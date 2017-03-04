Emerald City showrunners thanks you for watching

Oh, this already happened. Reply

rly wanna watch this for my queen joely Reply

It's a pretty decent show and she plays Glinda...But not so nice lol Reply

is she mean? i'm so into that Reply

Hmm... She's a bit more of a hard ass than Glinda in the movie. Idk what glinda is like in the books but she's not saccharine sweet in the show. Imo, the whole show is a very interesting take on the whole WOZ universe. Reply

Thread



I liked it but it would have been 1000% more interesting to me if they had left out the Dorothy/'Lucas' romance and focused more on the witches and Oz mythos. I was way more invested in Ozma/Tip and Glinda and West and the girl witches and Dorothy's magic than anything related to that romance. Reply

From what little i've seen of the fandom on Tumblr, everyone was going nuttsssss and stanning for Dorothy/'Lucas' (somehow), but lbr your entire comment was spot on. They were by far the least interesting thing about the show - the witches and magic were where it was at. Reply

uhh i've never heard of this before Reply

loved joely since her cat parr days I wanna watch this Reply

I really liked it. shame Reply

Immediately shoving the romance down our throats was a bad move. Reply

I really liked the show. It was a bit shaky at first but seemed to hit a stride. The ratings were higher for last night, so who knows? I hope it come back. Reply

I deserve a thank you for sticking with this mess.



Although, what does it say about me that I want follow-up to that ending? Reply

The romance was so dull and really held the show back. The primary focus should have been on Ozma/Tip and West/Glinda, the witches and the rise of female power clapping back against the 'Wizard'.



He really was THE most awful pathetic asshole tbh. I tweeted last week about it in a fit of ragggggeeeeeeee at him. His hatred towards women and their power was way too real.



Pompous lying racist, total fraud, bad at ruling, wants martial law, afraid of female power. Is it @POTUS or the Wizard of Oz? #EmeraldCity — cerebellum imparfait (@tehclarissa) 23 February 2017





I've not had a chance to watch yet - can someone spoil me (behind a cut) if the Wizard died in the finale?The romance was so dull and really held the show back. The primary focus should have been on Ozma/Tip and West/Glinda, the witches and the rise of female power clapping back against the 'Wizard'.He really was THE most awful pathetic asshole tbh. I tweeted last week about it in a fit of ragggggeeeeeeee at him. His hatred towards women and their power was way too real. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] They were weirdly vague about whether or not he died. He was shot, but it didn't seem like it hit anywhere vital, but he was unresponsive when Dorothy tried to get him up.



And then it was ignored because it was, like, the last 5 minutes Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Dorothy helping him? She helped him way too much tbh. wtf @ her choices. She needs ~magic~ to get home, so she decides to help the one asshole WITHOUT it by fighting the women who could use their magic to help her? HMMK. Why was Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] she wasn't helping him, he was shot when he was about to destroy the wind tunnel that could take them back (she was planning on sending him back to Kansas because for some inexplicable reason she refused to fucking kill him). She was trying to get him up because she thought only he could operate the tunnel.



But yeah, I hated her "alliance" when him. At that point Reply

I love the idea of a wizard of oz show but I couldn't get into it, it was very pretty though



maybe I'll give it another shot knowing it's only ten episodes Reply

this was directed by tarsem singh wasnt it? hes one of my fav director. Reply

It was pretty to look at but at a certain point, you'll wonder what the point was. Reply

ooooohh that ad was annoying! Reply

I tried to get past episode 3 but then it was all downhill from there. Maybe when I have more time I'll actually watch it and finish it. Reply

I really, really wanted to love it, but I just didn't. Stopped watching in the middle and don't regret it. Reply

I really liked this. I shipped Dorothy and Lucas. Stopped watching because I knew it was going to be cancelled, though. If it's picked back up, I'll watch the rest. Reply

This show had the most anticlimactic ending. They spent ten episodes talking about the Beast Forever, and nothing really happened with that. As much as I enjoyed Dorothy/Lucas (before the end of episode seven), I found I liked her much better when she was on her own. Also - Glinda is still shady af. If there is a season two (highly doubtful) I want to see Glinda continue to be shady. I thought it was a great "twist" that West was more of the "hero" (or antihero) and Glinda was more about power. Reply

I love Glinda and her manipulative ass lol. When that lil witch was "killed' and she used it to get to Dorothy when she knew damn well she was alive..... Reply

Glinda's whole thing about love and her parting words: "Only a witch can kill another witch." She was so manipulative and shady. A true morally gray character that I love to hate. Unlike the Wizard aka Nice Guy Frank. He was such a waste. Reply

They should've made The Wizard into a mysterious figure Reply

