Oscar Winning Actress Viola Davis stars in Lifetime networks 'Custody'
What to Watch Saturday: @ViolaDavis' #Custody, Octavia Spencer Hosts @nbcSNL and More https://t.co/8Gj1ZhvsVr pic.twitter.com/lyLtXxct6M— TVLine.com (@TVLine) March 4, 2017
-Premiers tonight!
-Also stars Hayden Panettiere
Source
Will you be or are you watching?
these people deserve better than the network that gave us britney ever after
she was nominated for a golden globe so at least give the poor girl that.
so i'm not exactly surprised by this
BUT that could explain why nobody wanted to put it in theaters