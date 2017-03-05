Karan Johar has become a father to twins- Yash and Roohi.
March 5, 2017
The babies were born via a surrogate on 7th February, 2017 in Mumbai. Yash is named after Karan's late father, the producer and director Yash Johar, and Roohi is an anagram of Hiroo, Karan's mother. For more on Karan's background see this. Earlier, another celebrity, actor Tushar Kapoor (Ekta Kapoor's brother who keeps appearing in those sex comedies) also became a single father through surrogacy.
Reactions from Bollywood:
Congratulations @karanjohar so happy for you. May Yash and Roohi always have a beautiful healthy life. Much love always❤️— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 5, 2017
Finally I can say I have a younger brother AND sister!!!!!! So so so happy❤️❤️❤️ soo much love to give uff bursting with joy!!!!! https://t.co/HCMkoR5JWL— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 5, 2017
So happy you took this decision karan ! It's a full house now You will be an amazing father, love to your new big family ! 😊 https://t.co/Du52UsjMcT— Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) March 5, 2017
Karan your the best human being I know and Im sure you will make the best dad.Can't wait to meet these lil munchkins https://t.co/iDl4XswvRG— Varun Badri Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 5, 2017
LOL @ Alia! Maybe she nursed hopes that he'd adopt her? I'm not a big fan of surrogacy but congrats to Karan. He has wanted this for a long time and I'm sure he will be a good parent. This is pretty huge for a celeb who is semi-out to become a parent...
How is being gay in India?
i have a close family member who's a very butch lesbian in her late twenties still living with her parents in india and it's basically understood that she's never going to get married or have the traditional family structure and her parents have made their peace with it, as long as she never says it out loud. i think that's fairly typical for gay people from urban/upper middle class families
also urban vs. rural, middle-class vs. working poor realities are so different that they may as well be different worlds
trans people are complicated because there is a category of gender non-conforming people in india called hijras that have existed for thousands of years, who are very well-established elements of indian culture, so in some ways, the idea of transgender people is easier for many indians to understand than the idea of homosexuality
but in bigger cities you can find a bit of community (although it's much more difficult for lesbians and bi girls as i am finding out- many groups are cliquish and sometimes even elitist) and it is possible to survive.
karan is in a rarefied realm very few indians can even imagine but even he is not immune to homophobia
why are you not a fan of surrogacy, OP?
