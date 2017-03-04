More details about Louis Tomlinson's arrest
One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson was arrested over an alleged physical altercation at LAX.https://t.co/ipSxFChlmA— NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) March 4, 2017
- According to LAX police officer Alicia Hernandez: "Upon arrival, a police investigation revealed that suspect Tomlinson, of England, traveling with a female companion, was involved in a physical altercation with a photographer. Witnesses stated that Tomlinson pulled the photographer to the floor by his legs, causing the victim to fall backwards and strike his back and head on the floor."
- A female witness started to video record Tomlinson's companion as she attempted to leave. A fight then broke out between the singer's companion and the female witness. Tomlinson allegedly tried to take the woman's cell phone by grabbing her wrist, causing her to fall to the floor. During the altercation, the woman was struck in the eye, Hernandez said.
- The photographer was then transported to a local hospital for treatment. The female witness was treated on scene and released.
- Tomlinson's lawyer, Martin Singer, told the press the altercation was provoked.
SHOCKING video of @Louis_Tomlinson flipping a photographer during an airport brawl — watch! https://t.co/EUewTOrkYA— Radar Online (@radar_online) March 4, 2017
are him and eleanor wearing matching tracksuits? it looks like eleanor got attacked in the second half and then he went crazy
lmao i'm confused
it gets wild in the second half, can't really tell what's happening
is he in the blue tracksuit? who does he go to fight after he knocks the pap to the ground?
If anyone got assaulted here it looks like Eleanor tbh.
he is def not the one that should have been arrested here
I don't understand why he even went after the pap in the first place. The guy was taking pictures of Eleanor but like these 2 showed up at LAX in matching outfits. I find it hard to believe they didn't know they were gonna get papped
I don't understand how the other girls weren't arrested as well or even mentioned in the police report
priorities i guess
idt she went up to them unprovoked and started to fight them right after she walked away from an incredibly invasive pap
Smh white on white violence is an epidemic
It all just looks messy and embarrassing tbh. Not as wild and scandalous as I had hoped.
but he did go after the male pap aggressively
Idk why, but this is killing me. It sounds so formal.
