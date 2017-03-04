Halsey gets into another twitter fight

Christine has entertained me more than Halsey ever could t b h Reply

Thread

Link

The first I've heard of this Christine person is this post and I agree with your comment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's the one with the merry christ-mas video on vine i think Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she has 2 famous vines and made a career out of it, I commend her haha





Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've never followed christine but the recent "i'm too famous" clip i saw was way more entertaining than halsey's album. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol she's unfunny and tries too hard she's like the vine halsey tbh



Edited at 2017-03-04 09:47 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just found out about her and she's funny



"I AM SHOOKETH" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She posted these clips of her singing the Oompa Loompa song and the Star Spangled Banner at karaoke and I SWEAR TO GOD I've never laughed harder. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love her rant videos Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean.. Halsey ain't wrong. Reply

Thread

Link

Where are these millions of albums that were allegedly sold? Who is hiding them? Reply

Thread

Link

lmao her stans bought 30 copies on the same receipt and didn't know they only counted for one sale! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her music is cheesy chiche trash, but Badlands sold a lot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Badlands did not sell a lot in any global market. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Unless she means singles otherwise someone lied to her, several times. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol ikr 200k is kinda far from millions. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Alternative "millions". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was expecting her to be reacting to something way worse. Reply

Thread

Link

christina and elijah are so random Reply

Thread

Link





lmao Christine is hit or miss, but she's more fun than Halsey Reply

Thread

Link

lmao i loved her alien tweets!! gonna go find them rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hell yes. Live long and gleep glorp. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Badlands is great, it's annoying that New Americana was the biggest hit because it's actually the weakest song on the album Reply

Thread

Link

new americana was not a hit. there was no hits from that album. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it charted and got airplay on alternative rock stations mostly, and even some pop markets (Colors also got some traction on dance charts) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you. Far too many people are trying to rewrite history in this post. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well at least now I know I'm not the youngest person on ONTD Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i like hurricane, is there somewhere, and hold me down a lot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

justice 4 young god >>>>







Edited at 2017-03-04 10:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Roman Holiday was shafted Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It really is. I only like New Americana when listened to with the whole album. It doesn't stand on its own very well IMO. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia and instead of new americana she should have made the stripped version of colors her single for badlands tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You can tell her team thought New americana was going to be some huge anthemic hit and it totally flopped on arrival. how sad. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I agree about Badlands. I love drive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

young god, roman holiday, drive >>> Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there are two songs on that album worth listening to and they are gasoline and young god, and even then, i am 90% sure she plagiarized the lyrics from my 8th grade poetry notebooks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean...she is right. Let them enjoy her ashy music in peace. Reply

Thread

Link

oh my god Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Christine can be ridiculous sometimes but overall she is pretty hilarious.

Reply

Thread

Link

Demi died so Halsey could live. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh, I'd managed to forget about Halsey for a little while Reply

Thread

Link

LOOOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good times Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same.



Dammit ONTD.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol. Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But honestly lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I keep forgetting about her tbh. It's more like I'm occasionally reminded that she exists, but for the most part, I just don't think about her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haha um, is the listening party in a church?? okay.... Reply

Thread

Link

tbf, the acoustics would be great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It looks like they were wearing headphones. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I saw todd terje in my city's cathedral and it was actually rly amazing and my fave venue is a neobaroque methodist hall and it has amazing acoustics.



a listening party in a church does sound rly tedious though, but as has been pointed out, it's peak halsey. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm genuinely shocked halsey has fans Reply

Thread

Link

She was artificially created by label to cash on the tumblr teens. It worked Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

makes sense. the only time i hear people mention her is when i'm in the car and that stupid song closer comes on the radio and everyone mentions how much they hate the chainsmokers and halsey. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lana del rey ha impact Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol, are you serious? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

tumblr is full of them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think she's the new avril lavigne, but instead of being created by a label to be a sk8er gurl she is basically tumblr-come-to-life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

here's an idea: you don't have to react to everyone who makes a negative tweet



I mean, she didn't even @ her... Reply

Thread

Link

Quote tweets show up as replies now to the original tweeter (I think this is new) and I hate it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ah well, I'm sure it was one of a sea of very positive retweets from fans Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah but she quote tweeted MTV. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think mentions from verified accounts are appearing in a special place for people who are verified too. It was probably made for qt celebrity interractios, but it works for messy drama too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





this is literally me when someone irl says "i follow you on twitter" pic.twitter.com/5ymumY9aC5 — Beyoncé doce trece (@greatvaluetrash) March 3, 2017

omg i was just checking out that girl's youtube channel because i saw this tweet Reply

Thread

Link

SCREEEEEEEEEEEEAMING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG, I'm on the floor Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Screaming. I am "shooketh" lol! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"The lady @ Taco Bell said my name!"

"that's because you go there every fucking day"



It's not even a lie, lmao, half of her vlogs are about Taco Bell. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I died @ this today Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

''it happened at starbucks'' lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao that was the best part Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMAOOO @ shooketh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

never has one video so captured the dynamic between me and all of my dramatic ass friends



Edited at 2017-03-04 10:20 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she wears the same outfit every single day lmaooo she's not hard to recognise Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lool at ~cuz you go there once a fucking day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

O M G, I literally laughed out loud at this. "The lady at Taco Bell knows my name!" "Because you go there every fucking day!!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is she doing this for real or is this made to be funny? (idk how else to ask this lol) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i am SHOOKETH lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAAAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OH MY GOD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is modern art tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link