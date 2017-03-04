Halsey gets into another twitter fight



Recently, Halsey had a listening party for some of her fans. A bunch of media outlets wrote stories about it including MTV:

Christine Sydelko, who apparently is some sort of random internet comedian/personality, made fun of the MTV tweet and Halsey by first tweeting "this is THE WORST" and then:

This set Halsey off:

Edit: Apparently there's a bit more background here and Christine made a parody of Halsey's song with the Chainsmokers with her friend recently:


SOURCE: 1 2 3 4 5 6
Tagged: , ,