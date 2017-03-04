this isn't the same trailer i saw in the movie theatre. the songs were different, there was no phone call in the booth, and stan lee wasn't in it.



Thank you! I was so confused like "was I really paying so little attention when I saw this in theatres?"

yeah definitely different than the one in theatres lol I was confused for a sec

tbh i need a relase date, Ryan Reply

lmaoooo Reply

LMAO I LOVE HIM SO MUCH











lmao @ the Logan bits Reply

Every time he breaks the fourth wall and does Aussie accents because of Hugh I lose it. Reply

mte



the video description is also killing me lmao



"Wade and the other girls from the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants plan a trip to Cabot Cove."

LOL, I cant wait Reply

I fully expected a car to hit him while he was sprinting away from the phone booth. Reply

lmfao Reply

Why did he make a phone call tho? He wasted time. He could have saved the old man Reply

that's the joke... Reply

lol Reply

This isn't the same as the one shown in theaters.



Loved the Nathan Summers easter egg. And the Firefly poster Reply

i didm;t even noticed those! Reply

Logan was playing at the theater too Reply

I thought the casting wasn't even done? They already started filming? Reply

No. The script is not even done Reply

srsly? the release date for this is probably gonna get pushed. Reply

Parent

this is not going to be part of the film. Reply

Sad! Gonna be a yuuuge smash! Reply

Yessssss Reply

This wasn't funny to me at all lol Reply

Same, I didn't even crack a smile. Reply

boring af Reply

lol same, but I did like the first movie Reply

I'm hoping there are smarter, better jokes in the sequel Reply

