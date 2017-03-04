Even the positive reviews for this film seem good at best. Reply

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/03/movi es/beauty-and-the-beast-review.html



"Ms. Watson, already something of a feminist pioneer thanks to her portrayal of Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” movies, perfectly embodies Belle’s compassion and intelligence. Mr. Stevens, blandly handsome as a human prince, is a splendid monster, especially when the diffidence and charm start to peek through the rage. The awkward business about imprisonment turning into true love is handled smoothly."



http://www.nydailynews.com/entertainmen t/movies/beauty-beast-magical-emma-watso n-movie-review-article-1.2987850



And Watson is an adult delight as Belle. Our Hermione has grown up, certainly, but she's stayed true to the smart girl we always knew — quietly strong, calmly self-assured and still happily bookish.



http://www.empireonline.com/movies/beau ty-beast-2/review/



Those who predicted this wouldn’t hold a talking candle to the animated original will be pleasantly surprised. The tale may be as old as time, but it’s retold with freshness, brio and flair



http://www.vulture.com/2017/03/beauty-a nd-the-beast-movie-review.html



Beauty and the Beast does right by its predecessor, delivering a musical experience that both dazzles the eyes and plucks the heartstrings.

The highest score on Metacritic was 80. Also, if you really wanna do this, I can post the bad reviews she also received.



Edited at 2017-03-04 10:26 pm (UTC)

Emma Watson is the real headliner here, and physically couldn’t have been more perfectly cast. But someone really should have screen-tested her before she signed on — with an actual green screen. There are actors who can conjure up a world around them on a blank soundstage and make us believe in it just with their eyes; Watson is not one of those actors. Watching her sing to the hills during the re-creation of the iconic “Belle (Reprise)” or wander through the ominous ruins of the castle’s west wing (not that one) I found myself distracted, wondering where she thought she was walking when she filmed it, what she thought she was looking at. Her singing voice could stand to add a little oomph, but it’s the least of the problems in a performance that mostly adds up as a collection of charming poses and furrowed eyebrows.



http://www.vulture.com/2017/03/beauty-a nd-the-beast-movie-review.html Reply

https://www.flickeringmyth.com/2017/0 3/movie-review-beauty-and-the-beast-2017/

That is, sadly, apart from Emma Watson. The former Harry Potter star and fantastic public persona gives a dazzlingly dire performance in Beauty and the Beast, which only jars more when she’s up against everyone else’s energy. She’s dreary, dull, bland, boring. She’s IKEA furniture with none of the fun. She’s Orlando Bloom on his worst day. She has a lovely singing voice, but never looks convincing when she’s mouthing along with the words. What’s frustrating is that Watson is a captivating screen presence and should be a fantastic leading lady, but it’s like she doesn’t care. While everyone else is at eleven, she’s barely pushing four. With the news that she was initially lined up to play Cinderella at one point, it sort of tells you that Disney wanted her for the role because she’s Emma Watson rather than because she’d make a good Belle. And its sad to say, but her performance drags the film down. Reply

Ms. Watson, already something of a feminist pioneer thanks to her portrayal of Hermione Granger



Mmmmmm Reply

'feminist pioneer'. To say 'really have to do the least' would be an insulting stretch. Reply

There are reports about them banning this in Russia because of the lame ass queerbaiting. The saddest moment since I left my social media tbh. I know one creepy 30yo Disney stan who is homophobic and probably wrote 10 thinkpieces about it already. Reply

It was a marketing ploy on disneys part lol. I can't believe him dancing with a guy for ten seconds is causing this much uproar. Reply

I love the part about Russia the most, considerig the state owned broadcast network aired the rimming scene from How To Get Away With Murder completely unedited for a way bigger audience that will buy a ticket to this. Reply

Is this an original? I wonder if they're trying to snag best song nominations next year. Reply

Can this shit please stop?



*yells into vacuum, chases children off lawn* Reply

Mte. We really need a roundup post for this movie. These smaller, frequent posts about this movie and its soundtrack are pretty grating. Reply

I like it! Reply

these Disney cheques never stop for critics Reply

Nope Reply

lmao I stan for DC but even I think you're giving critics way too much credit. Reply

All this praise is making me want to watch it tbh



They had her dress on display at WDW when I went last week and in person I still hate that damn yellow monstrosity Reply

I'm still not over the first 15 minutes of the movie someone posted in another post. Emma Watson's singing voice should just have been dubbed over, because the autotune was so strong that it gave me Finn's season one vocals in Glee. She sounds lifeless.



It's especially sad when you hear songs like this one, with actual vocalists. Reply

sis i think it was even worse than cory Reply

So true. I wonder why reviews say she has a great singing voice and whatever, did they listen to a different version?! Reply

a couple reviews did mention the autotune so i think the others are being willfully ignorant



and there was an ONTDer who went to the same press screening that said emma was at least 80% heavily autotuned



Edited at 2017-03-04 10:51 pm (UTC)

sis do you have a link to those 15 minutes? Reply

i watched the original for the first time since i was a child a couple weeks ago and i didn't like it, lol.



i've never liked any of the disney princess movies though tbh. Reply

In retrospect I realized I adored the all animal casts when I was little way more. Reply

i'm the opposite i get bored af when its animated animals lmao idk why Reply

yeah, the lion king was the only one i watched a lot as a kid. Reply

Yeah I never cared for it either tbh. I did like the Cinderella remake but I didn't care for these stories growing up. Reply

ia it was never one of my faves and neither were ariel or cinderella or any of those. the lion king / aladdin / hunchback / mulan / hercules >>>>>>>>>



(and ot but i love your icon <3 saw them in concert once, great experience) Reply

Honestly, to this day, I've yet to watch the entire film. Reply

It was probably my least favorite major Disney movie of the 90s. I remember I bought all the dolls because I loved her yellow ball gown, but unlike Pocahontas or The Lion King or The Little Mermaid which I watched over and over I think I watched Beauty and the Beast maybe twice. Reply

Pretty song. Reply

Meanwhile Peabo Bryson's like Reply

I'm going to see this opening weekend with low expectations. Lol Reply

Lmao! Emma is a bad actress. News at 11.



I saw Twilight in theaters. I'm sure this movie will be somewhat better Reply

Oh Grobes ❤️❤️ I'm seeing The Great Comet for my bday; I can't wait. (And I'll see BatB whether it's good or not, lbr.) Reply

i just saw the great comet today and it was AMAZING, you're going to leave hype as FUCK Reply

