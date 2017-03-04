People are raving about the podcast "Missing Richard Simmons"
"Missing Richard Simmons" is the best mystery podcast since “Serial" https://t.co/7bjYrSVU6M pic.twitter.com/CELuZ7P8KD— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) March 1, 2017
#MissingRichardSimmons podcast host: “If you're thinking you’re going to help me find Richard Simmons, please don’t" https://t.co/d5XJ17UdFW pic.twitter.com/9pvrqtIQv3— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) March 2, 2017
There are three episodes out so far.
have you been listening? do you think it will come to a conclusion?
I read a Vogue article a couple days ago, and Dan says the search is still on and he jokingly mentioned using Vogue as a vessel.
I just hope he's okay. :(
Otherwise the usual: The Read, Brilliant Idiots, Neck of the Woods, How Did This get Made, Anna Farris Is Unqualified (though I breeze past those annoying improv segments), Not Too Deep with Grace Helbig, FiveThirtyEight, Bitch Sesh, The Friend Zone, Brand Glanville: Unfiltered, What's the Tee? w/RuPaul.
Anna was my childhood fave because only the cool kids in my primary school were able to watch Scary Movies and it was the only thing that made me relatable to them
we hate movies
sometimes how did this get made
other - bitch sesh, fresh air, 2 dope queens, wtf if the guest is good
You Must Remember This
history/diaster: disaster area (one of my absolute faves, it's one woman who discusses disasters both famous and less well known, very well researched and she gives the facts, not conspiracies which i love), the history chicks, stuff you missed in history class
true crime: true crime garage, area 52, unresolved podcast, generation why, last podcast on the left ( well researched episodes but the hosts, henry in particular, can get obnoxious and offensive)
conspiracy-type true crime: thinking sideways, those conspiracy guys (sometimes; their episodes are like 4-5 hours long and they can be super annoying sometimes), sofa king podcast (they update a lot and have interesting topics, but i feel like dave is the only one who does serious research, plus they have some libertarian/mra vibes at times)
movies: now playing podcast, we hate movies, how did this get made
Everything McElroy (and by that I mean all except those Travis does with other people. Least favorite McElroy...)
Throwing Shade
Spontaneanation
S'Laughter
All Killa No Filla
Court Junkie
Lesser Bonapartes
Stuff You Should Know
My Favorite Murder
The Adventure Zone (amazing Dungeons & Dragons/comedy podcast)
The Pacific Northwest Stories podcasts (The Black Tapes, Tanis, Rabbits)- really good supernatural radio dramas
The Read
Throwing Shade
You Must Remember This
Watch what crappens
Sexy unique podcast
Little gold men
Pod Save America
Pod Save the World
With Friends Like These (new and still finding its groove but good so far)
Longform
Another Round
Girl Friday
Deeper Dive (this is a political philosophy podcast by my old Professor, repetitive at times but he's super entertaining!)
Mission Log. This one is about Star Trek and its currently making its way through the series. They are on TNG right now.
it's just a couple talking about their journey with IVF and they seriously love each other so much in such a natural way... relationship goals, definitely.
Pop Culture: The Read, Gen Pop, /Filmcast, Denzel Washington is the Greatest Actor of All Time Period, A Storm of Spoilers, Boars Gore and Swords, Double Toasted
True Crime: Stranglers, Missing Richard Simmons, Criminal
Fiction: Wolf 359, Mabel, Archive 81, Limetown (which is on hiatus forever)
Pop Culture:
North Hollywood
Still Processing
The Watch
Channel 33
Film:
You Must Remember This
Linoleum Knife
The Film Comment Podcast (sometimes)
Occasionally:
Beaks & Geeks
Longform
pod save america
sawbones
99% invisible
reply all
and anything that usually plays on npr
there's lots more i occasionally listen to (last podcast on the left, internet explorer, mysterious universe, my brother my brother and me, night vale, lore, and some more i'm forgetting). i'm always looking for suggestions!
Late, but
Risk! True Tales Boldly Told
Bad with Money with Gaby Dunn
Modern Love by NY Times
Someone knows something was excellent this season
i also follow last podcast on the left and abe lincoln's top hat. i want to get back into TANIS and am anticipating the next season of The Black Tapes.
I mean, the police say Shelley Miscavige says she's fine, too, and no one has seen her in years.
ON MARCH 28, 2001, JILL WELLS WAS SHOT IN THE HEAD ON A REMOTE RANCH IN COLORADO'S EASTERN PLAINS. JILL'S HUSBAND SAID THEIR 6-YEAR-OLD SON ACCIDENTALLY PULLED THE TRIGGER -- BUT 9WANTS TO KNOW WHO IS REALLY TO BLAME?
Here's the looonnggggg article that goes with it. I hope to eventually get around to reading it.
(also the gun used was given back to the husband in less than 24 hours after the killing. Pretty much zero investigations smh)
I hate this so much oh my God
I hope your experience is not what mine was. I would not wish that on anyone. I don't want to say it ruined my life because I came out of that whole experience the person I am today and it made me stronger in some ways, but it definitely changed my life a lot. I didn't graduate high school. I dropped out and got my GED. I just last year finally became a college student at 22. I cut myself off from all my friends at the time and as a result, don't really talk to those people anymore. Like listening to this podcast has been a trip for me because Richard Simmons reminds me of myself and it makes me so so sad.
Just... I guess make sure you're not doing it because it's the easy thing to do. All the hard stuff is really worth it.