Netflix renews One Day At A Time!
‘One Day At a Time’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix https://t.co/Ulpz8hITGZ pic.twitter.com/q4Qk0HOEwE— Deadline Hollywood (@Deadline) March 4, 2017
Netflix has picked up One Day At A Time for season two, also consisting of thirteen episodes.
I love all the characters (except Victor). Elena is awesome, and Lydia's one of my favorites. Plus, Penelope's a fantastic mom.
I consider Schneider to be Elena and Alex's dad, tbh. He's doing a much better job of it than their biological father. Also ship Penelope/Schneider!
god no
I'll rec The Americans but I think it's not on Netflix US/Canadá, it's on Netflix Latin-América tho.
Also, the some British shows are great...I watched both "Fresh Meat" and "Crashing". However the former only has 2 out of 4 seasons.
Also, Garfunkle and Oates is good.
Besides that I like it a lot, nuanced latino representation that doesn't involve drug dealers or prostitutes or maids ?? amazing .
But I really don't like they think we are the same, it's not against her or any actor because god knows there are barely roles for latinos, but, yeah :/
I agree about the main characters being Cuban and not Puerto Rican, they should've just let them be that.
ready for more baby gay elena