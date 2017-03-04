Emerald City showrunners thanks you for watching
#EmeraldCity EP Shaun Cassidy wraps things up following the season finale. https://t.co/Bi7xklqKNw— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 4, 2017
-Thanks everyone for watching the series as it aired its season (probable series) finale last night
-They wrote the entire show before they even cast anyone or went into production
-Changed things to suit the actors as they were casting and their budget restraints
-Had one director for all 10 episodes
-Tried to limit the use of CGI in favor of actual locations
-Hopes that NBC picks the show up for another 10 episode limited run
Overall it was an ok show. Production value was great.
Although, what does it say about me that I want follow-up to that ending?
The romance was so dull and really held the show back. The primary focus should have been on Ozma/Tip and West/Glinda, the witches and the rise of female power clapping back against the 'Wizard'.
He really was THE most awful pathetic asshole tbh. I tweeted last week about it in a fit of ragggggeeeeeeee at him. His hatred towards women and their power was way too real.
And then it was ignored because it was, like, the last 5 minutes
But yeah, I hated her "alliance" when him.
maybe I'll give it another shot knowing it's only ten episodes