"Logan" Slashes Friday Box Office With $33 Million
Box Office: @RealHughJackman's #Logan Wins Friday With Massive $33 Million https://t.co/ZhZXsHdw3O pic.twitter.com/olyyr8oXjw— Variety (@Variety) March 4, 2017
Discussion post? The movie was sf good
SLAY!
this movie was the highlight of my Friday I tell ya!
anywho I did wish [Spoiler (click to open)]they expanded a smidge more on the kids near the end. maybe they are keeping it for future Laura movies???
[Spoiler (click to open)]I jumped when not!Logan killed Charles, I thought it was a nightmare he was having
and Logan too
also you don't need to see the other solo wolverine movies to watch this one btw
Do you think to see this one we need any of the older x-men films? b/c I've seen them but it's been a while.
How's my girl tho? Do they do her right?
Trust people to praise marvel when they do the least. This movie was basically The Last Of Us. It was enjoyable to watch but very predictable. This movie is less flashy, has got a more serious tone, and kept the humor at a minimum. It's a different direction from the latest marvel movies.
That's what I was trying to say. I guess I wasn't clear enough. Lol
but yeah, this dark stick reminds me of what DC's doing with batfleck and shit. I was like here we get another bearded, aged, delusioned, lonely man who thinks he's lost everything and want to have nothing to do with human interaction anymore and yada yada. That's not original in general, but it's original for marvel.
While Deadpool was rated R and had some darker elements, it didn't feel like it was sucking the joy out of you.
I'll have to look into Caliban because I was not familiar w/ the character before the movie.
[Spoiler (click to open)]was it ever explained how Xavier got back his body in the X-men movies? In X3, Famke shred him to bits and there was that post credit scene hinting that he was still around but in another person's body. I didn't watch the last 2 X-men movies with Jennifer Lawrence and co., and I don't follow the comics, so I must be missing/forgetting something
But it was basically dropped since the following X-Men movie took place in the past, and the one after it essentially rewrote the entire history of the X-Men, so it's pm moot now.
