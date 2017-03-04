John Candy's children remember him on the 23rd anniversary of his death

Uncle Buck and Planes, Trains, and Automobiles are hands down my favorite John Candy movies! I was 11 when he died; it crushed me. Reply

hands down



THOSE AREN'T PILLOWS. Reply

These are the two that I remember and his small bit in Home Alone. Reply

RIP ;-;



Pretty much all of his movies with John Hughes still hold up. Especially Planes, Trains & Automobiles







Edited at 2017-03-05 04:51 am (UTC) Reply

I watched that for the first time in probably 20 years on Christmas. The end always makes me cry. Reply

I didn't anticipate how sad this movie would be when I first saw it. Reply

lol this editing Reply

national lampoon's vacation! Reply

I love that movie. Even the European one. Reply

SAME. I love all of them. And yes, even Vegas. I still remember checking someone in with the name "Nick Papageorge" and looking at him all wide eyed muttering about Vegas Vacation. Apparently he got that a lot which honestly surprised me. Didn't realize so many people watched it AND remembered it. Reply

he is so missed.

my favorite is The Great Outdoors. i watch it too much Reply

my mom's sorority sister (and still close friend) played his wife in that movie. She said John Candy was the most lovely person. Reply

ooh, wasn't she also the mom in Hocus Pocus? that's so cool

and aww, that makes me so sad and happy at the same time. he seemed to be like the greatest person to have around Reply

stephanie faracy has aged really well. i love her as an actress even though she's not well known. Reply

John Candy stole the show in every movie except one





fuck Nothing but Trouble that movie is horrific. I've been on a kick lately watching his movies though - past month I've watched planes trains and automobiles, cool runnings, and delirious again - delirious is prob my fav movie of his Reply

I need to watch Delirious! But yes, he def stole the show. I don't think I've seen Nothing But Trouble... Reply

idk y but i love Nothing but Trouble. its so fucking odd Reply

The whole thing makes me feel ill, that melting dick on Dan Akyroyd's face NOPE Reply

OMG, I forgot he was the coach in Cool Runnings. Reply

Ugh, he was so young. One of my best friend's loooooves him and mostly because Candy reminds him of himself, lol. Or at least the roles he plays. He's definitely an actor who was part of a generation. I do wonder what he would be up to now. I get so happy when I see him in things. Reply

spaceballs <3 Reply

lol, freaking Barf. I love him so much. Reply

aww </3 Reply

loved him when I was a kid. I think I watched "Who's Harry Crumb?" a million times Reply

Such a funny guy. Just so naturally amusing. I love him in Only the Lonely, which is maybe not his funniest role but a movie that always seemed to be on when I was growing up. Planes, Trains and Automobiles of course is a classic and Cool Runnings too. Reply

I love his cameo in Home Alone.



For some reason, I remember his movies being around into my teens but he died when I was nine. It's weird what the brain remembers Reply

I'm originally from Milwaukee and I love how i've had a total of two people reference his role in Home Alone to me because they know of the "Kenosha Kickers." (Kenosha is in Wisconsin and Milwaukee is in Wisconsin and just above Chicago) Reply

loool i used to live in kenosha Reply

i didn't realize he was so young when he died. i guess he seemed much older to me then. anyway i love him in the blues brothers Reply

Agreed. My friend and I did the whole "name three fictional characters similar to you" and I wanted to say Uncle Buck but I was like "well, that's you in maybe 15 years" not realizing John was only about 5 years older than us in Uncle Buck. So essentially my friend will be Uncle Buck in just a couple of years. Reply

43 is so young!



I think Home Alone or Vacation are my favorite movies with John Candy. Reply

Wow 23 years?! It's so sad that he died so young. :( Reply

