Haven't Disney already started filming this mess? How could they still be casting?



It's not unheard of. Noomi Rapace came onto 'Alien: Covenant' fairly late into production. Reply

They just started... Reply

they're at the very beginning of a six month shoot Reply

ilh so i hope he gets more visibility by taking on projects like this Reply

Same! It was so great getting to see him in The Night Of. Reply

First Thandie now him? I really have no desire to see this movie but damn this is making it harder. Reply

I hope this is true! He's crazy talented (Chalky was my fave character on Boardwalk Empire next to Richard 😞) and really gorgeous. I love that one of his first big breaks was dancing in Crystal Waters' 100% Pure Love video lol. Reply

I might actually watch if he's in this tbh Reply

He's so talented. It's a shame that he doesn't have an Emmy already. Reply

cant believe omar little doesnt have a fucking emmy. pathetic Reply

mte hard to believe the wire was slept on for so long smh Reply

Why do they keep adding important roles when they're already filming?



I am extremely vary of this. I mean I didn't like Rogue One that much but that was my personal preference mostly not the movie being bad. Reply

It is going to be a very long shoot, they can start working on the parts while still finalizing casting on the things that will be finished up later along in the process. It isn't ideal but with the one Star Wars film per-year thing that they're attempting to do it's probably the most expedient way to do things and remain on schedule. Reply

You're right, I just hope that the story will still fit together even if they film separately for now. I'm just always thinking: How important can these characters they're adding now be if they're only casting them now.



Plus I think the way the reshot so much for Rogue One and tons of stuff from the trailers didn't make it into the movie put me off and I don't want that to happen again. Reply

ilhsm and I need Michael to get more exposed ASAP. He's an amazing actor and deserves to be in oscar bait and blockbuster movies. Reply

hopefully a role that doesn't typecast him à la The Atlantic promo Reply

Omar Little <3 Reply

i love him, id love to see him as a dramatic lead in some sorta dark drama, like a detective in a crime thriller or something Reply

He's such a wonderful actor! I hope he has a big role in this. Reply

love him, want good things for him Reply

fuck yes Reply

He'll probably play a villain? Most of the characters already cast are good guys/friends of Han Reply

He was amazing and heartbreaking in The Wire.

Can't wait for season 2 of Hap and Leonard. Reply

I really hope this is a role where he will just be like the coolest, nicest guy in the galaxy and not a bad guy. He can play the villain, but like the Atlantic promo showed he shouldn't be typecast. It would have actually been cool to see him in the mentor role instead of Woody Harrelson even though Woody has got the whole chill-mentor thing on lock.



Star Wars can be good with that stuff though, say what you will about the prequels but it was outside the box (especially at the time) to have Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu.



He's so damn fine & very talented. He was one of my fav characters on Boardwalk Empire. Reply

Chalky! ....is all I think of when I see him. Reply

would like to see him play more good guys Reply

He is so incredibly talented, I absolutely adore him in everything. Also Omar Little is one of the finest fictional creations of all time. Reply

I luv him yes that would be great if he gets the part Reply

