More details about Louis Tomlinson's arrest

i'm confused by the second half of the video



are him and eleanor wearing matching tracksuits? it looks like eleanor got attacked in the second half and then he went crazy Reply

yeah they're wearing matching tracksuits, it looked like the girls were cornering her and she tried to get away and that's when he stepped in trying to drag her off



Wait he's back with Eleanor? Wtf Reply

it looks as if he & pap tripped over each other at first and then the other girls were cornering eleanor ?



lmao i'm confused Reply

so the pap went after eleanor so louis went after him..and then it looks like some girls were crowding eleanor and he tried to pull one of them off of her?



jesus. i couldn't see clearly what happened but he looked really aggressive towards that girl



Edited at 2017-03-04 08:14 pm (UTC)

Omfg Reply

thnks ill add this to the post! Reply

damn! That first pap deserved it tbh, the way he's literally circling around Eleanor within a few inches (I assume it's her) is so gross, I would have kicked him in the balls if that had been me



it gets wild in the second half, can't really tell what's happening Reply

i literally don't understand what's going on here



is he in the blue tracksuit? who does he go to fight after he knocks the pap to the ground? Reply

he didnt seem malicious in any of this even hes going "wtf is happening' cause he cant believe how invasive the pap was to them, even out of the norm and it looks like elanor was cornered/attacked?? Reply

like others have said the second half is kind of hard to follow but looks like TWO girls were like cornering that one girl?? no wonder he went off on them Reply

Lawd it looks he tripped and took the pap down with him and cut to a corner and some girl is attacking Eleanor and he pulls her off of her. It sounds a lot more dramatic when it's written down.



If anyone got assaulted here it looks like Eleanor tbh. Reply

omg wtf



he is def not the one that should have been arrested here Reply

It looks like him and the pap just tripped up in each other. I have no sympathy for paps tbh, looks like he was all up in his girlfriends face. Reply

team Louis tbh. sounds like everyone else involved were pariahs Reply

why does it look like eleanor got attacked wtf? Reply

IKR? That was some crazy shit, I had to re-watch it three times and I'm still not sure what even happened. Reply

ya that's def what it looks like. i hope she presses charges Reply

mte that is wild Reply

It looked that way for sure.



https://instagram.com/p/BRPD46zgJrU/ 1D stans have already IDed the two girls who attacked Eleanor and found their Facebook pages. These people should work for the FBI. Reply

After seeing the video I'm even more confused. It doesn't make any sense



I don't understand why he even went after the pap in the first place. The guy was taking pictures of Eleanor but like these 2 showed up at LAX in matching outfits. I find it hard to believe they didn't know they were gonna get papped Reply

They probably knew they were going to be papped but that guy literally up in her face in the beginning is super aggressive. You can't really predict that. Reply

it doesn't really look like he went after him aggressively like, it genuinely looks like they tripped over each other to me ? he kept going on after they told him to stop it, and then they get all tangled up and louis starts running towards eleanor Reply

But didn't Louis go after him when his gf had already walked away? Reply

I mean he definitely had hands on the guy before the trip which was a silly hothead move. That's probably gonna be the part where he gets in the most trouble. That's the kind of thing you'd get told to absolutely not do in PR101 cuz it's an easy lawsuit.



I don't understand how the other girls weren't arrested as well or even mentioned in the police report Reply

Am I the only one who gets Jaime/Cersei vibes from Louis and Eleanor? I've been saying this for years. The tracksuits only make it worse. Reply

also i thought eleanor was his ex from a while ago Reply

he calls her his girlfriend in the video so i guess they got back together. Reply

they got back together Reply

Louis Tomlinson's lawyer confirms Eleanor Calder is his girlfriend after airport incident --> https://t.co/6DlFP0N1jL pic.twitter.com/2dxqm0rsR8 — M Magazine (@m_magazine) March 4, 2017



priorities i guess no we also got this amazing tweet lmaopriorities i guess Reply

lmao m magazine Reply

I thought he cheated on her with Jungwirth? What is going on in this kid's life Reply

Lmao this tweet Reply

They broke up two years ago, just before he got that girl pregnant. They got back together a couple weeks ago. Reply

well he did ask for help Reply

i watched the vid and i dont think louis was in the wrong??? that pap was way too close to his gf and the other girl was like on top of her Reply

Same. The pap wasn't just clicking pics, he was invading her personal space. Reply

But reports say Eleanor attacked the other girl first. Reply

Reports also say Louis grabbed the pap by his feet and took him down so who knows 🤔 Reply

yeah, the whole fight with eleanor looked crazy...i also noticed how airport security was pulling her away initially and not the other girls. Reply

So what? If somebody is invading your personal space, they deserve a fucking smack to the face. Reply

i really wouldn't blame her if they shoved their phones in her face like the pap was doing and she tried to push them away



idt she went up to them unprovoked and started to fight them right after she walked away from an incredibly invasive pap Reply

MTE. Plus, it looks like both him and the pap tripped and then he went to defend Eleanor when he saw that she was being attacked by those girls. Reply

Yea the video makes those girls look like the ones in the wrong penning her in like that.

Smh white on white violence is an epidemic Reply

Ia those girls had his gf cornered Reply

from the video it looks like the woman he went after was fighting his gf for some reason? Reply

She was. It looked like she was on her or fighting her. I think she might've been filming them and it escalated from there. Reply

Yikes, looks like he tried to yank the girl off Eleanor...but if Eleanor tried to reach on the girl then she should have been ready for them hands.



It all just looks messy and embarrassing tbh. Not as wild and scandalous as I had hoped.



Edited at 2017-03-04 08:23 pm (UTC)

it does seem like he tried to help his gf



but he did go after the male pap aggressively Reply

suspect Tomlinson, of England,



Idk why, but this is killing me. It sounds so formal. Reply

Lmao same Reply

Someone's walking away with a free vetements hoodie. Reply

I'd suck Louis's dick for a free Vetements hoodie, no shame. Reply

Omg Reply

this comment with that icon, LMAO Reply

Report him to animal control Reply

nnnnnnn Reply

I'm Louis rn "Seriously, what is happening?!" Reply

Uhhhmmmm.... do you people hate this asshole enough that they want to make Louis into the bad dude here? Because this dude didn't do anything wrong, that video was fucking psychotic and I can't believe that it's legal for them to invade someone's space, stalk them and shove a fucking camera in their face while walking into an airport. It's even more fucked because he was targeting the GF - clearly trying to provoke a reaction. The Pap and Louis clearly tripped over each other and whoever that girl was who was all over his gf deserves to be slapped in the fucking face. (Figuratively, not literally) Reply

Mte. I'm not getting where he was at fault tbh. He tripped and was like "what is happening?" This was chaotic. The media is acting like he purposely tripped the pap then hit the girl. He didn't hit her. He pulled her off Eleanor. He saw 2 or 3 women around her and went to pull her put. I think I heard him say that's his gf. I might've misheard that part. Reply

MTE. He didn't do anything wrong. Reply

right???? everyone in the first post was like 'lol he did this to himself he called the paps' but none of what i saw in this video is appropriate. hate for louis has always been very ott (i say this an an og 1d stan) but jfc Reply

I agree. Reply

