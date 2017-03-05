Rod Stewart Mocks ISIS Beheading in Desert

sorry to those offended



white people istg... Reply

Thread

Link

What the fuck is wrong with him? And everyone else there? Reply

Thread

Link

white people ain't shit. Reply

Thread

Link

Who in their right mind thinks this is funny... Reply

Thread

Link

White people, lbr



Edited at 2017-03-05 04:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gringos Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean if they were really acting out game pf thrones then the title is just clickbait. Reply

Thread

Link

In Abu Dhabi? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And they just happened to get the idea for it while in the Middle East....lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Delete this and start over. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg nnn Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Were they though?



Were they?



Edited at 2017-03-05 04:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The only beheading I remember in GOT happens with swords.



So no. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What the fuck Reply

Thread

Link

white men. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't understand how/why you would even do something like this...like wtf is the lead-up to this "joke"? Why would you think it would be funny? So many questions. But crucially, trash. Reply

Thread

Link

what scene from GOT could this even be tho like I know there's a load of beheadings but I can't pinpoint which one looks like that Reply

Thread

Link

Arya killing Meryn Trant looks somewhat similar to that.



But lbr they're not copying GoT. It's just an excuse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly there's no way this is immitating that whatsoever, especially with the people around them, jfc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ned got beheaded but that was at the castle so they could have done this at medival times or something Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

woooooooooooooooow, we really still doing this? white people are out they gotdamn minds Reply

Thread

Link

....wat compels someone to do this Reply

Thread

Link

nothing makes me more angry than the "sorry you were offended" bullshit. Reply

Thread

Link

when ppl add "if" it makes me seeeethe even more Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

speechless tbh



what a fucking idiot Reply

Thread

Link

I love and hate the rise of social media. on the one hand, it has (thankfully) exposed a lot of people for the trash they are but on the other, it has given people a platform to do shit like this. not every weird/questionable thing you do or say has to be shared with the world. keep that shit to yourself!



Edited at 2017-03-05 04:11 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link