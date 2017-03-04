Stassi from Vanderpump Rules is Tired of Talking about Race
Stassi has a podcast called Straight up with Stassi and in the last episode she had some racist opinions regarding the people using the Oscars to discuss race. She and her guest, Stephen from Bravo's "Summer House" were discussing the the La La Land Best Picture snafu. Here's what she says:
" I'm gonna offend a lot of people right now, but I'm gonna do it in a way that I hope people don't get offended. Um...I'm like, really sick of everyone making everything about race. Like, I'm kind of over it, and I'm the one person who's not allowed to say that because I'm a white, privileged, blonde 28 year old, so I get that, I know, but I have a podcast and its an outlet to say what I think and if you don't like what I have to say you don't have to listen to it, turn it off, unfollow me, whatever. But like, everyone giving their impassioned speeches about race and all of that stuff, I'm like, 'Why is always just about African Americans?' Why aren't the Asians being like (obnoxious voice), 'We're not represented?' Why aren't I dunno, like, Native Americans and Latinos saying (obnoxious voice), 'We're not represented?' Why is it always just that and whenever they get upset then everybody has to go above and beyond to then make them happy? I hate saying "them" because not everyone's the same.I mean the ones that are like, out there bitching about things."
She and Stephen then reference Oscars So White and how "it's not about race, it's about acting abilities." Stephen says people will always find something to complain about and how unoriginal it is to discuss politics at awards shows.
None of this is super surprising as Stassi has tweeted more than once about how hot Ivanka is and is rumored to have not voted in the last election.
SOURCE
ANYWAY, I am so excited I am seeing Moonlight again tomorrow because of the re-expansion. I love it, I can't wait for it to break my heart all over again.
these are such cliche and easily easily easily correctable statements ignorant white people make all the time (as a white person, I said this shit years ago when I didnt realize what was up with reality, so I'm not setting myself apart), I imagine she's getting her receipts plenty times over by now. hopefully she fucking reads them.
Why should I be surprised that a white woman is a dumbass.
Her attitude is what happens with most white people so I am not shocked.
because mainstream makes everything binary so nb-poc are frequently shut out of diversity conversations. they ARE speaking, y'all (white, privileged, blonde 28 year olds and co.) just don't listen.
a friend of mine made a post expressing anger at whitewashing in Ghost in the Shell, and I replied about how movie studios have zero faith in whites going to see movies led by WoC unless it's low budget shit and how this happens often in Western media, and some white dude came into the post going "well Japanese people aren't offended" like, you didn't read my reply did you this conversation is irrelevant to Japanese culture because we are talking about media representation in the West
so fucking sick of wypipo in general telling PoC what they can be offended by