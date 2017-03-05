March 5th, 2017, 11:14 am theqinra Han Solo Wants Wire Star Michael K. Williams in Key Role Variety reports that actor Michael K. Williams is in final talks for a key role in the upcoming Han Solo spinoff. The exact nature of his role has yet to be revealed.Source Tagged: actor / actress, black celebrities, boardwalk empire (hbo), casting / auditions, film, star wars Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3333 comments Add comment
Yup.
I am extremely vary of this. I mean I didn't like Rogue One that much but that was my personal preference mostly not the movie being bad.
Plus I think the way the reshot so much for Rogue One and tons of stuff from the trailers didn't make it into the movie put me off and I don't want that to happen again.
Can't wait for season 2 of Hap and Leonard.
Star Wars can be good with that stuff though, say what you will about the prequels but it was outside the box (especially at the time) to have Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu.
He is so incredibly talented, I absolutely adore him in everything. Also Omar Little is one of the finest fictional creations of all time.