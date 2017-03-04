YES. ♥ Rita Moreno is amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

Finally! I've been waiting for this. I'm excited and definitely can't wait for season two because I love the show so much already.



I love all the characters (except Victor). Elena is awesome, and Lydia's one of my favorites. Plus, Penelope's a fantastic mom.



I consider Schneider to be Elena and Alex's dad, tbh. He's doing a much better job of it than their biological father. Also ship Penelope/Schneider! Reply

Thread

Link

any netflix recommendations? i just finished schitts creek and now i feel empty inside. Reply

Thread

Link

This show, The OA, The Crown Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The OA



god no Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Don't lie to folks about The OA. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't let these people give you shit for liking the OA bruh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I haven't seen The Crown, but I second this show (I loved it) and The OA. There's just something about The OA that's really compelling. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Netflix originals?? or in general??



I'll rec The Americans but I think it's not on Netflix US/Canadá, it's on Netflix Latin-América tho. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

santa clarita diet Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Series of Unfortunate Events, Santa Clarita Diet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm late to the party of Sense8 but I'm finally watching and it's actually really good. I avoided it for ages because I thought it would be too complicated to be interesting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Juana ines Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chewing Gum!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Um...I recently watched Cristela and loved it.



Also, the some British shows are great...I watched both "Fresh Meat" and "Crashing". However the former only has 2 out of 4 seasons.



Also, Garfunkle and Oates is good.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YAY! Can't wait :) Reply

Thread

Link

Yay this show was so cute. I had a great time watching it. Reply

Thread

Link

finally omg. netflix still ain't shit for not promoting it well. i haven't seen rita or justina on any major talk shows since it premiered. hopefully they get major emmys love. Reply

Thread

Link

This show was great. Reply

Thread

Link

Yay!! It's about time! It's such a cute show :') Reply

Thread

Link

This show is great, all the issues, sexism, sexuality, religion,deportation, the issues of being lgbt in the latino/latin-american community (I would love if they explore that more, I hope so) but I don't like the fact that 1) neither Rita or Justina are cubans (idk the kid actors) , it's the same shit of ~every latino is the same and I'm not here for it and the army storyline, I hate when a character feels proud of ~deffending their country, yeah, for a war that should have never happened and was made under false pretenses, but ok, I know that gringos are extremely patriotic but no thank you with that shit.



Besides that I like it a lot, nuanced latino representation that doesn't involve drug dealers or prostitutes or maids ?? amazing . Reply

Thread

Link

one of the kids is colombian actually lmao isabella gomez. she's paisa! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The actress that plays Elena is paisa?? i had no idea, it's great she is making it!!



But I really don't like they think we are the same, it's not against her or any actor because god knows there are barely roles for latinos, but, yeah :/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

as a Mexican American who grew up in California, it's always funny to me to hear how Colombians use paisa because it's a word that definitely can take on more negative connotations when I've heard it use. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think they couldn't go the non patriotic rite, though. It's a way for the showrunners to say you don't need to be white fpe loving your country. Plus, they show plenty of the downside of serving.

I agree about the main characters being Cuban and not Puerto Rican, they should've just let them be that.



Edited at 2017-03-05 12:10 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I agree! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love rita moreno but watching her pretend to be cuban hurts my cuban heart lol the only cuban actor is the ghost abuelo and he was just in that one episode. i knew instantly that he was cuban by the way he spoke. idk it takes me out of it. my friend who recommended the show said i was looking for more realism than it requires but i also have a bit of an issue with ~how~ cuban they are even though they live in california. i have family that went straight to cali when they left cuba in the 60s and their experience of being cuban, in cali, in the 60s and beyond is very very different. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love this show so much. I fanned out when Justina liked my tweet on the show. And as a Cuban while I appreciate representation, I prefer it from actual Cubans. They should have just made the characters Puerta Rican. It would have change some of the Rita's background some but I think it could have worked Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia with all of this! i thought the army stuff with the car dealer was funny (and the way the system treats veterans with injuries sad) but i do not appreciate the overzealous nature of military worship. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gas. This show is amazing! I'm so happy. Reply

Thread

Link

ELENA IS THE LGBTQ LATINA SUPERGIRL WISHES MAGGIE WOULD BE. 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 Reply

Thread

Link

took them long enough like damn Reply

Thread

Link

yes gawddddd



ready for more baby gay elena Reply

Thread

Link