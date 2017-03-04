Stassi from Vanderpump Rules is Tired of Talking about Race

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Stassi has a podcast called Straight up with Stassi and in the last episode she had some racist opinions regarding the people using the Oscars to discuss race. She and her guest, Stephen from Bravo's "Summer House" were discussing the the La La Land Best Picture snafu. Here's what she says:

" I'm gonna offend a lot of people right now, but I'm gonna do it in a way that I hope people don't get offended. Um...I'm like, really sick of everyone making everything about race. Like, I'm kind of over it, and I'm the one person who's not allowed to say that because I'm a white, privileged, blonde 28 year old, so I get that, I know, but I have a podcast and its an outlet to say what I think and if you don't like what I have to say you don't have to listen to it, turn it off, unfollow me, whatever. But like, everyone giving their impassioned speeches about race and all of that stuff, I'm like, 'Why is always just about African Americans?' Why aren't the Asians being like (obnoxious voice), 'We're not represented?' Why aren't I dunno, like, Native Americans and Latinos saying (obnoxious voice), 'We're not represented?' Why is it always just that and whenever they get upset then everybody has to go above and beyond to then make them happy? I hate saying "them" because not everyone's the same.I mean the ones that are like, out there bitching about things."

She and Stephen then reference Oscars So White and how "it's not about race, it's about acting abilities." Stephen says people will always find something to complain about and how unoriginal it is to discuss politics at awards shows.

None of this is super surprising as Stassi has tweeted more than once about how hot Ivanka is and is rumored to have not voted in the last election.


SOURCE
Tagged: , , , ,