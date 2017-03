Yes! I actually came across season 1 on a flight and then watched the whole thing in two days. Loved it. I haven't been able to watch season 2 yet. Reply

Thread

Link

I saw ads for it all the time before movies at AMC and kept meaning to watch it but didn't until after the first season ended. I finally caught up and love it. Sure, some eps/bits are hit or miss but I love it so much. I love that "Jareb" carried over into the second season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love this show! I hope it gets a 3rd season as well. Everyone is hilarious. It kind of reminds me of It's Always Sunny. Reply

Thread

Link

The previews didn't do it justice! It's weird and crass in the best way possible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The episode where the *car* gets destroyed by you know what...I WAS DYING LMAOOOO Reply

Thread

Link