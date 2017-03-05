Rod Stewart Mocks ISIS Beheading in Desert
Rod Stewart Mocks ISIS Beheading in Desert (VIDEO) https://t.co/jgVSoiEuN6— TMZ (@TMZ) March 5, 2017
Rod was with his wife and friends outside Abu Dhabi. His wife, Penny, posted a video of Rod pretending to behead a friend. Penny deleted it after some uproar and Rod said sorry to those offended but they were acting out Game of Thrones.
white people istg...
Were they?
So no.
But lbr they're not copying GoT. It's just an excuse.
what a fucking idiot
I love and hate the rise of social media. on the one hand, it has (thankfully) exposed a lot of people for the trash they are but on the other, it has given people a platform to do shit like this. not every weird/questionable thing you do or say has to be shared with the world. keep that shit to yourself!
