March 4th, 2017, 11:34 am ljtryout "Deadpool 2" teaser finally available online! Ryan Reynolds posted the full teaser for Deadpool 2 that's been playing before Logan.Source Tagged: marvel, ryan reynolds, x-men Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6868 comments Add comment
idk which one i liked better lol.
the video description is also killing me lmao
"Wade and the other girls from the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants plan a trip to Cabot Cove."
Loved the Nathan Summers easter egg. And the Firefly poster