was dragged by his parents to a psychiatrist who claimed he could cure him.



but in bigger cities you can find a bit of community (although it's much more difficult for lesbians and bi girls as i am finding out- many groups are cliquish and sometimes even elitist) and it is possible to survive.



karan is in a rarefied realm very few indians can even imagine but even he is not immune to homophobia Reply

I bet. So, there are no big out people in India? Reply

Tbh I feel like he's p much out given what he said in his autobiography and the jokes on aib. He just isn't an activist (which he's not obliged to be but I wish) Reply

wow this is awesome Reply

aww good for him! I have a soft spot for single dads for some reason.



why are you not a fan of surrogacy, OP? Reply

in india, the industry is extremely exploitative and there arent many safeguards to protect the mother. so what you have is blatant exploitation. especially if the case is international. personally i am not in favor of commercialized surrogacy but i wonder if it is banned here a more insidious blackmarket will form Reply

not the op, but even in America surrogacy can be very exploitative. Reply

Congrats to him omg!! It's pretty cool that he was able to keep this under wraps for so long. Reply

omg so happy for him!!!!!!!! bless you Karan Reply

Congrats Reply

lol i remember tusshar kapoor from Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, that movie had some good songs.



Edited at 2017-03-05 05:04 pm (UTC)

Hmm I thought it was illegal in India for single people to undertake surrogacy. (I have an older cousin who's facing this problem now.) Reply

It hasn't been banned yet. The draft bill is pending in the Parliament, hasn't become an Act. Reply

there is a bill but it has not been passed as law yet. if it is commercial surrogacy will be banned- a good thing imo. but if it is passed then it will be truly depressing because it bans single parents, live in couples and gay people. ask your cousin to do it quickly....it's still possible Reply

Thanks for the info I'll let her know! Reply

OP why are you against surrogacy? Reply

Congrats to Karan. Reply

Lovely story! I wonder if Roohi is a girl or boy? I like that name either way. Reply

