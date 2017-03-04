People are raving about the podcast "Missing Richard Simmons"

I'm definitely enjoying it, but not as much as people are raving about. Reply

I've been listening and its just made me more intrigued by Richard Simmons. It just reiterates the question: how hard do you look for someone who doesn't want to be found?



I read a Vogue article a couple days ago, and Dan says the search is still on and he jokingly mentioned using Vogue as a vessel.



I just hope he's okay. :( Reply

Off topic, but what other podcasts are you guys into lately? Reply

I just got hooked on Guys We Fucked. I've been binging all the back episodes and while Corinne and Krystyna can be a little OTT, I love their open honesty about the topics they tackle.



Otherwise the usual: The Read, Brilliant Idiots, Neck of the Woods, How Did This get Made, Anna Farris Is Unqualified (though I breeze past those annoying improv segments), Not Too Deep with Grace Helbig, FiveThirtyEight, Bitch Sesh, The Friend Zone, Brand Glanville: Unfiltered, What's the Tee? w/RuPaul. Reply

Are you me Reply

But lol at Neck of the Woods when do you think the next episode will be? Reply

omggg yasss. Are you me?? I listen to a majority of those but I see some I haven't tried yet so thank you for the recc!!! Listen to the bitch bible. Reply

I actually like the improv sessions more than skype calls on Unqualified. I listen to the caller speak and won't skip only if the problem is interesting enough

Anna was my childhood fave because only the cool kids in my primary school were able to watch Scary Movies and it was the only thing that made me relatable to them Reply

The Friend Zone 😪 Reply

you must remember this

we hate movies

sometimes how did this get made Reply

for libtard things - the weeds, ezra klein show, pod save america

other - bitch sesh, fresh air, 2 dope queens, wtf if the guest is good Reply

All mine have been listed save for Throwing Shade and the criminally underrated Ronna and Beverly. Reply

Out on the Lanai (a golden girls podcast lol)

You Must Remember This

Reply

latinos who lunch is so cute Reply

talking crime is hilarious, it's two friends watching true crime docs and chatting about it and being goofy, i love it.



history/diaster: disaster area (one of my absolute faves, it's one woman who discusses disasters both famous and less well known, very well researched and she gives the facts, not conspiracies which i love), the history chicks, stuff you missed in history class

true crime: true crime garage, area 52, unresolved podcast, generation why, last podcast on the left ( well researched episodes but the hosts, henry in particular, can get obnoxious and offensive)

conspiracy-type true crime: thinking sideways, those conspiracy guys (sometimes; their episodes are like 4-5 hours long and they can be super annoying sometimes), sofa king podcast (they update a lot and have interesting topics, but i feel like dave is the only one who does serious research, plus they have some libertarian/mra vibes at times)

movies: now playing podcast, we hate movies, how did this get made Reply

The Dollop

Everything McElroy (and by that I mean all except those Travis does with other people. Least favorite McElroy...)

Throwing Shade

Spontaneanation

S'Laughter

All Killa No Filla

Court Junkie

Lesser Bonapartes

Stuff You Should Know



Edited at 2017-03-04 08:22 pm (UTC)

Mixed Signals and Negroes with a podcast Reply

Stuff that I consider "appointment listening" whenever they release episodes:

My Favorite Murder

The Adventure Zone (amazing Dungeons & Dragons/comedy podcast)

The Pacific Northwest Stories podcasts (The Black Tapes, Tanis, Rabbits)- really good supernatural radio dramas

The Read

Throwing Shade

You Must Remember This Reply

Who weekly

Watch what crappens

Sexy unique podcast

Little gold men

Reply

Sooo Many White Guys Reply

Planet Money is my fav. Reply

The Heart, Love and Radio, Casefile, Reply All, Death Sex & Money, Judge John Hodgman, 2 Dope Queens, More Perfect, 99% Invisible Reply

Mostly political podcasts...

Pod Save America

Pod Save the World

With Friends Like These (new and still finding its groove but good so far)

Longform

Another Round

Girl Friday

Deeper Dive (this is a political philosophy podcast by my old Professor, repetitive at times but he's super entertaining!)

Reply

The ones I listen to regularly are My Favorite Murder, Pod Save America, You Made It Weird (his latest episode with Reza Aslan is fantastic), and Not Too Deep w/ Grace Helbig but I'm subscribed to many more. Reply

I've been listening to scripted audio drama podcasts lately. my favorite is The Black Tapes Reply

Matt and Doree's Eggcellent Adventures



it's just a couple talking about their journey with IVF and they seriously love each other so much in such a natural way... relationship goals, definitely. Reply

Recaps: Bald Move Network, Overdue, Appointment Television



Pop Culture: The Read, Gen Pop, /Filmcast, Denzel Washington is the Greatest Actor of All Time Period, A Storm of Spoilers, Boars Gore and Swords, Double Toasted



True Crime: Stranglers, Missing Richard Simmons, Criminal



Fiction: Wolf 359, Mabel, Archive 81, Limetown (which is on hiatus forever) Reply

call your girlfriend Reply

Mine have all more or less been mentioned, but I'm churning through Blank Check with Griffin and David at the moment. Reply

the read and still gilmore guys bc it's taking me forever to catch up Reply

Martini's and Murder, Watch What Crappens, Juicy Scoop and The Daily are my main ones. I was listening to Life/After which was really good but I finished all the episodes! I also really liked Homecoming. Reply

Politics: Intercepted with Jeremy Scahill



Pop Culture:

North Hollywood

Still Processing

The Watch

Channel 33



Film:

You Must Remember This

Linoleum Knife

The Film Comment Podcast (sometimes)



Occasionally:

Beaks & Geeks

Longform

Reply

it's over now, but vanity fair's podcast leading up to the oscars, little gold men, is great. you must remember this. call your girlfriend. 2 dope queens. bitch sesh. rose buddies and here to make friends for the bachelor. Reply

the ones i typically stick to are:



pod save america

sawbones

99% invisible

reply all

and anything that usually plays on npr



there's lots more i occasionally listen to (last podcast on the left, internet explorer, mysterious universe, my brother my brother and me, night vale, lore, and some more i'm forgetting). i'm always looking for suggestions! Reply

I've been really into that's so retrograde because they're calming and their topics interest me (tho their latest episode is straigjt batshit). I also love here to make friends (bachelor podcasts), 2 dope queens, we should have a podcast, my favorite murder, basically anything w females and almost nothing w male voices. Minus dr Michael Gregor bc he is my nurtition god and I listen to everything he says. Reply

My Dad Wrote a Porno. I've never laughed harder. Reply

I just wanted to add:



Risk! True Tales Boldly Told

Bad with Money with Gaby Dunn

Modern Love by NY Times



Edited at 2017-03-05 12:55 am (UTC)

The Read, The Friend Zone, House of Music, Black Men Can't Jump (In Hollywood) Reply

Someone knows something was excellent this season Reply

lady lovin (fun girly podcast) and who killed alberta williams (true crime) Reply

other than a whole bag of true crime and movie news podcasts, i've been binging 'Totalus Rankium' which is a podcast ranking the Roman emperors (from Augustus to Augustulus, as they say), but is more entertaining and funny and engaging than someone giving you a history lesson. it's the history lesson i wish i would have had in school. i'm a history nerd, though. lol.



i also follow last podcast on the left and abe lincoln's top hat. i want to get back into TANIS and am anticipating the next season of The Black Tapes. Reply

My Favorite Murder, Up and Vanished, Casefile, All Killa No Filla, Already Gone, The Trail Went Cold, True Crime Garage, Generation Why, Thin Air, In Sight, Lore, Sword and Scale. The Vanished. Sleep With Me Podcast occasionally. Reply

Damn can't ppl let him be antisocial in peace Reply

Ikr Reply

mte Reply

Couldn't it be argued that this is just exploiting this man's problems and violating his request for privacy? There's some shady shit going on and I'm worried about the good sis and am using every hope that he finds peace, without question. But at what point does this just become exploitative? Reply

i'm so torn. i definitely found it super exploitative but tried listening because i heard it was good. i guess i didn't realize he totally ghosted every single person in his life after having really close relationships with so many of them. i would be worried/hurt too if a really good friend and/or mentor just disappeared with no explanation. idk. curious to see where the rest of the episodes go. Reply

Yep, it's definitely a complex situation. If he was a loved one of mine I'd be leading the charge but then you also worry that maybe someone was an acquaintance but then is using this as a chance to gain attention, you know what I mean? I don't know, it's 2017 and I trust no one. The details of this are so horrible, such a abrupt and total change in behavior lifestyle is usually the result of catastrophic life events. :-/ Reply

This is definitely exploitation and I want no part of it. I have enough great podcasts to last me a lifetime. Reply

Before listening I wasn't aware that the guy doing the podcast knew Richard for a few years so it feels less gross to me than a random. Reply

This podcast is so interesting and sad. It really makes me think about how many outgoing people have so much inner turmoil. Reply

isnt richard just living his life and doesn't wanted be bothered anymore?

Reply

i had no idea richard simons actually did this intentionally, i thought he was just retired lol Reply

Leave the poor man alone. The police checked in with him & said he was fine Reply

When police do a check on people, they just show up, ask if they're ok and if they say "yes", they leave. They don't look into why they are isolating, if he's being abused or blackmailed or threatened or anything else - and apparently they only talked to him in the presence of his housekeeper, who is one of the people his friends have accused of abusing him.



I mean, the police say Shelley Miscavige says she's fine, too, and no one has seen her in years. Reply

ON MARCH 28, 2001, JILL WELLS WAS SHOT IN THE HEAD ON A REMOTE RANCH IN COLORADO'S EASTERN PLAINS. JILL'S HUSBAND SAID THEIR 6-YEAR-OLD SON ACCIDENTALLY PULLED THE TRIGGER -- BUT 9WANTS TO KNOW WHO IS REALLY TO BLAME?



Here's the looonnggggg article that goes with it. I hope to eventually get around to reading it.



http://www.9news.com/news/investigation s/blame/blame-jill-wells-lincoln-county-a ccident-or-murder/407010267



(also the gun used was given back to the husband in less than 24 hours after the killing. Pretty much zero investigations smh) I've been listening to the Blame podcast.Here's the looonnggggg article that goes with it. I hope to eventually get around to reading it.(also the gun used was given back to the husband in less than 24 hours after the killing. Pretty much zero investigations smh) Reply

I hate this so much oh my God Reply

what do you mean? the story itself or the podcast? Reply

Parent

this sounds really good and since one of the murder mystery podcasts that focused on one case will be ending soon (up and vanished) since the guy who committed the crime was just arrested, i'll need a new true crime podcast that does a focus on one case to listen to while i work. Reply

I think he just wants to be out of the spotlight. When he would go on Howard Stern he would talk about how he was really only close with his housekeepers so I don't even buy into the whole "the evil housekeeper is keeping him chained up" theory. Reply

i'm still on the fence tbh Reply

I'm lowkey in the same situation Richard is right now (almost two months) lol and at this point three people who know me well enough have one-sided public conversations with me on Twitter, because they know this is the only social media I check because It has news and doesn't show when you are online or look at something. They even drew me a picture. Thank god no one knows where I live because my BFF tried to talk my mom into sharing the address, she wanted to by train tickets to check me Reply

are you just taking a break? do you intend on talking to them ever again? Reply

For sure. I love them, but I just need to be with myself for some time

Reply

ok but you haven't completely cut yourself from the world cause you still talk to humans on ONTD. the only person who has heard a word from Richard Simmons in 3 years is his housekeeper. Reply

that sounds so intense! hope you get what you need out of it bb Reply

I hope you're doing well. I essentially did that for a year when I was 16 where I only interacted with my family and the therapist they forced me who only wanted to talk about her agenda and not what I wanted to talk about and I was miserable. I felt fine sometimes and even happy, in my bubble with my computer. I talked to people online and watched movies and played online games. But at the end of the day, overall, I was depressed. I didn't really realize how bad it was until I started to leave the house again and interact with real people and run around and feel actual sunlight on my skin for extended periods of time. It's so surprisingly easy to cut yourself from everyone.



I hope your experience is not what mine was. I would not wish that on anyone. I don't want to say it ruined my life because I came out of that whole experience the person I am today and it made me stronger in some ways, but it definitely changed my life a lot. I didn't graduate high school. I dropped out and got my GED. I just last year finally became a college student at 22. I cut myself off from all my friends at the time and as a result, don't really talk to those people anymore. Like listening to this podcast has been a trip for me because Richard Simmons reminds me of myself and it makes me so so sad.



Just... I guess make sure you're not doing it because it's the easy thing to do. All the hard stuff is really worth it. Reply

I've done this a few times. My longest break from my friends and loved ones (not including my mom because she would call the cops if I ignored her calls) is a lil over 7 months. I still went out and got things done but I never saw or talked to anyone who knew me well or I had the slightest emotional relationship with. The first few times I did it people freaked out thinking I died but now they're all used to it and know it's just me wanting space. Reply

what are some good podcasts for learning? i don't want entertainment interviews like with actors and stuff. i've been listening to revisionist history and love it so would prefer more things like that. Reply

said this upthread, but You Must Remember This is an *amazing* podcast that covers Old Hollywood history and it's incredibly well researched, though i'm not sure if you're into learning about the entertainment industry Reply

i live in l.a. and work with actors regularly so yeah this seems right up my alley! looking it up on my phone right now. Reply

Star Talk w/ Neil DeGrasse Tyson. He occasionally has celebrity guests, but its mostly space and sciency stuff. Reply

I really enjoy Stuff You Missed in History Class Reply

Seconding Stuff You Missed in History Class. I also love Stuff You Should Know. Their mall episode kept cracking me up. Reply

Stuff Mom Never Told You (R.I.P.) Reply

I love The Dollop. It's an American History podcast, and it's definitely a humor one but I've learned so many interesting things through it. I really love learning the history of baseball for some odd reason, but I'd never even heard of Jackie Mitchell until I listened to her episode of The Dollop. Reply

Witness from the BBC. Short stories from history. Reply

Reveal, Embedded, Criminal, The Documentary (BBC), Stuff You Missed in History Class, Placemakers Reply

people need to leave him alone honestly Reply

