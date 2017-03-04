Jessica Chastain, Isabelle Huppert and Edgar Ramirez hang out on the floor in Paris

Barry and Isabelle is my fav friendship of the season. I love that when they announced LLL for best picture she was the only one not standing but then she stood for Moonlight lmao



Everyone watch Things to Come.

💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/bBnqjuG2xY — Barry Jenkins (@BandryBarry) February 26, 2017





I would LOVE if they would do a film together. Also he just seems like the sweetest person. I would stan for him just based on Moonlight, but he also seems incredibly kind and generous.



Yes, Barry/Isabelle is so cute. I love how his instagram/twitter is filled with selfies of them.I would LOVE if they would do a film together. Also he just seems like the sweetest person. I would stan for him just based on Moonlight, but he also seems incredibly kind and generous.Also ITA on Things to Come.

things to come is so underrated

nah critics love it even tho it is a character she's played so many times, but there are some really great moments (the endinggg omg)

her shocked face killed me because isabelle is always so nonchalant.

are jessica and edgar dating or what I feel like they show up in each other's IGs a lot



also didn't isabelle sign that roman polanski support letter 💀💀💀 Reply

she's been with this charming mofo for years now

no, they're just bffs.she's been with this charming mofo for years now

She deserves and can do way better tbh.

There have been rumours of them dating since ZDT, but I think they're just really close friends. She's been dating her Italian BF the entire time.

If he's straight then I'm sober.

I swore he was gay

She shot down the dating rumors during ZDT press and ruined my life while doing so, but w/e, a girl can dream.

this is a perfect post

She's amazing, it's about time she's getting her due in Hollywood.

Though Barry is probably the only Hollywood director I'd be interested in seeing her work with. Reply

Fincher? PTA

Love both of them. I'm not saying that there aren't other really talented people out there. I just think that Barry really seems to love her work and I'd be very intrigued to see what they'd do together.



I would actually rather see Fincher work with Binoche if we're pairing off French actresses with directors.



Reply

Neither one of them work very much with women over 40 do they?

Maybeee PTA but I'm not sure I'd even want that



I think if she wants to work in the US again, she'll make something with like... Ben Russell or someone else really, really left field. Reply

There's something to be said about the Oscars when Isabelle, Jessica and Amy Adams don't have one and Emma Stone does.

OUCH.



I knew Huppert hadn't but I read your comment and immediately thought "But Chastain for Zero Dark Thirty and Adams for The Fighter....oh, wait, nevermind."



I'll add Annette Benning to that list. Reply

Exactly

cause they're all redheads?

lmao



and they gave it to the fake redhead Reply

Ugh

MTE and it took Viola like 13 years to get one.

MTE

Edgar does things to me.

I have to admit

Ramirez was in Zero Dark Thirty?

His role wasn't that big, he was the guy who she had to convince to track the terrorist based on the phone number she got. He was like "How do you know it's him, it's not like he's calling up and saying 'Hi mom, it's me, the terrorist'?"

that doesn't ring any bell tbh, but it's been a while since i saw it



and the whole movie is full of "wait, isn't that..." actors Reply

(That's him in the movie, not a sarcastic gif :P)

Give me a Carol 2.0 with Jessica and Isabelle tbh...

me @ isabelle

This is still making me laugh, lmao

lmaooooo is she avoiding Dolan on purpose?

She's the gift that keeps on giving 💕

lmao everything about this gif is killing me

this gif and her ig caption saying "yes i read all your comments" has cracked me up all week

Legend recognizing legend. <3

I love what a boss Isabelle is, and how she doesn't fuck with false modesty like most Hollywood women are encouraged to do.

As a former Kidman stan I can drag her for a lot of things but her taste in filmmakers/actors/authors isn't one of them.

I love them

This Queen. I love Michael Haneke's explanation for why she is his favorite actress. He said something along of "she just comes in and does what I ask her to do and doesn't try any of this "getting into character nonsense". Good actors don't need this."

lmao I'd agree with him there.



I mean, I know some actors need to get all method and shit but frankly, it's not much acting to pretend you're suffering when you're actually putting yourself through physical/emotional pain to get to a certain place.



Actors who can basically turn it on/off convincingly like Isabelle are insane to me, it's amazing. Reply

I really hope they push his new one for oscars tbh. Isabelle is in it, and sony pictures classics has it. They were able to get her a nom for Elle, AND get Amour 4 nominations, it is written in the stars imo

that is a fab quote.

Isabelle getting recognition was one of the best things of this season alongside her instagram (the pics w/ amy, and kiki, and ha dog #blessed) and Moonlight winning best picture tbh. Here for her to reign supreme for now on and for this 3way friendship too

i hope barry gets a chance to direct huppert some day

I love everything about this, redheaded queens <3333



Reply

