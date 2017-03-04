Ed Sheeran breaks Spotify record in just one day
His new album now holds the record for most streams in one day with 56.73 million, almost double the previous record set by the Weeknd's Starboy with 29 million. His back catalogue also beat the Weeknd with 68.7 million streams (The Weeknd's 40.3 M). Ed also broke his own record when Shape of You was streamed 10.2 million times in one day.
I know it's petty but idc
I like him too. He looks like a troll, but fuck it! This troll got some bops. I also think its suspect that the majority of people here are claiming to dislike his music. His songs are catchy.
But all in all I think I like divide better than multiply, but + is still my favourite of his so far.
the thing with perfect is that he clearly wrote it to be the new thinking out loud and that makes me angry