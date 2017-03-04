ArielFlounder

Emerald City showrunners thanks you for watching




-Thanks everyone for watching the series as it aired its season (probable series) finale last night
-They wrote the entire show before they even cast anyone or went into production
-Changed things to suit the actors as they were casting and their budget restraints
-Had one director for all 10 episodes
-Tried to limit the use of CGI in favor of actual locations
-Hopes that NBC picks the show up for another 10 episode limited run

Source

Overall it was an ok show. Production value was great.
Tagged: , ,