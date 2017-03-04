John Candy's children remember him on the 23rd anniversary of his death
On March 4, 1994 John Candy died of a heart attack while filming a movie in Mexico. He was only 43. Today his children Chris and Jennifer remembered him by posting old photos on Twitter.
I remember this being the first celebrity death that really shook me up. Camp Candy was my shit. What were your favorite John Candy roles?
23 years ago today and he is still on my mind. All the love to my father! pic.twitter.com/dbjZL1r8nA— Chris Candy (@ChrisCandy4u) March 4, 2017
Miss him all the time . In honour go rock your favorite #80's ( photo '89) look & watch a #johncandy movie ! 😘 #fishingtips #zinc #movies pic.twitter.com/Y8bCWSxCrX— Jennifer Candy (@TheRealJenCandy) March 4, 2017
THOSE AREN'T PILLOWS.
Pretty much all of his movies with John Hughes still hold up. Especially Planes, Trains & Automobiles
my favorite is The Great Outdoors. i watch it too much
and aww, that makes me so sad and happy at the same time. he seemed to be like the greatest person to have around
fuck Nothing but Trouble that movie is horrific. I've been on a kick lately watching his movies though - past month I've watched planes trains and automobiles, cool runnings, and delirious again - delirious is prob my fav movie of his
For some reason, I remember his movies being around into my teens but he died when I was nine. It's weird what the brain remembers
I think Home Alone or Vacation are my favorite movies with John Candy.
RIP