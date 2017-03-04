Poppy

John Candy's children remember him on the 23rd anniversary of his death

On March 4, 1994 John Candy died of a heart attack while filming a movie in Mexico. He was only 43. Today his children Chris and Jennifer remembered him by posting old photos on Twitter.







Source: 1,2, 3

I remember this being the first celebrity death that really shook me up. Camp Candy was my shit. What were your favorite John Candy roles?
