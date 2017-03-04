goop

Casual: Chace Crawford To Recur in Season 3 Of Hulu Comedy Series



- Crawford will play Byron, a student in Valerie’s (Michaela Watkins) elective storytelling class.
- A fews weeks ago, it was announced that Jamie Chung is also set to play Valerie's landlord.
- Season 3 will premiere on May 23.

