That's great. I don't really have an interest in it, but good for them!

YAAAASSSSSS i didnt have interest for it, but i was really pleasantly surprised how fun the movie was



SLAY!

SSSSSS



this movie was the highlight of my Friday I tell ya!

anywho I did wish [ Spoiler (click to open) ] they expanded a smidge more on the kids near the end. maybe they are keeping it for future Laura movies???



[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I jumped when not!Logan killed Charles, I thought it was a nightmare he was having

Lol same. I should have seen it coming but i initially thought he was having a nightmare too

right?? I was like whaaat the shit, then it dawned on me what was happening ;____;

Yep, I mean, I nearly jumped out of my seat. Ugh

I screamed when that happened lmao

Same here. It took me so long to figure out what was happening.

It would be awesome if the kids were in a new mutants film.

I've seen so many say this the best X Men movie. It's heading towards 80+ million

it's hands down one of the best in a longgggggg time; it's a refreshing take on the superhero genre

They've been revising the estimates for this upward, first I saw 65 million then 72 mil opening weekend. The Force is seriously strong with this one.

I saw 80+ on pro box office but a lot of the other websites were being cautious

its in another league tbh. this movie was fucking incredible.

Yeah easily the top of my list for the X-Men movies. It probably shouldn't have taken Deadpool to make something this gritty though.

It's a genre film, like all superhero movies should be. This one is a western à la True Grit.

i still prefer days of future past tbh

Watched it yesterday and yesss, it was really good! (although I thought some bits at the end were a little cheesy but that's fine)

I feel like with X-Men movies there needs to be a little cheese to know its in the same franchise haha

hellloooooo Boyd Holbrook 👀 👀 👀 I knew he was gonig to do a fab job and he did!



also you don't need to see the other solo wolverine movies to watch this one btw



Edited at 2017-03-04 05:38 pm (UTC)

oh man I was so embarrassed being weirdly attracted to Donald Pierce the whole movie lmao but Boyd just does it for me, idk why.

ikr! he worked the whole outfit and attitude I loved it he's sf qt i need to watch Narcos partly for him.

Omg I'm glad that I'm not the only who was thirsting after Boyd during the entire movie, he looked really good, dem arms and all <3

I was kinda ashamed for finding him attractive in the trailers lol. I'm glad he was good, his character seems interesting.



Do you think to see this one we need any of the older x-men films? b/c I've seen them but it's been a while. Reply

boyd was so good!! i love him

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I thought he was a mutant at first I wish we got more info on his character,

I thought nothing could beat the first X-Men movie in terms of 'Best Wolverine' but this one just...wow. Blew me out of the water. It broke my heart into a million pieces but I loved every second and couldn't imagine a better movie for Hugh to retire as Logan with. Laura is a little murder angel and I hope there are movies with her soon!

Gosh I just love first-movie wolverine. This movie's got me all nostalgic now.

Taking my parents tomorrow. I'm so excited and being so good about not looking at spoilers

How's my girl tho? Do they do her right?



How's my girl tho? Do they do her right? Reply

can your parents handle lots of blood?? lol my dad turned away a few times 😂

My mom will be fine. My dad will probably be like yours (if he goes idk lol)

Within the first 5 minutes, I was like "Oh, yeah this is rated R" lol

Laura? She's goddamn fantastic! All three of the main cast were amazing.

Trust people to praise marvel when they do the least. This movie was basically The Last Of Us. It was enjoyable to watch but very predictable. This movie is less flashy, has got a more serious tone, and kept the humor at a minimum. It's a different direction from the latest marvel movies.

i think that's why critics love it though; because it's different than the past x-men movies (hell even the last wolverine movies).

That's what I was trying to say. I guess I wasn't clear enough. Lol

but yeah, this dark stick reminds me of what DC's doing with batfleck and shit. I was like here we get another bearded, aged, delusioned, lonely man who thinks he's lost everything and want to have nothing to do with human interaction anymore and yada yada. That's not original in general, but it's original for marvel. Reply

It'll probably be boring (like deadpool, full of action but little substance) and formulaic (like Dr strange and ant man). I'll watch it anyways I guess



Reply

Lol but The Last of Us is very good. Even if it's ~predictable, what movie isn't? It's the execution that was great

This movie went like every superhero movie people complain about. I thought it was going to be like the trailer. Crazy me, of course not. Things go from an 11 to an 11 to an 11. Like Fury Road which was an 11 all the way through. But I understand I'm in the minority and I'm ok with that. Glad many enjoyed Logan.

Edited at 2017-03-04 07:45 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-04 07:45 pm (UTC) Reply

This isn't a "Marvel" film and this was adapted from old man Logan but I can kinda see the LOU comparisons.

this isn't marvel, its fox.

Yeah, I mean it was the kinda grim, gloom and doom that I found made the (latter two) Batman films so unenjoyable. Laura and the other children I felt redeemed the movie; they shoulda been in it more.

While Deadpool was rated R and had some darker elements, it didn't feel like it was sucking the joy out of you. Reply

Well, it's basically "The Road" (albeit mutant-style), which "The Last of Us" was based on, which is why the similarity are uncanny.

I'm going to see it later today, but is it a movie I can watch without having to have seen the other Wolverine movies? (I've seen all the X-Men stuff save Apocalypse.)

Charles swearing was endearing?? loved it

I'll have to look into Caliban because I was not familiar w/ the character before the movie. Reply

My theater died when he said "Fuck you, Logan" lmao

literally sick and tired of Logan's bullshit

I'm too used with Charles being so prim and proper-like in the earlier x-men movies, so him swearing like a sailor in this got me taken aback. NGL haha

Patric is so amazing in the film. Honestly, I am glad they let him play that version of the character. He made me laugh so many times too and cry lol.

Seeing it in an hour. Not even sure what it is about but i hope he dies!

Yees I've read good reviews. I need to see it next week!

Is it super bloody? I can handle only a small amount of gore.

i'd say bloody like Deapool

I can handle that then. I'm determined to go see it.

yeah it's pretty extreme and close up i covered my eyes up a few times ngl

it's not too bad. I saw some early reviews saying it was really gory, so I was expecting a lot worse. It's a lot of quick blood splatter then death, nothing too graphic.

Yes, in that it is graphic and violent. Think: Looper, John Wick 1&2, S Korean stuff..

It's got a fair amount of gore, but not over the top/gratuitous.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] was it ever explained how Xavier got back his body in the X-men movies? In X3, Famke shred him to bits and there was that post credit scene hinting that he was still around but in another person's body. I didn't watch the last 2 X-men movies with Jennifer Lawrence and co., and I don't follow the comics, so I must be missing/forgetting something One thing that bugged me though

They basically retcon all of X3 in Days of Future Past

I was thinking the same, isn't one of the main criticism of that movie? they retcon a looooad of stuff.

Oooooooooooohhhhh

