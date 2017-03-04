March 4th, 2017, 10:13 pm fruitchews SNL is back with Octavia Spencer! - Musical guest is Father John Misty (??)- Beings at 10:30c/11:30est.Source 2 Tagged: octavia spencer, saturday night live (nbc), television - nbc Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 456456 comments Add comment
And I imagine they had stuff all set up last night ... and then Trump's crazy tweets today fucked that up!
tho I gotta find a stream :(
You know Trump hates this visual so much.
Edited at 2017-03-05 04:18 am (UTC)
omg congrats!