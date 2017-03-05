sri

Karan Johar has become a father to twins- Yash and Roohi.


The babies were born via a surrogate on 7th February, 2017 in Mumbai. Yash is named after Karan's late father, the producer and director Yash Johar, and Roohi is an anagram of Hiroo, Karan's mother. For more on Karan's background see this. Earlier, another celebrity, actor Tushar Kapoor (Ekta Kapoor's brother who keeps appearing in those sex comedies) also became a single father through surrogacy.

Reactions from Bollywood:

LOL @ Alia! Maybe she nursed hopes that he'd adopt her? I'm not a big fan of surrogacy but congrats to Karan. He has wanted this for a long time and I'm sure he will be a good parent. This is pretty huge for a celeb who is semi-out to become a parent...
