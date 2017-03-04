Halsey gets into another twitter fight
Christine Sydelko deleted the first tweet, then tweeted this. Halsey's (now deleted) response to the tweets. pic.twitter.com/MkuS194inA— HALSEY UPDATES (@halsey17news) March 4, 2017
Recently, Halsey had a listening party for some of her fans. A bunch of media outlets wrote stories about it including MTV:
✨ @halsey and 100 of her fans cried over her new music together in London: https://t.co/w4p6BZ9Jc1 pic.twitter.com/aK1k4bQRBj— MTV (@MTV) March 4, 2017
Christine Sydelko, who apparently is some sort of random internet comedian/personality, made fun of the MTV tweet and Halsey by first tweeting "this is THE WORST" and then:
this is the most halsey thing Halsey has ever done she has out halseyed herself https://t.co/6bd0piL8b7— renchisti (@csydelko) March 4, 2017
This set Halsey off:
Halsey deleted tweets pic.twitter.com/w1kzGgD4lz— HALSEY UPDATES (@dailyfrangipane) March 4, 2017
Edit: Apparently there's a bit more background here and Christine made a parody of Halsey's song with the Chainsmokers with her friend recently:
do u think halsey thinks bing bong was a diss track— elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) March 4, 2017
