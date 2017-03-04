March 4th, 2017, 11:02 pm evillemmons Josh Groban - Evermore (From "Beauty and the Beast"/Audio Only) The New York times praised Emma Watson and the whole film, and on rotten tomatoes it is currently at 74% still source Tagged: disney, emma watson, josh groban Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 108108 comments Add comment
"Ms. Watson, already something of a feminist pioneer thanks to her portrayal of Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” movies, perfectly embodies Belle’s compassion and intelligence. Mr. Stevens, blandly handsome as a human prince, is a splendid monster, especially when the diffidence and charm start to peek through the rage. The awkward business about imprisonment turning into true love is handled smoothly."
And Watson is an adult delight as Belle. Our Hermione has grown up, certainly, but she's stayed true to the smart girl we always knew — quietly strong, calmly self-assured and still happily bookish.
Those who predicted this wouldn’t hold a talking candle to the animated original will be pleasantly surprised. The tale may be as old as time, but it’s retold with freshness, brio and flair
Beauty and the Beast does right by its predecessor, delivering a musical experience that both dazzles the eyes and plucks the heartstrings.
and there was an ONTDer who went to the same press screening that said emma was at least 80% heavily autotuned
