More details about Louis Tomlinson's arrest




- According to LAX police officer Alicia Hernandez: "Upon arrival, a police investigation revealed that suspect Tomlinson, of England, traveling with a female companion, was involved in a physical altercation with a photographer. Witnesses stated that Tomlinson pulled the photographer to the floor by his legs, causing the victim to fall backwards and strike his back and head on the floor."

- A female witness started to video record Tomlinson's companion as she attempted to leave. A fight then broke out between the singer's companion and the female witness. Tomlinson allegedly tried to take the woman's cell phone by grabbing her wrist, causing her to fall to the floor. During the altercation, the woman was struck in the eye, Hernandez said.

- The photographer was then transported to a local hospital for treatment. The female witness was treated on scene and released.

- Tomlinson's lawyer, Martin Singer, told the press the altercation was provoked.

source: 1/2
