Casual: Chace Crawford To Recur in Season 3 Of Hulu Comedy Series

Remember when we were all convinced he was dating JC Chasez Reply

Thread

Link

lol what? deets Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They have the same manager so they went to the same parties and free group vacations. There are lots of pictures. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought he was gay but I don't remember why Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't follow either of them so I still think they dated. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Happy for him~ Reply

Thread

Link

I like this show. Dont know how much laughing I do at it, though. The brother and sister are so broken Reply

Thread

Link

I just rewatched gossip girl and man he is such a drip of a person



kind of cute (I'm not really into the blue eyed boy next door thing) but no personality soooo boring Reply

Thread

Link

he's a horrible actor and no personality off screen as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i've been (re)watching it for the past month and mte. completely void of charisma and boring af Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they gave him the most random storylines too because they had nothing else to do with him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah. he's so booooring for real Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really like Casual, it's different then I expected it to be in that I often end the episode feeling pretty emotionally raw but I do like it much more then I was expecting from a 'hulu original' Reply

Thread

Link

I love this show. Reply

Thread

Link

May?? 2 more months!



I really like this show. such broken characters with heavy and funny moments too. Reply

Thread

Link

I had such a huge crush on him during season 1 of Gossip Girl. Reply

Thread

Link

He has the same perpetually surprised eyebrows as Ian Somerhalder Reply

Thread

Link

He looks uncanny valley pretty Reply

Thread

Link

If that picture of him is recent, seems like he got his hands on Elijah Wood's anti-aging serum! Reply

Thread

Link

I saw him in something recent-ish and he's aged fairly well (he's only 31). And it seems like his lip injury has healed up better, or maybe he had facial hair that was covering it up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup he still looks really good! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

CC and Zefron are the same person to me. Reply

Thread

Link

He's like a male version of Jessica Biel. Reply

Thread

Link

he has a tag, OP!



the main cast of GG all look the same except for Penn Reply

Thread

Link

blake's nose is growing back though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao yeah that's true, reason why I won't get one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thanks! added Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am still insanely attracted to him. Plus, I've been hoping to watch Casual -- maybe this will finally push me. Reply

Thread

Link

Soooo excited for the new season! Wish it had more episodes Reply

Thread

Link

This show is great and I think he's hot so this is a real win for me. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm going to miss the family living together. Reply

Thread

Link