ok but are we gonna ignore that hair? Reply

Thread

Link

It's the polite thing to do...



Jk, he is trash, has always been trash, parece un ñero con plata de Medellín, que tristeza. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO DESTROY HA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a mi me gusta Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol tipico corte de fuckboy con plata Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"this is basura. please bring me back bops like 6am"



I mean sis it's all your fault for liking him in the first place, you brought this on yourself tbh Reply

Thread

Link

it was downhill when latino remix came out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk who these losers are but no ty Reply

Thread

Link

I grew to like Ginza and Safari and now I love them, but that's not going to happen with this song. Give me more Tranquila/6 AM or bust.



My mom was watching Viña del Mar all last week I her running commentary killed me. She said she liked J Balvin better than Maluma, that she thought J was PRican, and that she recognized songs from both. She wrote me "ajajaja jajaja peleamos, nos arreglamos..." because that's like the one reggeaton song she remembers. Reply

Thread

Link

lo mejor del Festival fueron los Fabulosos Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i think i reached the point where i love anything jbalvin drops!! Reply

Thread

Link

Sis... why??? Love urself please. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm trying I'm trying !! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gringos speaking/writing Spanglish is very



Um



LOL



🌝 Reply

Thread

Link

"gringos speaking/writing Spanglish is very



Um



LOL



🌝 "



Fixed it for u :D



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BITXH 😩 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao binch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

trash stays trash Reply

Thread

Link

well it's better than his last song /faint praise Reply

Thread

Link

No quiero Reply

Thread

Link

this reminds me of kpop lmao Reply

Thread

Link

IA. Sounds like something Jay Park would drop tbqh lol

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If the lyrics weren't so cringe worthy and that dude's voice was more pleasant I could get into it. Reply

Thread

Link

His music and reggaeton and bachata are in general basura. I don't get why you are mad, OP. Reply

Thread

Link

I guess I'm trash too bc I like it ^_^ Reply

Thread

Link

Pura caca, give me safari quality songs or get out. Reply

Thread

Link

He's gotten chubby :/ I don't support chubby artists.



He was hot in the Ginza and 6am videos idk what happened!?



Sad! Reply

Thread

Link

late night partying, drinking, drugs .. i noticed it more in the que raro video :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

que peinado tan bobo lol wtf Reply

Thread

Link

still listening to everything on energia (except no hay titulos, basura)~ Reply

Thread

Link

it took a while for "Energía" to grow on me but now i love it and play it constantly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

El ridículo de Bad Bunny da verguenza ajena Reply

Thread

Link

las drogas lo consumieron :( Reply

Thread

Link