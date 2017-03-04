I think he does this at every concert, at least during this tour. Reply

so was the kid a plant then? he did have a pick in his pocket.

sweet either way i guess! Reply

I don't think he was a plant, but Bruce has definitely done it before. At the concert I went to in August, someone requested a song and got called up to sing along and Bruce was like "you were taking notes from , weren't ya?" Reply

Nah. I saw him in Foxborough last September. He takes a lot of audience requests but he doesn't always go as far as this. Not that he hasn't before though. Just thought this was sweet Reply

this was incredibly lovely Reply

We were there that night! It was awesome. Such a good moment. Reply

This type of thing is my Kryptonite, TBH.

This one is super cute:



OMG. I remember this! I loooooove artists who do this! Reply

i honestly don't know much about michael buble, but this made me a fan! Reply

LMAO I love this. So cute Reply

This was so sweet! Reply

This was so lovely and cute. Reply

https://youtu.be/zbHpjWy_zMg He did this in 2014. One of my favorite Springsteen songs ever. This was legit :) Reply

ahhhh I love it! Probably because whenever I listen to Bruce I sing a long at the top of my lungs and it's fun to see other people doing the same-- and actually with him! What a trip. Reply

What YT link do I use to have the video appear in my comment instead of the link? Reply

Used the embed code. Reply

I tried. But when I preview the comment, it comes up blank. Will it show up when I actually post it? Reply

I just went ahead & posted without previewing and it worked. Thank you! Reply

That's so awesome!



I still haven't seen him live, but I really want to! Reply

I did a few years ago (for free - sometimes you just luck out in life). Totally worth it. TOTALLY. Reply

Put it on your bucket list. It's a must-do! Reply

do it! so much fun Reply

I had a dream last night that he came in my house and built me a fancy closet.





Cold medication is a hell of a drug Reply

Lol sounds like something I'd dream Reply

LOL. This one.







"Tweens. Or whatever they call themselves"



Edited at 2017-03-05 02:18 am (UTC) Reply

Lmao, it's awesome that such young kids know Seaside Bar Song. I didn't discover the Tracks compilation until I was 19. Reply

That would be so cool, I'd be shitting myself that I'd mess up the lyrics or something tho Reply

Bruce Springsteen is the male version of Gaga



<3 slayT Reply

Nah. Gaga is the female version of Fred Durst. Reply

Gaga's been in the game for 10 years and still going strong and making people seethe af. And this is only the beginning



<3 slayT Reply

If you need me I'll be watching another 45 minutes of videos of fans getting on stage with big time musicians and blowing everyone away. — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) March 5, 2017 Guessing my fave saw this, too Reply

Will the real Ben Schwartz please stand up??! Reply

David is my spirit animal!!! Reply

Every time someone says "Orwell was right," I get my hopes up that pigs can talk. — Ben Schwartz (@benschwartzy) September 2, 2014



He's a writer, but ppl get them mixed up on Twitter all the time. Ahhh, you mean bc of this one?He's a writer, but ppl get them mixed up on Twitter all the time. Reply

That's one of my favorite Bruce songs <3 Reply

Not a fan, but this dude can stay as long as he pisses off trump supporters. I do like Dancing in the Dark tho. Reply

LOL. Congrats on looking stupid. Reply

lol Reply

