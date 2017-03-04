Stassi from Vanderpump Rules is Tired of Talking about Race

This is like so beginner white person slowly become aware that racism exists that I can't even be annoyed by it.



ANYWAY, I am so excited I am seeing Moonlight again tomorrow because of the re-expansion. I love it, I can't wait for it to break my heart all over again. Reply

This is like so beginner white person slowly become aware that racism exists



but...



Um...I'm like, really sick of everyone making everything about race



She and Stephen then reference Oscars So White and how "it's not about race, it's about acting abilities." Reply

Yasss! I just got it on Bluray and can't wait to really sit down and enjoy it for the first time once spring break begins! Reply

ya except...she's not aware it exists. maybe when people come for her ass she'll get it...eventually IDK.



these are such cliche and easily easily easily correctable statements ignorant white people make all the time (as a white person, I said this shit years ago when I didnt realize what was up with reality, so I'm not setting myself apart), I imagine she's getting her receipts plenty times over by now. hopefully she fucking reads them. Reply

some people don't have that luxury lady

Unnecessary. She was never even approved. Reply

lol for real Reply

lmao right Reply

mte, she aint even relevant enough to be cancelled. Reply

MTE Reply

tbh. i didn't even know she was a thing after queen bees until ontd Reply

"I'm kind of over it, and I'm the one person who's not allowed to say that because I'm a white, privileged, blonde 28 year old, so I get that..."



You should have stopped yourself, honey. Reply

lmao shut the fuk up ugly Reply

I'm more surprised that someone is talking to this woman period.



Why should I be surprised that a white woman is a dumbass. Reply

it's her podcast and she has all her nasty ass friends, including jax, on it Reply

as if having Jax as a guest wasn't a huge fucking clue that she's literally nobody. Reply

Parent

But keep talking Stassi.

Wow what a stupid asshole. Literally her attitude is the reason that "those people" need to keep making it about race and fighting for representation amongst a sea of white mediocrity (of which she is the literal definition).But keep talking Stassi. Reply

Ew shut up. That dress is hideous btw "style by stassi" lol its about acting abilities okay... Reply

The straight line pattern curving around her boobs like that is so distracting. :| Reply

Yes, you´re right. when I see gingham I think of picnic blankets and italian restaurants Reply

lmao this extra moment bless ha Reply

Michael Che said that the Bernie or Busters looked like the crowd at a DMB concert when he starts playing "Crash" and for fucking real, I HOWLED, such a perfect comparison. People really, really hate him and Jost but I'll never forget that joke and I feel like I owe them both half a fuck for delivering it to my life. Reply

Parent

me that night tbh Reply

Her attitude is what happens with most white people so I am not shocked. Reply

this fuck up.. and i actually liked her! Reply

I hope she realizes how epically she peaked in her early 20's (looks wise) and how messy she is compared to that now. Reply

'Why is always just about African Americans?' Why aren't the Asians being like (obnoxious voice), 'We're not represented?' Why aren't I dunno, like, Native Americans and Latinos saying (obnoxious voice), 'We're not represented?' Why is it always just that and whenever they get upset then everybody has to go above and beyond to then make them happy?



because mainstream makes everything binary so nb-poc are frequently shut out of diversity conversations. they ARE speaking, y'all (white, privileged, blonde 28 year olds and co.) just don't listen. Reply

mte Reply

I hate when white people pull this line as if they actually give a fuck. It's just another way for them to reposition the target off of themselves and promote infighting among people of color. Don't act like you actually give a damn. Reply

This ^



Edited at 2017-03-05 04:30 am (UTC) Reply

this truth!



Reply

YUP Reply

ya I was gonna say, you dont see them because they're invisible to you. thats a you problem not the a them problem. Reply

MFTE



a friend of mine made a post expressing anger at whitewashing in Ghost in the Shell, and I replied about how movie studios have zero faith in whites going to see movies led by WoC unless it's low budget shit and how this happens often in Western media, and some white dude came into the post going "well Japanese people aren't offended" like, you didn't read my reply did you this conversation is irrelevant to Japanese culture because we are talking about media representation in the West



so fucking sick of wypipo in general telling PoC what they can be offended by Reply

