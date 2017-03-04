Jessica Chastain, Isabelle Huppert and Edgar Ramirez hang out on the floor in Paris
Chastain is a long time fan of Huppert and starred with her in the film The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, where Huppert played her character's mother. Ramirez and Chastain know each other from Zero Dark Thirty.
Unrelated bonus pic of Barry Jenkins stanning for Huppert:
Because it's always a proper time to salute the queen
Has Oscar season taught you to stan for this petite French acting goddess, ONTD?
Everyone watch Things to Come.
I would LOVE if they would do a film together. Also he just seems like the sweetest person. I would stan for him just based on Moonlight, but he also seems incredibly kind and generous.
Also ITA on Things to Come.
also didn't isabelle sign that roman polanski support letter 💀💀💀
she's been with this charming mofo for years now
Though Barry is probably the only Hollywood director I'd be interested in seeing her work with.
I would actually rather see Fincher work with Binoche if we're pairing off French actresses with directors.
I think if she wants to work in the US again, she'll make something with like... Ben Russell or someone else really, really left field.
I knew Huppert hadn't but I read your comment and immediately thought "But Chastain for Zero Dark Thirty and Adams for The Fighter....oh, wait, nevermind."
I'll add Annette Benning to that list.
and they gave it to the fake redhead
and the whole movie is full of "wait, isn't that..." actors
(That's him in the movie, not a sarcastic gif :P)
I mean, I know some actors need to get all method and shit but frankly, it's not much acting to pretend you're suffering when you're actually putting yourself through physical/emotional pain to get to a certain place.
Actors who can basically turn it on/off convincingly like Isabelle are insane to me, it's amazing.