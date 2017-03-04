When a topical sketch program returns after a break, it must be a bit of a challenge for the writers to decide which events that happened in the interim are worth addressing, or whether they're already old news as far as humour goes. Reply

And I imagine they had stuff all set up last night ... and then Trump's crazy tweets today fucked that up!

I'M READY



tho I gotta find a stream :( Reply

Sorry I don't have any links. If you find any, please let me know and I'll add them to the post for other people.

Looks like none are working this week :(.

Sean Spicer's tragic fall from grace as White House Easter Bunny https://t.co/e31aaqFSqj pic.twitter.com/rJp4IjrMrb — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) March 2, 2017 Hopefully they tie this into the show

You know Trump hates this visual so much.



I LOVE THIS SO MUCH
You know Trump hates this visual so much.

omg father john misty!? yaaass

@RVAwonk you stupid stupid bitch -never denied perfectly legal back channel to Assange who indeed had the goods on #CrookedHillary — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 5, 2017

@RVAwonk bring it! Would enjoy crush u in court and forcing you to eat shit- you stupid ignorant ugly bitch ! — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 5, 2017





Edited at 2017-03-05 04:18 am (UTC) Tangentially related - but holy fuck! I had to check to make sure this wasn't a parody account.

who is this guy

One of Trump's campaign advisors and friend.

most entertaining election and presidency ever!!

I just read this on twitter. Fool is fucking crazy!

It's amazing how often I have to check that tweets aren't coming from parody accounts these days. And they NEVER ARE.

omg I was just coming to see if there were any good sketches, I was not expecting a meltdown!

FJM YAAASSSS!!!!!!

So pumped for Father John Misty. If he's playing one of the songs from his new album , that I think he is, this is going to be great.

guys i won tickets to see snl live next week!! the official snl twitter had this contest that was like "tell us why you're the biggest snl fan" and i entered on a whim and i actually won!! i nearly passed out when i found out, i'm so excited lol. plus i've never been to nyc before so i'm stoked to have a reason to go! (and i live in southern nh so i don't have to fly out or anything, it's only about a 4 hour drive)

Yay! Congrats!! How long are you here for? What else do you have planned? Looking for anything to do? Have fun!

thank you!! and i'm actually still figuring out how long i'm gonna be there, but i'm thinking i'll make my way down early saturday morning and leave late sunday afternoon since this was a last minute thing and i'm a bit tight on cash for a trip atm! but i figure i can see some stuff before the show and then during the day sunday before i go. i kinda just wanna be a cheesy tourist and go to times square, central park, etc. and i also wanna go to the moma!

omg congrats!

have fun!

I hope Kate plays Sessions tonight.

Wish granted right up front

Hey people!

Tried logging in and it said a live stream is not available. Booooo. Guess I'll just watch clips tomorrow as per usual.

im gonna watch, at least for a little bit cuz i'm up and might as well lol. plus viewing posts are always fun :)

lmfao

Starting out strong

