Casual: Chace Crawford To Recur in Season 3 Of Hulu Comedy Series
- Crawford will play Byron, a student in Valerie’s (Michaela Watkins) elective storytelling class.
- A fews weeks ago, it was announced that Jamie Chung is also set to play Valerie's landlord.
- Season 3 will premiere on May 23.
kind of cute (I'm not really into the blue eyed boy next door thing) but no personality soooo boring
I really like this show. such broken characters with heavy and funny moments too.
the main cast of GG all look the same except for Penn