Ed Sheeran breaks Spotify record in just one day

i love this gif

*right click save*

ugh

He's lucky he's got a good voice cuz I doubt anyone is unable to cringe at this troll in person.

lol...i actually saw him when he came to mumbai (i was visiting) and a friend was working closely with the some people in charge of his needs, so i saw him up close. remarkably ugly....but he was also friendly with almost everyone he met there (not just famous people) which is unlike a lot of celebs who come here.

Was it a while ago? Cuz it possible fame got to his head & he's become this shitty name dropping attention seeker.

there's no accounting for taste

I do not care for chart numbers but since someone lied to him and he now thinks he's the biggest artist behind Adele, I wanna see him flop.



I know it's petty but idc

it's a record for most streams in one day. of course he broke the record in "just one day", that's how a record for most streams in a single day works lol

I keep listening to Galway Girl on repeat, I'm not really into the other songs.

I loved Galway Girl so much

offensive

I have yet to hear a song of his. I'm not shallow enough to ignore someone's work based on how they look, but even my goodwill has its limits.

I find that so hard to believe. His songs are everywhere! Do you avoid the radio? Random Spotify playlists?

Not the op but I haven't listened to any of his songs either lol and live in a big city



ive only heard 2 of his songs, one was in a commercial/my sister was obsessed and the other was at my prom.

Same as vagina, live in a big city with no radio and I don't stream music.

I never listen to the radio and make my own playlists. The only time I hear it is when my co-worker plays that trash or when I'm at the dentist.

I don't think I've heard a song by him either

there's no way you haven't heard thinking out loud i don't believe you

that is a disgusting mentality. damn.

how is shape of you a bop? its so bland, like he took that 'island house' or whatever sound and just made it bland...

lmao, i must be getting old. have not heard a single song of his other than thinking out loud

You just have a good taste sis. Age has nothing to do with it.

lol honestly your username describes Ed Sheeran to me which is perhaps unfair since i actually don't know his music.

I like his album and I don't give a single, solitary fuck what ONTD thinks. I like about 5 songs on the album which is more than I can say for a lot of artists. You don't have to like someone's looks/personality to like their music. If I'm in the minority, so be it.

good for you. shape of you is a bop. haven't listened to the album yet tho.

Sis ONTD doesn't like any album aside from Dangerous Woman and Emotions which the first is ok and the latter is good but I've never seen any of them enjoy an album besides those two lol Like people even pick apart Lemonade now despite hyping it up to death when it came out

Lmao! I've been here for years and the hate for major albums is crazy. I just ignore it and make my own judgement.

yasss dangerous woman!!

This non-shallow inspiration

I like him too. He looks like a troll, but fuck it! This troll got some bops. I also think its suspect that the majority of people here are claiming to dislike his music. His songs are catchy.

I get the message behind the post but the bit about liking 5 songs is killing me softly. How many are on the album anyway, 12?

I like dive, eraser , hearts don't break around here, happier and flowers supermarket . But it's not really different from his last album idk why was he hyping it up like that . Some songs were straight up embarrassing

power to you sis!

Wow you're a rebel

his music is fine ontd are bandwagoners lol

I like Multiply better, but I enjoyed the album. Dive is everything.

I 100% love his music and think dude is talented as fuck. ONTD would be on his dick if he was cute even after all the shitty things he's said.

thank you sis

I liked his album, except for Perfect. That song is such trash.



But all in all I think I like divide better than multiply, but + is still my favourite of his so far.

Hdu! Perfect is the wedding song for 2017! 😂

If I was going to get married to a guy and he wanted us to dance to perfect I'd cancel the wedding tbh.

lol and I like Multiply better haahahah



the thing with perfect is that he clearly wrote it to be the new thinking out loud and that makes me angry

Yes, I definitely like divide better than multiply but plus is still the my fave.

