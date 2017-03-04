Chastain

Jessica Chastain, Isabelle Huppert and Edgar Ramirez hang out on the floor in Paris



Chastain is a long time fan of Huppert and starred with her in the film The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, where Huppert played her character's mother. Ramirez and Chastain know each other from Zero Dark Thirty.




Unrelated bonus pic of Barry Jenkins stanning for Huppert:


Because it's always a proper time to salute the queen



source 1 2 3

Has Oscar season taught you to stan for this petite French acting goddess, ONTD?
Tagged: , , , ,