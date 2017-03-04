March 4th, 2017, 08:36 pm joebitch Bruce Springsteen continues to show why he's The Boss While recently on tour in Australia, Bruce gave this young fan in Brisbane the experiene of a lifetime.SOURCE Tagged: music / musician (rock) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6969 comments Add comment
sweet either way i guess!
This one is super cute:
https://youtu.be/zbHpjWy_zMg
I still haven't seen him live, but I really want to!
Cold medication is a hell of a drug
"Tweens. Or whatever they call themselves"
Edited at 2017-03-05 02:18 am (UTC)
<3 slayT
<3 slayT
He's a writer, but ppl get them mixed up on Twitter all the time.