Ed Sheeran breaks Spotify record in just one day


His new album now holds the record for most streams in one day with 56.73 million, almost double the previous record set by the Weeknd's Starboy with 29 million. His back catalogue also beat the Weeknd with 68.7 million streams (The Weeknd's 40.3 M). Ed also broke his own record when Shape of You was streamed 10.2 million times in one day.
